Leo horoscope: What your star sign has in store for August 28 – September 3

JULY 23 - AUG 23

With the sun sizzling in your cash zone, you do see hot ways to earn extra money Credit: Yordanka Poleganova at Illustrat

Words you have worried you may never find can flow so freely this week - as Mercury calms down (and wakes up) your communication chart.

Above all, be honest - even if it feels kinder to soften the truth.

With the sun sizzling in your cash zone, you do see hot ways to earn extra money, so this time, do put them to work.

Third time lucky can be the theme of your passion chart.

DESTINY DAYS You can declutter so easily on Tuesday - and find the

right way to ask for more time, on Thursday. Friday, give one

extra-special person some special positive feedback.

LUCKY LINKS The friend who’s moved house most often. A songwriter who shares your initial. An event to celebrate a special arrival.

MOON MOTIVATION Instead of playing down your financial abilities, take them seriously.

The right set of learning goals, plus a decision to keep those negative inner voices quiet, can be enough to turn your cash confidence right up to high.

The moon gives you strong investment instincts, but do also do your research, and listen to the right advice.

Above all, this week, you know what’s right to do, to say - and to

stand up for.

