Libra weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for August 28 to September 3

LIBRA

SEPT 23 - OCT 23

If you’re already attached, partners both get firmly back on the same future page

The moon lights up your deepest desires all week, so by the weekend you can be talking to someone who ticks all your love boxes.

Or, if you’re already attached, partners both get firmly back on the same future page. And this means you can let go of so many “What Ifs” from your heart.

Mercury makes you truly unique, and this shines out from any CV or presentation.

DESTINY DAYS: Let yourself be surprised by romance, new or old, on

Monday. Find out more about a new workmate on Wednesday.

Saturday, look into a total switch of learning pathways.

LUCKY LINKS: A ring with a yellow stone.

The performer who always

reminds you of childhood. Blue and white arrows.

MOON MOTIVATION: The moon starts this week in your twelfth house - the Zodiac vocations zone.

So yes, you should look inside your heart and heed what is calling you — as you are ready to follow your deepest dreams towards a future that really means something to you.

Connections to hospitals and prisons can often be indicated here, along with a strong spiritual aspect.

You are what you believe, and work, even unpaid, that feeds into your sense of self, can help you feel complete.

