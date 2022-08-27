Sagittarius weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for August 28 to September 3

SAGITTARIUS

NOV 23 - DEC 21

Mars may spark some explosive passion times

Yes, it’s time to take ideas from your secret mind and share them with the world.

Because you do need to hear, and maybe see, other people’s input.

This is what can make a good concept great.

Yes, Mars may spark some explosive passion times, but the love heat is strong and steady this week.

If you’re single, this can mean a sudden jolt when you see an “F” face.

DESTINY DAYS: Make a special moment last on Wednesday — follow your heart.

Reconnect with “B” friends on Thursday. Take work-for-yourself ideas to the next stage on Saturday.

LUCKY LINKS: A necklace that spells out a name. The friend with a

birthday closest to yours. The last place you visited on holiday.

MOON MOTIVATION: If you’re not currently in a public-facing career, do look into this, this week - as you have the kind of calm, reassuring

presence that’s priceless.

You can be the public face for big business, or small local companies, and bring each area your unique spin.

But the moon also makes you a natural giver of advice or reassurance.

People instinctively trust you and this is a personal skill that’s in high

demand in the current world.

