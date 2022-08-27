Read full article on original website
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
College Football News
WKU vs Hawaii Prediction, Game Preview
WKU vs Hawaii prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Game Time: 12:00 am ET (Sunday) Venue: Clarence TC Ching Athletic Complex, Honolulu, HI. Record: WKU (1-0), Hawaii (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC |...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vanderbilt dismisses 2 players; Clark Lea explains
Four days after Vanderbilt’s season-opening win at Hawaii, Clark Lea and the program announced that it has dismissed freshmen Daniel Martin and Maurice Edwards. Lea said in a statement announcing the news that a “strong ecosystem will undoubtedly strengthen our program’s performance on and off the field.”
atozsports.com
One worry that some Vols fans had about Neyland Stadium was erased this week
When the Tennessee Vols announced major renovations to Neyland Stadium, there were a number of fans concerned about whether or not the venue’s seating capacity would fall under 100,000 for the first time since the end of the 1995 season (when the capacity grew from 91,902 to 102,544). If...
Game Preview: ‘Bows football look to bounce back against Western Kentucky on Saturday
For the second consecutive week, the University of Hawai’i football team will host a first-time opponent when Conference USA’s Western Kentucky travels to Manoa for a match-up on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Kickoff is 6:00 p.m. The Rainbow Warriors (0-1) will look to give head coach Timmy Chang his first career victory against […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Why 10 wins isn't a pipe dream for Tennessee
There are many layers of Tennessee fans. You have those who always expect the worst to happen. You can’t blame them when you look at how the Vols have fared over the past 15 years or so. They are a large and devoted group, yet they’ve been kicked in the shins on too many occasions.
anchorofgold.com
Vanderbilt sells naming rights to football stadium
Vanderbilt athletics is getting a boost from the ongoing Vandy United campaign, and as of today, that now comes with a new name for the football stadium as Vanderbilt has sold the naming rights to Nashville-based FirstBank. Vanderbilt is not the first SEC school to sell the naming rights to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 Hawaii residents to compete in upcoming season of ‘Survivor’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cast of the 43rd edition of the CBS reality series “Survivor” has been revealed, and two Hawaii residents will be vying for the $1 million prize. Honolulu resident Cody Assenmacher, 35, is involved with elevator sales. He’s originally from Preston, Iowa. Geo Bustamante,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Greeted with cheers and fanfare, Honolulu team returns home after winning Little League World Series
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of the Honolulu Little League team received a warm welcome Monday afternoon as they returned home following their World Series win. Their plane touched down at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport around 1:30 p.m. with a water cannon to celebrate their big win. Family, friends...
Tennessee Man Scores $4 Million Lottery Prize With Losing Ticket
Here's how a losing ticket won a man in Tennessee $4 million.
Hawaii’s meth trade resembles ‘Breaking Bad’
"It's never been worse. For the past four decades. Methamphetamine has been Hawaii's greatest drug threat," Hawaii High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area executive director Gary Yabuta said.
Days counted for Hawaii’s last Sears store
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Everything must go! The Sears Appliances and Mattress store at Ala Moana Center is having a liquidation sale as the last Sears brick-and-mortar location in Hawaii prepares to close. The sale signs are all over the store, and everything in the store is between 10% to 30% off. Downtown resident Kimberly Rhode […]
New Home Listings Have Gone Down Drastically In Honolulu, Hawaii
There aren't a lot of homes available in Honolulu, Hawaii. We take a look at the statistics and why it is that there is a shortage of new places to purchase.
KITV.com
National report predicts housing prices may drop in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Core Logic release a report that predicts some homes in Honolulu have a very high chance of a price drop. Hawaii state economist Eugene Tian told KITV4 this is a national trend and we will see a decrease but he believes no more than a 20% decrease in home prices.
KITV.com
Sears closing its last remaining Hawaii store
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sears is closing its last remaining store in Hawaii. An advertisement in a local newspaper says that the Sears Appliances & Mattresses store at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu is having a closing sale but has not yet released an exact closing date.
AOL Corp
Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations
HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
KITV.com
From dream trip to nightmare: Oahu family building back after losing everything to RV fire
WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Oahu family is picking up the pieces after their trip of a lifetime turned into a nightmare. About a week and a half ago, the Burgoyne ohana from Waialua set off on a year-long road trip across the country.
Outside Online
Inside One of the Craziest Long Weekends of Lifeguard Rescues in Oahu History
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. During the second week of July on the island of Oahu, no one could stop talking about the huge incoming south swell. News of it was a hot topic among lifeguards, residents, and visitors alike, and as John Titchen, chief of Honolulu’s Ocean Safety Division, traded texts and emails with other local emergency-response-system staffs in preparation, he noted the anticipation and considered the consequences. Tourist numbers were up, kids were out of school, locals were stoked. He’d watched video footage from Tahiti, where the swell typically rolls through before moving thousands of miles north to Hawaii. They’d treat the event as they would an incoming hurricane or tsunami. It looked to be impressive and rare but not unprecedented.
WSMV
Wedding rings found in Nissan Stadium parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three wedding rings were found in a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. A Nashville man reported he was leaving a wedding at The Bridge Building near the stadium at 11 p.m. when a friend he was with spotted the rings sitting on the ground in Parking Lot R.
wmot.org
Vanderbilt study reveals serious COVID-19 neurologic complications among children
(Mike Osborne) — Researchers at Vanderbilt University have published research detailing the prevalence among children of life-threatening COVID-19 complications. The Vanderbilt study looked at the cases of some 15,000 children under care for COVID-19 at 52 children’s hospitals over a two-year period. They discovered that roughly 8 out of every 100 cases involved serious neurologic complications.
yourmileagemayvary.net
Resort Review: Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa (Ko Olina, Hawai‘i)
Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is located in Hawai’i, on Oahu. It’s a part of the Disney Vacation Club, which is the Disney Company’s version of a timeshare. Since we’re DVC members, staying at Aulani is the most economical way for us to stay when we’re on Oahu.
