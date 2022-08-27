ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

College Football News

WKU vs Hawaii Prediction, Game Preview

WKU vs Hawaii prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Game Time: 12:00 am ET (Sunday) Venue: Clarence TC Ching Athletic Complex, Honolulu, HI. Record: WKU (1-0), Hawaii (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC |...
HONOLULU, HI
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vanderbilt dismisses 2 players; Clark Lea explains

Four days after Vanderbilt’s season-opening win at Hawaii, Clark Lea and the program announced that it has dismissed freshmen Daniel Martin and Maurice Edwards. Lea said in a statement announcing the news that a “strong ecosystem will undoubtedly strengthen our program’s performance on and off the field.”
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Why 10 wins isn't a pipe dream for Tennessee

There are many layers of Tennessee fans. You have those who always expect the worst to happen. You can’t blame them when you look at how the Vols have fared over the past 15 years or so. They are a large and devoted group, yet they’ve been kicked in the shins on too many occasions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
anchorofgold.com

Vanderbilt sells naming rights to football stadium

Vanderbilt athletics is getting a boost from the ongoing Vandy United campaign, and as of today, that now comes with a new name for the football stadium as Vanderbilt has sold the naming rights to Nashville-based FirstBank. Vanderbilt is not the first SEC school to sell the naming rights to...
NASHVILLE, TN
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 Hawaii residents to compete in upcoming season of ‘Survivor’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cast of the 43rd edition of the CBS reality series “Survivor” has been revealed, and two Hawaii residents will be vying for the $1 million prize. Honolulu resident Cody Assenmacher, 35, is involved with elevator sales. He’s originally from Preston, Iowa. Geo Bustamante,...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Days counted for Hawaii’s last Sears store

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Everything must go! The Sears Appliances and Mattress store at Ala Moana Center is having a liquidation sale as the last Sears brick-and-mortar location in Hawaii prepares to close. The sale signs are all over the store, and everything in the store is between 10% to 30% off. Downtown resident Kimberly Rhode […]
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

National report predicts housing prices may drop in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Core Logic release a report that predicts some homes in Honolulu have a very high chance of a price drop. Hawaii state economist Eugene Tian told KITV4 this is a national trend and we will see a decrease but he believes no more than a 20% decrease in home prices.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Sears closing its last remaining Hawaii store

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sears is closing its last remaining store in Hawaii. An advertisement in a local newspaper says that the Sears Appliances & Mattresses store at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu is having a closing sale but has not yet released an exact closing date.
HONOLULU, HI
AOL Corp

Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations

HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
HAWAII STATE
Outside Online

Inside One of the Craziest Long Weekends of Lifeguard Rescues in Oahu History

Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. During the second week of July on the island of Oahu, no one could stop talking about the huge incoming south swell. News of it was a hot topic among lifeguards, residents, and visitors alike, and as John Titchen, chief of Honolulu’s Ocean Safety Division, traded texts and emails with other local emergency-response-system staffs in preparation, he noted the anticipation and considered the consequences. Tourist numbers were up, kids were out of school, locals were stoked. He’d watched video footage from Tahiti, where the swell typically rolls through before moving thousands of miles north to Hawaii. They’d treat the event as they would an incoming hurricane or tsunami. It looked to be impressive and rare but not unprecedented.
HONOLULU, HI
WSMV

Wedding rings found in Nissan Stadium parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three wedding rings were found in a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. A Nashville man reported he was leaving a wedding at The Bridge Building near the stadium at 11 p.m. when a friend he was with spotted the rings sitting on the ground in Parking Lot R.
NASHVILLE, TN
wmot.org

Vanderbilt study reveals serious COVID-19 neurologic complications among children

(Mike Osborne) — Researchers at Vanderbilt University have published research detailing the prevalence among children of life-threatening COVID-19 complications. The Vanderbilt study looked at the cases of some 15,000 children under care for COVID-19 at 52 children’s hospitals over a two-year period. They discovered that roughly 8 out of every 100 cases involved serious neurologic complications.
NASHVILLE, TN
yourmileagemayvary.net

Resort Review: Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa (Ko Olina, Hawai‘i)

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is located in Hawai’i, on Oahu. It’s a part of the Disney Vacation Club, which is the Disney Company’s version of a timeshare. Since we’re DVC members, staying at Aulani is the most economical way for us to stay when we’re on Oahu.
KAPOLEI, HI

