ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Weekly horoscope for August 28 to September 3: What the stars have in store for every zodiac sign revealed

By Mystic Meg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32UUn3_0hY8j5Vc00

ARIES

MAR 21 – APR 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EoXdS_0hY8j5Vc00
Put serious hopes on ice and just enjoy the moment with someone special Credit: Yordanka Poleganova at Illustrat

If you feel you need to keep revisiting a money arrangement, things are not quite right for you just yet.

And planet Uranus prompts you to get creative plans moving.

As for love, Venus fills your chart with fun and frolics.

Put serious hopes on ice and just enjoy the moment with someone special.

Single? A sporty Libra sets the pace.

Get all the latest Aries horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fnzU2_0hY8j5Vc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bOYQj_0hY8j5Vc00

TAURUS

APR 21 – MAY 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7Mu9_0hY8j5Vc00
Getting together with two key people can accelerate a business plan Credit: Yordanka Poleganova at Illustrat

As the sun settles in your zone of sociability and fun, getting together with two key people can accelerate a business plan, because each of you fills a gap in a group’s skills and ambitions.

Your sign is full of Uranus surprises, so even if feelings are unexpected, do see where they take you.

You are impulsive in spending, thanks to Mars – do be aware of this.

Get all the latest Taurus horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions.

GEMINI

MAY 22 – JUNE 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V4g5m_0hY8j5Vc00
Luck factor links to something in a second-hand item’s pocket Credit: Yordanka Poleganova at Illustrat

You have Mars fire in your sign, but also Mercury creative skills, to sift through ideas and select the very best and most likely to succeed.

So do stick to your own timetable in this.

Love dreams you thought you had dealt with may come back stronger than ever, and this time you know exactly what to do.

Luck factor links to something in a second-hand item’s pocket.

Get all the latest Gemini horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions.

Horoscope traits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SBfZf_0hY8j5Vc00

What does your star sign mean for you?

Aries - The best and worst characteristics of the head of the zodiac

Aquarius - The traits you need to know for the air sign

Capricorn - What does this star sign mean for your personality?

Cancer - The key traits for the sign include a keen love of food

Gemini - The traits to be aware of for the sign with a symbol of twins

Leo - The best and worst characteristics of the fire sign

Libra - What does the seventh star sign mean for your personality?

Pisces - The key traits for the sign include an interest in the arts

Sagittarius - The traits you need to know for the fire sign

Scorpio - What does this star sign mean for your personality?

Taurus - The best and worst characteristics of the earth sign

Virgo - The key traits for the sign include loyalty and kindness

CANCER

JUNE 22 – JULY 22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KH9tS_0hY8j5Vc00
A new moon of communication reconnects love names you’ve missed Credit: Yordanka Poleganova at Illustrat

Your family zone is owned by Mercury for the next few weeks, and you can rethink what home means to you and how you can make this happen.

One minor adjustment can start a process of change, but you need to speak up.

A new moon of communication reconnects love names you’ve missed.

Stay away from blame – opt for building back respect instead.

Get all the latest Cancer horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions.

LEO

JULY 23 – AUG 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vs58M_0hY8j5Vc00
Above all, be honest, even if it feels kinder to soften the truth Credit: Yordanka Poleganova at Illustrat

Words you worried you may never find can flow so freely this week as Mercury calms down and wakes up communication.

Above all, be honest, even if it feels kinder to soften the truth.

With the sun sizzling in your cash zone, you do see hot ways to earn extra money, so this time put them to work.

Third-time lucky can be the theme of your passion chart.

Get all the latest Leo horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions.

VIRGO

AUG 24 – SEPT 22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oWQ2L_0hY8j5Vc00
You can keep pushing forward even when other people fall back Credit: Yordanka Poleganova at Illustrat

You have bold ambition, thanks to Mars, and this week brings chances to start using it.

You can keep pushing forward even when other people fall back.

And as soon as you select the right dream, in love or life, you see how to turn it into a reality.

A neighbour who reminds you of a music star can be a lucky link.

Get all the latest Virgo horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions.

LIBRA

SEPT 23 – OCT 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rYP4C_0hY8j5Vc00
By the weekend you can be talking to someone who ticks all your love boxes Credit: Yordanka Poleganova at Illustrat

The moon lights up your deepest desires all week, so by the weekend you can be talking to someone who ticks all your love boxes.

If you’re already attached, partners get back on the same future page, and this means you can let go of so many “what ifs” from your heart.

Mercury makes you truly unique and this shines out from any CV or presentation.

Get all the latest Libra horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions.

SCORPIO

OCT 24 – NOV 22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32h1nB_0hY8j5Vc00
Saying yes to all invites can introduce you to some unlikely but influential new friends Credit: Yordanka Poleganova at Illustrat

This is a week to follow your own heart instead of sticking to romance rules you know are out of date.

And if you’re single, the way a smart Virgo looks straight into your eyes can be the signal you’ve been waiting for.

The sun’s mega-sociable, and saying yes to all invites can introduce you to some unlikely but influential new friends.

Luck wears purple.

Get all the latest Scorpio horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions.

List of 12 star signs

The traditional dates used by Mystic Meg for each sign are below.

SAGITTARIUS

NOV 23 – DEC 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wOA2t_0hY8j5Vc00
Mars may spark some explosive passion times Credit: Yordanka Poleganova at Illustrat

It’s time to share your secret ideas with the world, because you do need to hear, and maybe see other people’s input.

This is what can make a good concept great.

Yes, Mars may spark some explosive passion times, but the love heat is strong and steady this week.

If you’re single, this can mean a sudden jolt when you see an “F” face.

Get all the latest Sagittarius horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions.

CAPRICORN

DEC 22 – JAN 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414l6g_0hY8j5Vc00
You have the strength to tackle time-wasters Credit: Yordanka Poleganova at Illustrat

Working back through a set of love or life decisions can show you just where things took a surprise turn.

And now you can see how to fix this, and fast, so do trust your instincts here.

If you’re looking for love, Venus stirs complicated feelings where some simple food is on offer.

With Mars energising your work mode, you have the strength to tackle time-wasters.

Get all the latest Capricorn horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21 – Feb 18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pa1rx_0hY8j5Vc00
Passion may not be perfect, but it’s yours Credit: Yordanka Poleganova at Illustrat

The positive vibes of an image-changing moon are affecting your chart all week, and trying new styles and colours can work out so well for you.

But in love terms, as Venus focuses on lasting promises, you are ready to celebrate things as they are.

Passion may not be perfect, but it’s yours.

Single? The last name left on a selection sheet can be your soulmate.

Get all the latest Aquarius horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions.

PISCES

Feb 19 – Mar 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=238I1Z_0hY8j5Vc00
Positive property news can link to a square Credit: Yordanka Poleganova at Illustrat

The sun and moon both brighten up your marriage chart and you feel confident to look far into the love future.

If you’re fancy-free, this can include an “N” date.

Turning deep feelings into honest words is Mercury’s mandate this week and as soon as you do this at work you can feel the pressure lift.

Positive property news can link to a square.

Get all the latest Pisces horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions.

Fabulous is the home of horoscopes, with weekly updates on what’s in store for your star sign as well as daily predictions.

You can also use our series of guides to find out everything from which star sign to hook up with for the steamiest sex to what it’s like to live your life totally by your horoscope.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

September horoscopes: What this month has in store for your zodiac sign

Welcome to September. Virgo, Beyoncé included, and Libras, now is your time. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a peek at what else is happening astrologically, which will have an impact on the collective. Venus enters Virgo on Sept. 5, making us want to work hard for life...
LIFESTYLE
NYLON

Your September 2022 Horoscope Brings Drama & Closure

Once it has begun, nothing can stop it. Of course, we’re referring to the fall edition of Mercury retrograde, beginning on September 10 in Libra before progressing into Virgo on the 23rd, finally ending its backward lurch on October 2. Those with cardinal (Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn) and mutable (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces) rising signs will feel the brunt of this retrograde most profoundly. Much has been said about 2022 as the karmic crucible for the fixed sign girlies (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius). It’s not to say that they’ll have it particularly easy in September, but at least the other signs, for once, can experience the feeling of waking up in anesthesia. Enjoy!
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week (& They’re Probably Feeling More Disorganized Than Usual)

The cosmos always have a plan, and the more you surrender to the divine flow of the universe, the more you will thrive! That said, if you’re one of the zodiac signs that will have the worst week of August 22 to 28, this is a reminder to stop holding onto what is no longer in alignment with your truest self. A new astrological season is now in session, and the sun is bringing focus to the house that belongs to Virgo in your birth chart. This means it’s time to get organized. Virgo placements, stand up! Don’t be discouraged if...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Week’s Horoscope Promises Good Vibes For Every Zodiac Sign

The final week of Leo season is upon us, and in typical fiery fashion, it’s ending with a major bang. With Venus currently in this expressive, confident sign, connection’s taken a bold, assertive approach that’ll reach its peak expression as it trines Jupiter in Aries this week. Then Mars will leave the stable, comfort-oriented sign of Taurus and step into the curious, flexible sign of Gemini, bringing the desire for information, options, and mental stimulation into the cosmos. Communication will likely be where the biggest challenges arise as Mercury in Virgo forms an opposition with Neptune, jumbling logical thinking and the ability to relay essential information. With plenty of excitement (and uncertainty) on the horizon, your August 15, 2022 weekly horoscope is promising plenty of excitement prior to Virgo season, so buckle up, because you’re bound to have your hands full.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#Mars#What Ifs#Taurus#Mercury#Gemini
Allure

Your September 2022 Monthly Horoscope Predictions Are Here

September brings Libra season, the start of autumn, and a Mercury retrograde on September 9. See how your sign needs to prepare — and why the end of the month is ultra-romantic. Welcome to September, star babies. This month brings Libra season, the start of autumn, and a Mercury...
LIFESTYLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Horoscope: Luckiest day of the week for each Zodiac sign

Best of luck to you File The horoscope can inform you of many things: Health, wealth, the future, even good fortune on a specific day. What day of the week does the horoscope infer is your luckiest? With the help of elitedaily.com we have the answers. Leo File Luckiest day of the week: SundayCancer (June 22 to July 22) (AP Photo/Gabriela Sanchez) Luckiest day of the week: MondayAries (March 21 to April 20) and Scorpio (October 24 to November 22) (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: TuesdayGemini Gemini (May 22 to June 21) and Virgo (August 23 to September 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: WednesdaySagittarius (November 23 to December 21) and Pisces (February 20 to March 20) (AP Photo/Caleb Jones) Luckiest day of the week: ThursdayTaurus (April 21 to May 21) and Libra (September 24 to October 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: FridayCapricorn (December 22 to January 20) and Aquarius (January 21 to February 19) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: Saturday11
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Thursday, 9/01/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Handle negotiations with a deft touch. Any show of hesitation only slows the process. Be upbeat and others follow your lead. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): It's hard to accept that the bane to your existence is also the key to your success, but mixed blessings are nothing new. Alliances are what you make of them.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Admit It, Virgo—Your September Horoscope Says You’ve Got Mercury Retrograde On Your Mind

You’re the reason for the season and your Virgo horoscope for September 2022 is full of surprises! Mercury—your ruling planet—is up to a whole lot of mischief this month, which is both exciting and nerve-wracking. However, it all starts on September 2, when Mercury forms an opposition with Jupiter in your eighth house of give and take, highlighting power struggles in your relationship. Even if you feel ready to put your trust in something, you may feel equally as nervous about putting yourself in a position of vulnerability. However, once Mercury stations retrograde in your second house of money and self-worth...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
ohmymag.co.uk

Cancer, Leo, Virgo: This is what your rising zodiac sign says about you

You’re much more than your sun sign—you have a whole birth chart that details each part of your life, and your rising sign concerns what people think of you the first time you meet. It is determined by the position of the sun on the horizon the moment you were born. If people keep telling you that you give off Pisces vibes but you were born during Libra season, there’s a good chance you have a Pisces rising. If your sign isn’t on the list, be sure to check the other parts in our series!
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Because They’re Finally Getting What They Want

Time to hunker down and get organized, because the sun is officially entering Virgo! Also—not that there’s ever been such a thing as coincidences in astrology—what are the odds that Virgo season starts around the same time as the hustle and bustle of going back to school? If you’re wondering who the zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 22 to 28 are, it comes as no surprise that they happen to be earth signs. There’s a seasonal shift at play this week, so be sure to pay attention to synchronicities! If you want to get to the...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Loyal, So Add Them To Your Friend Group ASAP

Click here to read the full article. Loyalty is invaluable—heck, even lone wolves need a support system. When you’re riding solo in the world and need someone to help you out, who’s going to be there for you? A best friend who has your back is essential! And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who are the most loyal, you know you have people’s backs no matter what. You keep your promises, you stay committed and when you enter a relationship with someone, you always want it to be for the long haul! Ride-or-dies are hard to come by, especially...
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the 3 most selfish zodiac signs

Haven’t we all been selfish at least once in our lives? Whether deliberately or unknowingly, selfishness reflects our deepest desires to take up what we want without a thought about others. Selfishness can be deep-rooted or come out on occasions. But people can be selfish because of their zodiac signs as well. Here are the 3 most selfish zodiac signs that you might want to watch out for.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin

Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Get Ready, Because Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Is Predicting Major Changes In Your Relationships

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of August 15 to August 21 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Sagittarius—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Feeling Nostalgic For The Good Old Days & Finding Closure

Your social life is about to get so much more interesting this month and your Sagittarius horoscope for September 2022 proves it! In fact, it will likely bring you blessings in love too. After all, on September 2, Mercury will oppose Jupiter in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which is highlighting your desire to have the time of your life. You deserve to feel that exhilarating joy that only comes when life is at its most beautiful! However, let’s not forget this month is only just beginning, and by September 9, you may find that conflicts are beginning to...
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
707K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy