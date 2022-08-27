ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gemini horoscope: What your star sign has in store for August 28 – September 3

By Mystic Meg
 4 days ago
GEMINI

MAY 22 - JUNE 21

Love dreams you thought you had dealt with may some back stronger than ever Credit: Yordanka Poleganova at Illustrat

Yes, you have Mars fire in your own sign now - but also Mercury creative skills, to sift through ideas and select the very best, and most likely to succeed.

So do stick to your own timetable in this.

Love dreams you thought you had dealt with may some back stronger than ever, and this time you know exactly what to do.

Luck factor links to an item in a secondhand pocket.

DESTINY DAYS Tuesday and Friday are positive potential days, to really demonstrate what you’re capable of. Read all small print on Saturday - and all parts of a love question on Sunday.

LUCKY LINKS A location recommended by a friend. Jewellery with a

sunshine design. A building with a revolving door.

MOON MOTIVATION Any activity linked to your home in particular, or

homes in general, can wake up your creative self to new possibilities.

You could channel your natural energy and caring nature towards helping people declutter and redesign their spaces - you also have a flair for colour that is unique.

You can be a style influencer or someone others seek out for advice on decor and design.

Your own home doubles as your testing ground - and can take you straight to an online audience.

