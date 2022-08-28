How to watch India vs Pakistan on a live stream – India win!

UPDATE: This is over with Karthik and Jadeja doing the business, with 2 balls to spare. The way the Asia Cup is set up, battle should resume in the final. Why not check out how to watch the Asia Cup on a live stream . Next up is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan.

Here’s what happened earlier…

India vs Pakistan is on NOW and on a tricky batting wicket, this could still go either way. Want to know how to watch India vs Pakistan from outside of South Asia? If you live in India or Pakistan and you're a cricket lover, surely you already know. Spoilers: it‘s Hotstar and PTV Sports.

With PAK 147 all out, it’s fair to say IND were favourites, but this is a tricky pitch and trying to call any India Pakistan match is a fool’s errand. Pakistan has clawed the advantage back, causing a meltdown for the win calculator computer. As soon as the returning Virat Kohli went for 35, India became becalmed. Nobody has really got going all game on this typically iffy UAE pitch. A collapse is entirely possible, as is a pants-wettingly tight finish. However right now, Jadeja and Karthik are in control and India are back to looking like favourites.

Whether you're a fan of India, Pakistan or a neutral cricket lover from anywhere in the world, this is a rare chance to see some of the world's best players tear into each other for 20 overs each. The rights to this tournament weren't as hotly contested as for the IPL but live streams are not in plentiful supply. Luckily, they are available from some of the world's biggest broadcasters. Although, no, not Sky, the BBC or ESPN. But Disney is on board. Yes, really.

If you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions .

What time is India vs Pakistan?

King Kohli is back in the India squad but hasn’t exactly been free-scoring in the last 12 months. He went for 35 today (Image credit: Francois Nel/Getty Images)

UPDATE: The match is well underway and India seem on top.

How to watch India vs Pakistan in the UK

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam is the world’s best T20 batter but he was dismissed early (Image credit: Getty)

Okay so apparently you can watch it on your Sky box on Bollywood channel Utsav Gold HD . If you have a Sky subscription or can set one up in a hurry, this seems like a strong option. Utsav is owned by Disney, which we will come on to shortly.

How to watch India vs Pakistan in the USA

Strange as it may seem, while England, the birth-place of cricket, has almost nobody streaming the india vs Pakistan match, America, the birth-place of nobody giving a single fuck about cricket is streaming it on ESPN. Although it's via DP World which is mainly known for golf, but whatever. There is the choice of commentary in Hindi or English.

You can watch live with a suitable cable subscription or on streaming service ESPN Plus . Monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is $69.99 per year. View Deal

How to watch India vs Pakistan in Australia

YuppTV has exclusive rights to the tournament for Australasia and elsewhere. I am not going to lie: I am not all that familiar with YuppTV, but you can get a monthly pass from $24.99 . View Deal

How to watch India vs Pakistan in India

In England you can watch India vs Pakistan on a Bollywood channel; in Australia on some kind of Indian entertainment aggregator; in America on a golfing channel. In India, they take cricket much more seriously so, of course, it's on Disney+. No, really, it is. Okay, strictly speaking it's on Disney+ Hotstar and Hotstar is a serious player in T20 cricket. It lost out on the rights to IPL this year so it's had to content itself with the Asia Cup but hey – that has bought it the rights to show India play Pakistan at T20, the world's favourite cricket format! And since it's Disney+ if your team loses, you can cheer yourself up by watching Iron Man 2. View Deal

How to watch Pakistan vs India in Pakistan

Head straight to PTV Sports TV or its online sibling PTV Sports Live . Part of Pakistan's state broadcasting network, PTV Sports has the rights to the Asia Cup as well as, not surprisingly, the PSL and the T20 and ODI World Cups. As a state-run entity the broadcast is free, as far as I can tell. View Deal

How to watch India vs Pakistan when you're abroad

If you're out of the country on holiday or business, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions. A streaming VPN is a very handy thing, as it means you can hop on a server within the US, UK or anywhere else and it will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac , and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs .

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac , and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs . Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream Wimbledon 2022, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee .

ExpressVPN is our VPN provider of choice . It's fast, secure, easy to use and has more features than you can shake a stick at, if you like to delve deep into settings menus.

New customers get a 30-day money back guarantee , allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you. Right now you can also save a big 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free.

New to VPN? Find out how to use a VPN to unblock geo-restrictions

India vs Pakistan: what you need to know

India versus Pakistan at cricket is possibly the greatest rivalry in all sport. Real vs Barca, Liverpool vs Man Utd or Celtic vs Rangers? Small fry. The Ashes? Forget it. England vs Germany? Don't make me laugh. It’s like Nadal vs Federer, if Nadal and Federer were proxies for an enduring and terrible rivalry between Spain and Switzerland. In summary, for sheer intensity, nothing can match Pakistan vs India at the greatest of all games: cricket. In this case specifically, the much more entertaining, less time-consuming version of cricket: T20.

For tedious political reasons relating to India and Pakistan as nations, the two sides almost never play each other at cricket any longer, except when they absolutely have to. Such as when they are drawn in the same group in an international tournament. And in the Asia Cup 2022, currently underway in the unremitting heat of Dubai. they are.

Here is Group A of the Asia Cup: India. Pakistan. Hong Kong. And that's it. Ind and Pak will move on to demolishing HK in due course, and will both make the semi-final stage of the competition. And after that, we'll either have an India/Pakistan final or one of them will demolish Sri Lanka in said final. But this first-round match gives the two best sides in the competition an early glimpse of each other.

India start as favourites ‘on paper’, despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Virat Kohli is back after a break and will be keen to rediscover his imperial form of a few years back. However with Babar Azam at the helm, Pakistan’s tigers will be more keen than ever to stick one to their arch rivals.

