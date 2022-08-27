ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Idaho8.com

Low on water, prep football adapts in Mississippi’s capital

A water crises in Mississippi’s capital city has forced high school football coaches to adjust on the fly. High school football is a big part of the state’s cultural identity. Coaches and players are trying to adapt and figure out ways to practice and play games. Coaches say drinking water isn’t much of a problem, but keeping everything clean is difficult. Some are taking uniforms to laundromats or even to their own houses to keep programs running. Many Jackson residents have been without running water in their homes and businesses this week because of breakdowns in the city’s main water treatment plant.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

