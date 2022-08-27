Read full article on original website
Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview
Although 2022 still has four months left (and dozens of sneaker releases scheduled), several Air Jordan retros for Summer 2023 have entered the rumor mill. Nostalgia sells and pairs like the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” from 2006 are proof given that their rumored return after an 11-year-break has already led some netizens to express their need for the shoes on social media. Previously-seen color palettes also emerged as part of the anticipated lineup, which has been leaked by reliable source @zSneakerHeadz via YouTube: “White Infrared” takes over the Air Jordan 7; a “Toro Bravo” arrangement emboldens the Air Jordan 6; and the Air Jordan 13 is set to indulge in a “Black Flint” update to its beloved “Flint” look.
“University Blue” Helps Introduce The Jordan Granville Pro Lifestyle Sneaker
Brand Jordan may be paid attention to for its Air Jordan retros, but the last two decades have seen the most successful athletic-specific label of all-time cement itself within the lifestyle and non-basketball space. The Jordan Granville Pro is the latest example of this achievement. Reminiscent of Nike Running designs...
The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 CMPCT Surfaces In White And Black Colorway
Introduced almost exactly a year ago, the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 CMPCT has enjoyed a decent run of releases thus far. And we can expect many more colorways this Fall/Winter, including but not limited to this newly-revealed, black-on-white pair. Unlike the silhouette’s prior appearances — all of which donned...
“Barcelona” Patterns Return To The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT
While the heralded Air Jordan 1 continues to provide inspiration for modernized constructions of Jordan Brand’s debut silhouette, Jumpman has continued to toy with the inclusion of its contemporary cushioning systems for the latest offering of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT in a reminiscent textile. Inspired by the...
The Nike Air Max Plus Adds To Its Collection Of The Spirograph Pattern
Continuing to build out its already boastful roster of offerings, Sean McDowell’s 1998 design is reengaging with titular textures as seen on the latest Nike Air Max Plus. Eerily reminiscent of the two-tone fur of Sully from Monster’s Inc, the entirety of the mesh upper is treated with teal, violet and black colored spirograph pattern cascading across the entirety of the knit construction. The blue and purple pairing is further expressed in the glossy Swooshes, tongue tag and gradient shaded mid-foot shank with the lighter hue accenting as a trim. The remainder of the model including the tongue, laces, midsole and leather overlays opts for a clad black majority while hints of plum trace portions of the tread underfoot.
Where To Buy The sacai x Nike Zoom Cortez 4.0 “White/University Red”
In celebration of the Nike Cortez‘s 50th anniversary, the Swoosh has tapped a select few collaborators to reinterpret its iconic design for the next half-century. Among them, sacai, which has blended heritage and modern Nike Running principles for the Zoom Cortez 4.0. Clad in the old school performance model’s...
First Look At The China Exclusive JJJJound x PUMA Suede
Hot off the heels of their very first collaboration with ASICS, JJJJound is befriending yet another footwear icon: PUMA. As teased only minutes ago, the Montreal-based design studio has prepared a characteristically minimal take on the Suede, which is, unfortunately, releasing exclusively in China. Similar to their prior works, JJJJound...
The Jordan Two Trey Appears In The Signature “Starfish” Orange
Following the pattern set by its predecessors, the Jordan Two Trey is adopting yet another iconic colorway from the brand’s historic catalog. This time around, the reconstructed colorway harkens back to the famed “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan 1. The opposing smooth and cracked leather panels of the...
The Nike Go Flyease Renders A “Rose Pink” Offering
Intended for the everyday life of the differently-abled, the Nike Go Flyease debuted to a tumultuous release last Summer with few colorways and an overwhelming amount of anticipation. For those that the silhouette was designed for specifically, the exponential increase in the vast collection of colorways over the past calendar year has been encouraging but the past few months have remained relatively sparse. Set to kick off the Fall 2022 schedule, the latest offering of the laceless model bears a dominant Hot Pink makeup.
“Plum” Takes Over This Sweet New Balance 2002R
Despite not belonging to the historically-important 990 series, the New Balance 2002R has been carving out a space for itself within the company’s expansive lineup since re-entering the brand’s plans in late 2020. Ahead of fall, the once-abandoned lifestyle proposition emerged in a straightforward ensemble featuring “Plum” across...
New Balance 2002R Enjoys A Rustic Rendition Of “Orange Suede”
Since its return to the Boston brand’s collection of sleek streetwear silhouettes in 2020, the New Balance 2002R’s fanbase has only continued to grow exponentially with collaborations and remixed color palettes of the modern era perpetually dawning the model. With the latter half in mind, the latest 2002r receives a preeminent rustic sunset ensemble.
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Returns With Purple Accents
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has taken the last eight months as an opportunity to return in some old school styles. For the remaining months in 2022, the silhouette is taking a break from the familiar to take on new looks like a recently-surfaced option featuring Nike React foam.
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Olive Toe”
The Air Jordan 1 Mid is easily one of the most divisive offerings in the brand’s catalog, with most quick to reject the silhouette regardless of colorway. But if you keep an open mind, this catalog is sure to surprise you, as it’s well replete with designs at-times more interesting than that of the AJ1 High. This upcoming release, the “Olive Toe,” is one such pair, as it incorporates tried and true color blocking as well as a few unique details.
The New Balance RC30 Continues To Add To Its Fall Roster
Aided in its release this summer by Donald Glover, the New Balance RC30 has been reserved so far in the announcement of its Fall 2022 lineup. With official images of the latest colorway recently surfacing, the latter could be expected sooner rather than later. The 70-inspired silhouette airs on the...
Where To Buy The NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Archive” By Tom Sachs
Tom Sachs may not be among the most recognizable collaborators in Nike’s history, but his projects have become some of the most exciting given their roll-out, ethos and design. The American designer’s NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe may have been intended to be “boring,” but it’s quickly experienced some of the hype past efforts have.
ACU Adds Laser Engraving To Its Li-Ning Way Of Wade 10 Collaboration
Basketball has always been omnipresent within China with Li-Ning paving the way for striking performance models to dominate courts littered throughout the country. Just a few months removed from its 10-year anniversary, the Li-Ning Way of Wade has slowly been churning out its lineup ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season with the latest offering featuring lifestyle brand ACU gracing their second collaborative sneaker effort in the Way of Wade 10.
Reebok Introduces The LX2200, A Modern Interpretation Of The LX8500
While the Reebok LX 8500 reigns as one of the most heralded 80’s-inspired silhouettes the brand has to offer, the fresh revitalization of OG running styles from Reebok has culminated in a modern interpretation of its iconic luxe runner, announcing today the all-new Reebok LX2200 that samples autumn hues.
New Balance Numeric Presents Tiago Lemos’ Second Signature Shoe: The 808
New Balance Numeric, an arm of the brand focused entirely on skateboarding, has amassed a sizable roster of talent over the course of the last few years. And towards the latter end of 2019, they signed Brazilian phenom Tiago Lemos, whose first signature shoe released early the following year. Now, as we embark on the last half of 2022, the two are finally ushering in the skater’s second offering: the 90s-inspired 808.
Neon Green Cages Outfit The Latest Nike Air Kukini
Overseas, the Nike Air Kukini has already made its official return, hitting retailers in a variety of colorways. It’s only now that we’re seeing pairs land in the states, such as the “Pixel” that hit shelves just a few days ago. And we can only hope that the silhouette’s latest reveal, which highlights its TPU cage in a vibrant neon, will land in all regions without any delay.
