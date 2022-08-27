Suni Lee may have taken home the gold at the Tokyo Olympics for the all-around women’s gymnastics competition, but at school, she’s much more of a homebody. While speaking about her partnership with Invisalign, Suni, 19, opened up about wearing a “disguise” at her college, Auburn University in Alabama, after the Olympics in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO