Liverpool owner John Henry appears to give a thumbs-up to fans calling for a new midfielder as the Anfield chief watches Jurgen Klopp's men thrash Bournemouth from the stands

By Jack Bezants For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

John Henry could be forgiven for thinking Liverpool doesn't need a new midfielder after he watched Jurgen Klopp's team thrash Bournemouth 9-0 from the stands at Anfield.

But the fans weren't going to let him forget.

Liverpool's owner was in town on Saturday for the Premier League game and as he headed back inside the stadium, through the pitchside tunnel, one fan filmed themselves sending Henry a message.

John Henry appeared to give a thumbs up to a fan calling for a new midfielder at Liverpool

Henry waved at the Liverpool fans and one called back to him saying 'John - a midfielder, a midfielder!' in reference to the team's problem area of the pitch at present.

And the Reds chief may well have been listening - he appeared to respond with a thumbs up gesture as he made his way inside.

'I told you all I was gonna pass the message to the owner' the fan wrote alongside the video.

The Red Sox owner would still have been thrilled by a record-equaling day at Anfield. Liverpool ran out 9-0 winner against Bournemouth, equaling the Premier League record for the heaviest every win.

But Liverpool manager Klopp wants a midfielder before the transfer window closes on September 1.

'We are looking for it,' said Klopp on Friday. 'If it is the right player, we need him. If it is not the right player, we don't need him.'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted on Friday that he wants a new midfielder 
Liverpool thrashed Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield with Henry watching on Saturday

Asked specifically whether he wanted to sign someone, Klopp replied: 'That changed, of course. I know we have had this discussion since it all started and I am the one who said we don't need a midfielder and you were all right and I was wrong. That's the situation.

'But the specific point doesn't change - we will do something but it has to be right. Curtis comes back, Thiago is not too far off, Diogo (Jota) is not too far off, Joel (Matip) comes back and that all eases the situation slightly.'

Liverpool is back in action on Wednesday against Newcastle.

