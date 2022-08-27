Read full article on original website
Related
Demetrious Johnson Agrees To Friendly Trilogy Fight With Henry Cejudo And ‘Buy each other a beer’ After
Demetrious Johnson said he will fight Henry Cejudo in a friendly trilogy bout. Former UFC rivals Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo appear to be close pals lately. In fact, the pair even trained together for Johnson’s bantamweight title fight at ONE on Prime Video 1. The training sessions with...
Conor McGregor Takes Aim At MMA Personality Hasbulla Magomedov, Hasbulla Fires back
Conor McGregor has taken aim at Hasbulla Magomedov on social media, seemingly out of nowhere. Conor McGregor has been in more Twitter fights than actual MMA fights over the last year. The former two-division champion is still on the mend from a leg break that he suffered in his previous fight with Dustin Poirier last July. Since then he has been recovering and relaxing in style. These days McGregor can often be seen on one of his yachts or making trouble on social media.
Khamzat Chimaev Says He Will Never Turn Down a Fight; ‘If You Think You’re Best in The World, Fight Everyone’
Fast-rising UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev is gearing up for the highest-profile fight of his MMA career thus far. On Saturday, September 10th, the Chechnyan-born fighter will step into the UFC 279 main event against veteran and perennial fan-favorite, Nate Diaz. The pairing has brought mixed emotions from the MMA community....
Conor McGregor’s Manager Bills His UFC Return As ‘Greatest Comeback In Sports History’
Conor McGregor’s manager raved about his much-awaited MMA return. Charles Oliveira is eyeing to face “The Notorious” early in 2023. Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor may be set for his Hollywood debut, but that doesn’t mean MMA is no longer in his priorities. That’s according to his manager Audie Attar.
RELATED PEOPLE
Floyd Mayweather Bodyguard Shoves Mikuru Asakura During RIZIN 38 Staredown
Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for a boxing exhibition against Mikuru Asakura as part of RIZIN 38. During the official staredown between the two fighters, Floyd Mayweather’s less-than-professional-looking bodyguard took it upon himself to shove Mikuru after a few moments. ‘Money’ motioned for the bodyguard to stand down as he re-engaged in the staredown with the Japanese star.
Li Jingliang Was Shocked To Get Tony Ferguson Matchup, Thinks Ferguson Knows What He Is Doing With Welterweight Move
Li Jingliang has a big fight with Tony Ferguson coming up and despite fans thinking this is a mismatch, believes Ferguson knows what he is doing. Li Jingliang aka “The Leech” is getting back into the Octagon very soon. Jingliang will be taking on Tony Ferguson on Sept. 10 at UFC 279. When announced the matchup came as a surprise to many fans and media members. Jingliang fights at welterweight and historically Ferguson has been a lightweight. Despite the differences in weight, Jingliang was excited about this undertaking and accepted the bout right away.
Tai Tuivasa Is Not Worried About What Jon Jones Is Doing, His Goal Is To Make More Money
Tai Tuivasa is focused on his goal of making the big bucks. Heavyweight knockout artist Tai Tuivasa is heading into possibly his biggest fight ever. He will be taking on Ciryl Gane in the main event of the first-ever UFC Paris event. After years of MMA being illegal in France, the UFC finally gets the opportunity to put on a show for the French fans. The hometown hero Gane will be up against Tiuvasa who is riding a five-fight KO streak.
Henry Cejudo Sends Conor McGregor Unsolicited Training Advice, McGregor Responds
Henry Cejudo has once again found himself in a Twitter feud with Conor McGregor. Two former UFC “champ-champs” are going at it on social media. For some time now, Henry Cejudo has been asking for a bout with Conor McGregor. Despite the fact that Cejudo is currently retired, he has been toying with the idea of coming back and has been targeting McGregor. It is no secret that a fight against McGregor is the most lucrative fight an athlete on the UFC roster and beyond can get. In his most recent attempt to get McGregor’s attention Cejudo posted a video on Twitter explaining what McGregor should do in order to return to his winning ways.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ciryl Gane On Fighting Tai Tuivasa At UFC Paris: ‘You can expect everything: KO, TKO, submission’
Ciryl Gane vows to be aggressive and take on Tai Tuivasa with everything he got. “Bon Gamin” knows “Bam Bam” is a good guy but a dangerous opponent. Ciryl Gane is looking to bounce back and earn another crack at the heavyweight title after failing to dethrone Francis Ngannou at UFC 270. The opportunity has finally come for “Bon Gamin” as he is set to face No. 3 contender Tai Tuivasa on his home soil at UFC Paris this weekend.
Bellator 288 Gets Two Title Bouts: Nemkov vs. Anderson, ‘Pitbull’ vs. Nurmagomedov
Bellator 288 is getting two title bouts for their November 18 show from Chicago. Bellator confirmed the matchups after initial confirmation from “The MMA Hour” earlier this week. The promotion’s light heavyweight and lightweight titles will be up for grabs at the event. First, champion Vadim Nemkov...
Dana White Blasts Chael Sonnen For Criticism Of Leon Edwards
Dana White is not willing to let Chael Sonnen bash Leon Edwards following his title win. UFC 278 was an amazing event that saw the longtime champion Kamaru Usman lose in the last few seconds of his title fight. Although the majority of chatter about the fight is showcasing the fact that Usman lost, not too much focus has been on Leon Edwards and his win. Edwards came back from being behind on the cards to land a perfect head kick KO on Usman. Afterward, there were some criticisms of Edwards’s performance from a man who never holds back, Chael Sonnen.
Israel Adesanya Says Tai Tuivasa ‘Has To Make It Ugly’ Against Ciryl Gane At UFC Paris
Israel Adesanya thinks Tai Tuivasa should try every style he knows against Ciryl Gane. Heavyweight breakout star Tai Tuivasa is heading into UFC Paris for the biggest challenge of his celebrated career. He will be taking on No. 1 contender Ciryl Gane, who is known for being an exceptional tactician inside the octagon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drake Delivers on Promise to Buy Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann Rolex Watches
Hip hop artist Drake has made good on his promise to buy Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann Rolex watches after winning big on a 2-leg parlay with the two UK-born stars. It was revealed prior to their fights that the Canadian rapper had placed a $2.3 million bet on both fighters winning their respective bouts. Up first was ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann who secured the first leg of the parlay with a first-round TKO over Hannah Goldy. Next up was Paddy Pimblett who, despite some first-round adversity, secured a second-round submission victory over Jordan Leavitt. Securing both legs of the parlay, Drake would cash out at $3.7 million.
Tai Tuivasa Would Welcome The Chance To Fight ‘D–khead’ Jon Jones, Thinks ‘Nerds Behind Computers’ Are Writing Him Off
Tai Tuivasa is heading into one of the biggest fights of his career and thinks the fans are writing him off. For many years MMA was illegal in France. Although some of the biggest stars of the UFC call Paris their home, it wasn’t until now that they were able to showcase their skills in “The City of Light.” The UFC will be holding its first-ever event in Paris this weekend. The event will be headlined by French native Ciryl Gane vs. Australian Tai Tuivasa. Gane is coming off a title shot in which he lost by decision to champion Francis Ngannou. Gane has a lot of momentum coming into this fight and perhaps a lot of pressure. He is the hometown guy and should, in the eyes of the fans, beat the brawler Tuivasa easily.
Islam Makhachev Says Charles Oliveira Doesn’t Truly Believe He Will Win at UFC 280
At UFC 280 on October 22nd, Islam Makhachev will get his long-awaited shot at UFC gold when he meets former world champion Charles Oliveira in the evening’s main event. With the UFC lightweight title currently vacant after Oliveira’s controversial weight miss ahead of UFC 274, the two fighters will compete to crown a new king of the 155-pound division. Weeks out from their championship showdown, Islam Makhachev sat down with EPSN’s Brett Okamoto to talk about the impending lightweight clash. As the conversation began heating up, Okamoto asked the Dagestani fighter if thinks Charles Oliveira truly believes his own words when saying that he will defeat Makhachev at UFC 280.
Leon Edwards Ready to Get ‘Revenge’ on Jorge Masvidal Once He ‘Gets Some Wins’
Fans are still talking about Leon Edwards‘ incredible UFC 278 welterweight world title win over former champion Kamaru Usman. In what many are calling the greatest head kick knockout in promotional history, ‘Rocky’ finished ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ with less than a minute to go in the fifth and final round to capture UFC gold. Things appeared to be going Leon Edwards’ way in the opening round. The 19 minutes that followed were less than stellar with ‘Rocky’ unable to deliver any type of offense and looking noticeably dejected between rounds.
Donald Cerrone Lands Lead Role In Post-Apocalyptic Movie ‘Project Legion’
Donald Cerrone wasn’t lying when he said he was going to be a movie star. Following his MMA retirement at UFC 276, ‘Cowboy’ said you wouldn’t be seeing the last of him. That looks to be the case as the fighter-turned-actor landed a lead role in upcoming movie, ‘Project Legion’.
Jorge Masvidal Trial Set For December In Colby Covington Assault Case
Jorge Masvidal is heading to trial in December in his assault case against former friend and teammate Colby Covington. Masvidal attacked Covington outside a Miami Beach restaurant in March. He was met with multiple felony charges, including aggravated battery and criminal mischief. This was just several days after Masvidal was...
Chael Sonnen Think Charles Oliveira Is Frustrated By Being An Underdog
Chael Sonnen is diving into the mindset of Charles Oliveira leading up to his UFC 280 fight with Islam Makhachev. Chael Sonnen never holds back his opinions. During his fighting days, he was very outspoken and could get into the heads of his opponents. His trash-talking was some of the best ever in the sport of MMA and now that he is retired from fighting, he makes his living off of his talking. This week, Sonnen is setting his focus on the upcoming UFC lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.
UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane & Tai Tuivasa Hit a Shoey Pose In Front Of Eiffel Tower During Face Off
Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa struck a fun shoey pose together ahead of their UFC Paris headliner. The pair are set to collide in the main event of UFC Paris this weekend. The action goes down from the Accor Arena in Paris, France. However, despite the fact that the pair...
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0