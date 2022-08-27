ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

MiddleEasy

Conor McGregor Takes Aim At MMA Personality Hasbulla Magomedov, Hasbulla Fires back

Conor McGregor has taken aim at Hasbulla Magomedov on social media, seemingly out of nowhere. Conor McGregor has been in more Twitter fights than actual MMA fights over the last year. The former two-division champion is still on the mend from a leg break that he suffered in his previous fight with Dustin Poirier last July. Since then he has been recovering and relaxing in style. These days McGregor can often be seen on one of his yachts or making trouble on social media.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Floyd Mayweather Bodyguard Shoves Mikuru Asakura During RIZIN 38 Staredown

Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for a boxing exhibition against Mikuru Asakura as part of RIZIN 38. During the official staredown between the two fighters, Floyd Mayweather’s less-than-professional-looking bodyguard took it upon himself to shove Mikuru after a few moments. ‘Money’ motioned for the bodyguard to stand down as he re-engaged in the staredown with the Japanese star.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Li Jingliang Was Shocked To Get Tony Ferguson Matchup, Thinks Ferguson Knows What He Is Doing With Welterweight Move

Li Jingliang has a big fight with Tony Ferguson coming up and despite fans thinking this is a mismatch, believes Ferguson knows what he is doing. Li Jingliang aka “The Leech” is getting back into the Octagon very soon. Jingliang will be taking on Tony Ferguson on Sept. 10 at UFC 279. When announced the matchup came as a surprise to many fans and media members. Jingliang fights at welterweight and historically Ferguson has been a lightweight. Despite the differences in weight, Jingliang was excited about this undertaking and accepted the bout right away.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Tai Tuivasa Is Not Worried About What Jon Jones Is Doing, His Goal Is To Make More Money

Tai Tuivasa is focused on his goal of making the big bucks. Heavyweight knockout artist Tai Tuivasa is heading into possibly his biggest fight ever. He will be taking on Ciryl Gane in the main event of the first-ever UFC Paris event. After years of MMA being illegal in France, the UFC finally gets the opportunity to put on a show for the French fans. The hometown hero Gane will be up against Tiuvasa who is riding a five-fight KO streak.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Henry Cejudo Sends Conor McGregor Unsolicited Training Advice, McGregor Responds

Henry Cejudo has once again found himself in a Twitter feud with Conor McGregor. Two former UFC “champ-champs” are going at it on social media. For some time now, Henry Cejudo has been asking for a bout with Conor McGregor. Despite the fact that Cejudo is currently retired, he has been toying with the idea of coming back and has been targeting McGregor. It is no secret that a fight against McGregor is the most lucrative fight an athlete on the UFC roster and beyond can get. In his most recent attempt to get McGregor’s attention Cejudo posted a video on Twitter explaining what McGregor should do in order to return to his winning ways.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Ciryl Gane On Fighting Tai Tuivasa At UFC Paris: 'You can expect everything: KO, TKO, submission'

Ciryl Gane vows to be aggressive and take on Tai Tuivasa with everything he got. “Bon Gamin” knows “Bam Bam” is a good guy but a dangerous opponent. Ciryl Gane is looking to bounce back and earn another crack at the heavyweight title after failing to dethrone Francis Ngannou at UFC 270. The opportunity has finally come for “Bon Gamin” as he is set to face No. 3 contender Tai Tuivasa on his home soil at UFC Paris this weekend.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Dana White Blasts Chael Sonnen For Criticism Of Leon Edwards

Dana White is not willing to let Chael Sonnen bash Leon Edwards following his title win. UFC 278 was an amazing event that saw the longtime champion Kamaru Usman lose in the last few seconds of his title fight. Although the majority of chatter about the fight is showcasing the fact that Usman lost, not too much focus has been on Leon Edwards and his win. Edwards came back from being behind on the cards to land a perfect head kick KO on Usman. Afterward, there were some criticisms of Edwards’s performance from a man who never holds back, Chael Sonnen.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Drake Delivers on Promise to Buy Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann Rolex Watches

Hip hop artist Drake has made good on his promise to buy Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann Rolex watches after winning big on a 2-leg parlay with the two UK-born stars. It was revealed prior to their fights that the Canadian rapper had placed a $2.3 million bet on both fighters winning their respective bouts. Up first was ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann who secured the first leg of the parlay with a first-round TKO over Hannah Goldy. Next up was Paddy Pimblett who, despite some first-round adversity, secured a second-round submission victory over Jordan Leavitt. Securing both legs of the parlay, Drake would cash out at $3.7 million.
CELEBRITIES
MiddleEasy

Tai Tuivasa Would Welcome The Chance To Fight 'D–khead' Jon Jones, Thinks 'Nerds Behind Computers' Are Writing Him Off

Tai Tuivasa is heading into one of the biggest fights of his career and thinks the fans are writing him off. For many years MMA was illegal in France. Although some of the biggest stars of the UFC call Paris their home, it wasn’t until now that they were able to showcase their skills in “The City of Light.” The UFC will be holding its first-ever event in Paris this weekend. The event will be headlined by French native Ciryl Gane vs. Australian Tai Tuivasa. Gane is coming off a title shot in which he lost by decision to champion Francis Ngannou. Gane has a lot of momentum coming into this fight and perhaps a lot of pressure. He is the hometown guy and should, in the eyes of the fans, beat the brawler Tuivasa easily.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Islam Makhachev Says Charles Oliveira Doesn't Truly Believe He Will Win at UFC 280

At UFC 280 on October 22nd, Islam Makhachev will get his long-awaited shot at UFC gold when he meets former world champion Charles Oliveira in the evening’s main event. With the UFC lightweight title currently vacant after Oliveira’s controversial weight miss ahead of UFC 274, the two fighters will compete to crown a new king of the 155-pound division. Weeks out from their championship showdown, Islam Makhachev sat down with EPSN’s Brett Okamoto to talk about the impending lightweight clash. As the conversation began heating up, Okamoto asked the Dagestani fighter if thinks Charles Oliveira truly believes his own words when saying that he will defeat Makhachev at UFC 280.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Leon Edwards Ready to Get 'Revenge' on Jorge Masvidal Once He 'Gets Some Wins'

Fans are still talking about Leon Edwards‘ incredible UFC 278 welterweight world title win over former champion Kamaru Usman. In what many are calling the greatest head kick knockout in promotional history, ‘Rocky’ finished ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ with less than a minute to go in the fifth and final round to capture UFC gold. Things appeared to be going Leon Edwards’ way in the opening round. The 19 minutes that followed were less than stellar with ‘Rocky’ unable to deliver any type of offense and looking noticeably dejected between rounds.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Chael Sonnen Think Charles Oliveira Is Frustrated By Being An Underdog

Chael Sonnen is diving into the mindset of Charles Oliveira leading up to his UFC 280 fight with Islam Makhachev. Chael Sonnen never holds back his opinions. During his fighting days, he was very outspoken and could get into the heads of his opponents. His trash-talking was some of the best ever in the sport of MMA and now that he is retired from fighting, he makes his living off of his talking. This week, Sonnen is setting his focus on the upcoming UFC lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.
UFC
