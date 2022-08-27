Who's not playing for the Bucs in preseason finale vs. Colts?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a much smaller group of players not taking part in preseason action this time around, compared to their first two exhibition games.

Only eight players won’t be seeing the field Saturday night against the Indianapolis Colts (per team writer Scott Smith): Outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, wide receiver Chris Godwin, safety Keanu Neal, running back Giovani Bernard, cornerback Zyon McCollum, offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, wide receiver Russell Gage and safety Logan Ryan.

This will be Tampa Bay’s final preseason game before they turn their attention to a road date in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the 2022 regular season.