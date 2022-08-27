Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
WSFS Bank gives $5K to support Stars & Stripes Fireworks
As a Firecracker level sponsor of the Stars & Stripes Fireworks event held June 25, WSFS Bank presented a $5,000 check to the Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce. Shown are (l-r) Matthew Sellers, Nancy Pinera, Jill McEwen and Terry Kistler.
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth brings OB-GYN Reiesha Graham back to Delaware
Bayhealth announced it recently welcomed obstetrician-gynecologist Reiesha Graham, MD, PhD, FACOG, to Bayhealth Women’s Care, Sussex Campus. A native Delawarean, Graham will serve her community by providing specialized care for women during pregnancy and at all stages of life. She joins Miaohou Xu, MD; Melisa Edler, MD; and Roni Dermo, MD, in the OB-GYN practice.
Cape Gazette
Community Briefs 8/31/22
U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced the USDA is investing $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change across rural America. Grain farmer Willard L. Kauffman of Harrington is receiving $19,558. Funds will be used toward the purchase and installation of a grain-drying system for...
Cape Gazette
David Alfred Banks, founded family business
David Alfred Banks, 84, of Georgetown, passed away following a lengthy illness Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Born Dec. 18, 1937, to Walter and Dorothy (Williamson) Banks of Millsboro, David graduated from Georgetown High School in 1955. In September 1959, David married his childhood sweetheart, Mary Frances Stockley of Georgetown, and they shared 63 wonderful years together.
Cape Gazette
Stephen Toadvine Brittingham, helped others
Stephen Toadvine Brittingham, 73, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, Fla. Stephen was born to William Harold and Lydia Bell Toadvine Brittingham June 11, 1949, in Lewes. He grew up on Lewes Beach and loved spending his summers on the Delaware Bay. He could be found always helping others whether it be on the beach or in the water. He could be seen towing a disabled boat or saving some young sailors who got stranded due to a storm coming up quickly.
Cape Gazette
Health information assistance offered at Lewes library
Free and confidential consumer health information assistance will be offered at the Lewes Public Library on a drop-in basis from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month. A certified consumer health information specialist will be available to assist patrons with gathering and understanding...
Cape Gazette
Lewes library to host history and antiquarian book sale Sept. 16-17
The Friends of the Lewes Public Library will hold a history and antiquarian book sale from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sep. 17, at the library, 111 Adams Ave., Lewes. More than 1,500 books on history and politics, as well as...
Cape Gazette
Hazel Mae Ireland Mitchell, state retiree
Hazel Mae Ireland Mitchell, 88, of Dover, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born March 12, 1934, in Atlantic City, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Daniel Leeds Ireland and Eva Madara Ireland. Hazel was a loving and devoted...
fox29.com
Community rallies behind husband, father badly hurt in wave accident at Delaware beach
Barry Fragale, a husband and father of two, said he was on a boogie board in the water off Bethany Beach when a wave came crashing down on top of him. Barry was airlifted to Christiana Hospital where he underwent two surgeries and remains hospitalized over two weeks later.
Cape Gazette
DSU marching band to play at Rehoboth bandstand Sept. 4
The Delaware State University Alumni Association Inc. Sussex County Chapter will host its annual DSU Approaching Storm Marching Band concert at 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. The band performance will run about 60-90 minutes. The chapter invites all DSC/DSU graduates, alumni, family, friends, and former...
Cape Gazette
The Beach Paper Winter Survival Guide
After this issue, Beach Paper will be but a fond memory. Of course, we’ll be back in the spring, but The Rehoboth Foodie is fretful over your off-season nourishment. How will you muddle through without your weekly helping of Steppin’ Up To The Plate?. As part of our...
Cape Gazette
Queenie Victoria Lewis, devoted church member
Queenie Victoria Lewis, 88, of Milton, transitioned from labor to reward Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Milford. She was born in Portsmouth, Va., to Rosa Morris and Willie Morris. Queenie was the devoted wife of Joseph B. Lewis, also of Milton. In addition to her husband, Queenie is survived by...
Cape Gazette
Curtis B. Fritzinger Jr., proud veteran
Curtis B. Fritzinger Jr., 83, of Georgetown, formerly of Millsboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at his home. Curtis was born Aug. 28, 1938, in Palmerton, Pa., son of the late Curtis B. Fritzinger Sr. and the late Pearline (Angelmyer) Fritzinger. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1957-60.
WMDT.com
First human case of West Nile Virus of 2022 confirmed in Del.
DELAWARE – The Delaware Division of Public Health has announced the first human case of West Nile Virus of this year. We’re told a 78-year-old Sussex County man contracted the virus, which is a mosquito-borne illness that can cause serious health problems. WNV is transmitted by mosquitos generally in summer and fall, with a peak period from mid-August to mid-October. Health officials say nearly 80% of those infected will not become ill, however, some (less than 20%) will develop mild symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, a skin rash on the chest or back, and swollen lymph glands. Roughly one in 150 people infected will develop severe infection which may include headache, high fever, stiff neck, tremors or convulsions, muscle weakness, encephalitis or meningitis, all possibly leading to hospitalization and very rarely death.
Cape Gazette
Schaeffer dishes out dirt on fellow member
The divisiveness of the Republican primary election for the Sussex County Council District 5 seat came to a head during council's Aug. 30 meeting. In the Sept. 13 primary, Councilman John Rieley is being challenged by Keller Hopkins, a current member of Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. During the...
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth medical education program welcomes new students
Bayhealth is now in its fourth year as a core clinical campus for Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, training medical students for future success. This program has flourished under the leadership of the former Undergraduate Medical Education Program Director Joseph Rubacky, DO, FAAFP. Rubacky recently passed the reins to Bayhealth’s new UME Program Director Shalini Shah, MD, MPH, and Associate Program Director Ellie Salinski, MD, who welcomed the latest cohort of PCOM medical students to kick off their training at Bayhealth.
WBOC
Concerns From Easton About Health Care Worker Shortage
EASTON, Md. - The Shortage of health care workers is and has been hitting the town of Easton hard. Mayor Robert Willey voiced how finding more health care workers is a top priority for the town. He says the concern is there of those feeling burned out. Nurse, doctors, practitioners, etc. are being burned out from overwork, added stress, and overwhelming demands.
Cape Gazette
‘Village of Arden’ screening set at art theater Sept. 12
The Rehoboth Beach Film Society, in partnership with WHYY, will present a special screening of the “The Village of Arden” episode “Movers & Makers” at 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12, at the Cinema Art Theater near Lewes. This free event is open to all members and...
WMDT.com
“Just a phenomenal man:” Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office announces challenge coin fundraiser in honor of Cpl. Glenn Hilliard
SALISBURY, Md.- Efforts to honor Wicomico County Sheriff’s Corporal Glenn Hilliard continue as a new, unique fundraiser is now being put on by the sheriff’s office. Now for those who are unfamiliar with them, challenge coins go back to the origins of the U.S. Military. They’re a reward...
Cape Gazette
Lorraine W. Carr, loving mother, grandmother
Lorraine W. Carr, 100, of Ocean View, passed away in the comfort of her home Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. She is survived by her three loving children, Robert H. Carr, Nancy Albrittain and Cheryl Rivera; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
