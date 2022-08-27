Tug-of-war over Title IX highlights law’s shortcomings, advocates and lawyers say

Read full article on original website
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Arizona Judge Rips Rep. Paul Gosar and Other Republicans for Filing Defamation Lawsuit ‘Primarily for Purposes of Harassment’
Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and two GOP state representatives must pay more than $75,000 for filing a defamation lawsuit against a Democratic lawmaker “primarily for the purposes of harassment,” an Arizona judge ruled. Joining forces with Arizona state Reps. Mark Finchem and Anthony Kern as co-plaintiffs, Gosar sued...
Ginni Thomas Also Urged Wisconsin Lawmakers to Overturn the 2020 Election
Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has already been under scrutiny for pressing lawmakers to overturn Biden’s victory in Arizona. On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that she did the same in another battleground state, Wisconsin, according to emails obtained under state public-records laws. In these emails, dated Nov. 9, 2020, Thomas contacted state Sen. Kathy Bernier, who was then the chair of the Senate elections committee, and state Rep. Gary Tauchen, saying: “Please stand strong in the face of media and political pressure...Please reflect on the awesome authority granted to you by our Constitution. And then please take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen for our state.” Thomas’ involvement in the 2020 election as a conservative activist has led to calls for her husband to recuse himself from Supreme Court cases related to the election, but he has made no sign that he will do so. Read it at The Washington Post
House Republicans target Meta’s FBI contact over Hunter Biden
House Republicans on Thursday asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to hand over communications between Facebook and the FBI related to the platform’s reduced distribution of a New York Post story on Hunter Biden. Zuckerberg previously told podcaster Joe Rogan last week that the social media platform limited the New...
