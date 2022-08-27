ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man arrested for allegedly trying to establish ISIS training center in New Mexico

By Jared Gans
 4 days ago

A New Mexico man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly tried to create an ISIS training center in the state, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

A DOJ release states that a federal grand jury indicted 45-year-old Herman Wilson, also known as Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah, on Tuesday on charges that he attempted to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and attempted to obstruct, influence and impede at least one official proceeding.

Court records state that Wilson allegedly attempted to provide material support to ISIS between January 2020 and November 2021 by trying to establish an “Islamic State Center” in New Mexico to teach ISIS ideology, provide training in martial arts and tactical maneuvers and serve as a “safe haven” for people planning to travel and fight for ISIS.

The release also states that Wilson allegedly helped run an online platform from May 2019 to September 2020 to promote ISIS teachings, recruit others and discuss terrorist attacks in the United States and around the world.

Wilson allegedly attempted to obstruct, influence and impede at least one official proceeding by ordering and inducing the destruction of records in shutting the platform down, per the DOJ.

Two individuals who were arrested in September 2020 and later pleaded guilty to providing material support to ISIS said Wilson radicalized them to support ISIS, according to the release. After they were arrested, Wilson allegedly ordered platform members to destroy evidence that they used the online group.

Wilson could face up to 20 years in prison for each count if convicted.

