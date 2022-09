CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - For the fourth-straight year, Austin Peay State University's women's cross country team commences its season in the Belmont Opener on Friday at Percy Warner Park's Vaughn's Creek Cross Country Course in Nashville, Tenn. The 5k race starts at 9:30 a.m CT. Live results are available for the...

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO