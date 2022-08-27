ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We’re behavioural experts – these are the signs that your child is struggling mentally…and what you can do to help

By Deborah Linton
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBE1s_0hY8Y1eZ00

NEARLY 400,000 children a month are being treated for mental health problems in England as anxiety soars.

Just under 40 per cent of six to 16-year-olds have seen their state of mind deteriorate since 2017, while 388,887 are undergoing or awaiting treatment, says NHS Digital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcN0j_0hY8Y1eZ00
As mental health problems in children soar with 400,000 children a month being treated in England, we talk to experts Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TkG7Y_0hY8Y1eZ00
Childhood behavioural expert Nicky Hutchinson tells you the signs you should be looking out for Credit: Nicky Hutchinson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bpaQc_0hY8Y1eZ00
Chris Calland says 'Normalise the fact that we aren’t always happy' Credit: Chris Calland

Over the past five years, the rates of probable mental disorders have increased from one in nine to one in six (17.4 per cent).

Eating problems have doubled to 13 per cent, while more than a quarter of six to ten years olds (29 per cent) and more than a third of 11 to 16-year-olds (38 per cent) struggle to get to sleep at night.

Research by children’s mental health charity Place2Be has found three quarters of school staff have seen increased levels of depression among pupils, 86 per cent noted a worsening of self-esteem and more than 90 per cent said it affected kids’ ability to learn in class.

Today, childhood behavioural experts Chris Calland and Nicky Hutchinson, who work in schools offering support, advice and training, tell Sun on Sunday Health the signs parents should be looking out for — and how they can help their children.

Chris said: “Anxiety is a normal emotion that we all feel at times. But it becomes a problem for children when it overwhelms them and prevents them doing everyday activities such as going out with friends or playing a sport that they love.

“Even before the pandemic, we were seeing a concerning rise in the number of children struggling with worry and feeling unable to put their hand up in class or even get out of bed and go into school.

“Social media, that is kicking in at primary school age, makes things worse. Children compare themselves to others and feel they are not matching up, which creates a ‘compare and despair’ perfectionism culture.

“Children are also hearing about climate change and war, so pick up that the world doesn’t feel very safe and secure.

Compare and despair

“The pandemic added to this, creating a melting pot of stress and pressure. We are seeing concerns even among the most robust children.”

In young children — usually from the age of six or seven — parents or carers should look out for changes such as their child maybe becoming tearful or clingy, and unwilling to do things away from them, being withdrawn or avoiding everyday activities.

She said: “Many of us feel physical signs of anxiety in our stomachs. So, in little children look out for them eating less, stomach issues, feeling sick or struggling to sleep well. It’s when it’s constant and debilitating that you really do want to seek help.”

As they get older, towards the teenage years, unhealthy or unsafe coping mechanisms can kick in.

They may also opt out of hobbies, sport and socialising. Nicky said: “Look out for really big changes in behaviour. They might become with-drawn or articulate some negative thoughts or have panic attacks.

“They are more likely to start to self-harm, or use drugs or alcohol as a way of self-medicating. Since Covid we have seen a huge rise in numbers of boys and girls with eating issues.

"All teenagers like to spend time in their rooms but there is a big rise in the number of those who really don’t want to go into school and are really struggling to get themselves out of bed. Once that starts, it’s hard to go back in, so it’s important to help them avoid that cycle.”

4 steps to take

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKZjl_0hY8Y1eZ00

CHRIS CALLAND and Nicky Hutchinson, authors of Tackling Anxiety In Schools, share ways to help kids manage anxiety.

EMOTIONS: Discuss these with your children. Do not just talk about happy, sad or angry. Include, for example, anxious, fearful and frightened. They need these words to recognise how they are feeling and know they can, and should, feel those emotions.

There is pressure for them to be happy all the time. Parents want them to be and social media makes them think they should be.

Normalise the fact that we aren’t always happy. Explain that emotions all serve a purpose and they don’t need to be covered up. It is good for men to talk to boys about emotions, too.

PRAISE: When your children talk about their feelings, give them positive feedback. Tell them: “I’m so glad you’re telling me about it.” Let them know it’s a good thing to do.

LISTEN: As adults, we often minimise concerns by saying: “Don’t worry” or we try to rescue them from anxiety by swooping in to sort it out.

But equipping them to address it, by saying: “That must be tricky – what we can do?” is a better approach. Keep it calm. If they see you panic, they will feel worse.

SLEEP: This has a massive impact on children’s ability to cope with the ups and downs of life. Take screens out of the bedroom and offer breathing and mindfulness strategies, or yoga, to help them sleep.

Children aged seven to 12 should be getting ten or 11 hours and 12 to 18-year-olds should have eight to nine hours.

Related
UPI News

Depression common in moms of kids with autism but doesn't worsen kids' behavior

While half of mothers of children with autism suffer symptoms of depression, a new study has discovered that did not raise the risk of behavioral problems for their kids. It was both a surprising and heartening finding, said first study author Danielle Roubinov, an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of California, San Francisco.
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Core Trait that All Narcissists Share

Narcissist (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Lassedesignen/ shutterstock. There are four major types of narcissism. Researchers have been hunting for the core of narcissism that all narcissists share despite varying symptoms and severity. Narcissists use a variety of tactics and defenses to keep you insecure and ensure their status and their needs are met. It’s easy to be confused, but it’s important to understand and spot which type of narcissist you’re dealing with. Recently, two research teams have identified a common trait.
shefinds

2 Kinds Of Drinks Hair Loss Experts Say You Should Avoid At All Costs

Let’s be honest: hair loss can be intensely frightening. Even if you understand the root cause of your hair shedding — whether that’s an illness, medication you’re taking, stress, or genetics — it doesn’t make actually seeing clumps of fallen hair on your brush any easier. You may panic and rush to off to the store to stock up on biotin, herbal supplements that have been shown to help, or any number of hair serums and conditioners that are designed to strengthen strands. But in the process you could be overlooking mistakes that you’re making that make matters worse — including the foods and drinks you consume. These are the two kinds of drinks hair loss experts say you should avoid at all costs.
nypressnews.com

Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’

Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
nypressnews.com

Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’

The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
LADbible

Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo

According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
EverydayHealth.com

People Who Eat Higher Amounts of Potassium and Calcium May Reduce Their Risk of Recurrent Kidney Stones

People who eat a diet low in calcium and potassium may be more likely to develop first time and recurrent kidney stones, according to a new Mayo Clinic study. Lower dietary caffeine, phytate, and fluid intake were also associated with higher odds of incident symptomatic kidney stones, according to the results, published on August 1 in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
