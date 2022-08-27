ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Columbia Missourian

Missourian Pick 'Em: Week 1

Missouri opens its season Thursday night against Louisiana Tech at Faurot Field, where the Tigers are 20-point favorites. Here are the Missourian MU Football Beat’s predictions for Missouri’s first game and four others around the SEC. Kenny Van Doren.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Thursday Night Lights: The first night game in Memorial Stadium history

A.J. Ofodile, a tight end for Missouri from 1991 to 1993, was getting ready for a workout on the elliptical this summer and looking for something to watch. While scrolling through the depths of YouTube, he stumbled upon a full TV recording of Missouri’s Oct. 8, 1992, game against Colorado.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri releases Week 1 injury report

Missouri released its injury report for the 2022 season opener against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday afternoon. Defensive linemen Ky Montgomery and DJ Wesolak, wide receiver Demariyon Houston and offensive tackle Hyrin White were all declared out for Thursday’s game. No one is probable, questionable or doubtful. Running back Nate...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hickman softball walks it off against Monroe City

A walk-off sacrifice fly from freshman Ava Hanson gave Hickman softball a 4-3 win over Monroe City in nine innings Wednesday in Columbia. Hickman started off the game with a run in both the first and second innings to give it an early advantage.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri lands new transfer Marcus Clarke from Miami

It has been a very busy start to the week for Marcus Clarke. The cornerback spent his Monday in Columbia wandering the campus of MU and on Tuesday made his transfer to the Midwest official, trading the Miami Hurricanes’ classic green-and-orange look for Missouri’s black and gold. Matt...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri focuses on La. Tech in Week 1

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz mentioned two Louisiana Tech players by name in his opening statement at Sunday’s press conference. One was transfer quarterback Matthew Downing, who he noted spent years in new coach Sonny Cumbie’s offensive system at TCU. The other was slot receiver Smoke Harris. He’s 5-foot-7,...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

How to watch Mizzou football season opener

The Missouri Tigers will be taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for the first game of the season at 7 p.m. this Thursday. The weekday game is set to display freshman fan favorite Luther Burden III and bring a crowd of fans to Memorial Stadium. All city parking garages in...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hickman comes back to win softball home opener

Hickman defeated Boonville 10-7 after coming back from a four-run deficit. Kewpies pitcher Anna Baker had a rough start to the game, allowing six runs in the first three innings. She recovered to finish the game, though, only allowing one more run the rest of the way.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Indictment: Boy forcibly taken to Missouri boarding school

The mother of a California teenager conspired with a former Missouri boarding school dean on a plan that resulted in the boy being forced into a car, handcuffed for more than 24 hours and driven to a Missouri school for troubled youths, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. The indictment accuses Shana...
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Susan Elizabeth Hazelwood Sept. 8, 1948 — Aug. 28, 2022

As we Missourians drink our clean water and enjoy the sights and sounds of birds around us, we have Susan Hazelwood in part to thanks. She was a generous mentor, activist and advocate for Missourians and the world around us. For all of that, it was the heart that she brought to all her activities and the people around her for which she will be most sorely missed.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

GUEST COMMENTARY: Facing the challenges that lead to teacher shortages

The beginning of the school year is usually met with feelings of excitement for students and teachers to reconnect as they reimagine their routines for the new academic year. However, as school resumes for students across Missouri, this anticipation runs parallel with some discouraging professional challenges that aren’t unique to school districts within Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia College welcomes big freshman class as fall semester begins

The fall semester kicked off Monday at Columbia College, where enrollment is at its highest level in several years. Incoming freshmen and transfer students participated in the school’s “Storm the Gate” tradition on a pre-pandemic scale Sunday night. Participating students lined up at the parking lot outside the campus on Rogers Street and walked through the school gates.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Two Columbia students attacked on Lange Middle school bus Tuesday morning

Two Lange Middle School students were assaulted on a school bus Tuesday morning, according to a letter from the school’s principal, Dominique Falls, to families of students that ride the bus. The attack occurred on bus No. 228, shortly after 7 a.m. A juvenile was taken into custody, said...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Read Across Columbia event brings 650 literacy kits to local elementary schools

About 50 hands shot up in the air when Brian Yearwood, superintendent of Columbia Public Schools, asked a group of Blue Ridge Elementary School students if they liked to read. District administration, students and others gathered Tuesday afternoon in the Blue Ridge library to celebrate the Read Across Columbia event, through which district elementary schools will receive literacy kits from Heart of Missouri United Way and MU Health Care.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

What to know for Labor Day: Weather, travel, gas prices and more

Several city offices and services across Columbia will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. According to a news release from the city, public transit will not be operating and parking enforcement will be suspended. The city of Columbia offices will be closed, as will administrative offices for Columbia police and the Columbia Fire Department.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Jerald William Slavens June 15, 1931 — Aug. 25, 2022

Jerald William Slavens, 91, of Columbia passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Center in Marceline. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Parker-Millard Funeral Service with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Man in critical condition after shooting in Columbia

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Columbia. Columbia Assistant Police Chief Jill Schlude said a 34-year-old male was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery, Schlude said.
COLUMBIA, MO

