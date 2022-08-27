Read full article on original website
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Columbia Missourian
Missourian Pick 'Em: Week 1
Missouri opens its season Thursday night against Louisiana Tech at Faurot Field, where the Tigers are 20-point favorites. Here are the Missourian MU Football Beat’s predictions for Missouri’s first game and four others around the SEC. Kenny Van Doren.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton defeats Bishop DuBourg by narrow margin after highly contested battle
On Wednesday, Tolton girls tennis took on Bishop DuBourg at Cosmo Park in Columbia. The Trailblazers had to work for it but managed to pull through with a 5-4 win.
Columbia Missourian
Thursday Night Lights: The first night game in Memorial Stadium history
A.J. Ofodile, a tight end for Missouri from 1991 to 1993, was getting ready for a workout on the elliptical this summer and looking for something to watch. While scrolling through the depths of YouTube, he stumbled upon a full TV recording of Missouri’s Oct. 8, 1992, game against Colorado.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri releases Week 1 injury report
Missouri released its injury report for the 2022 season opener against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday afternoon. Defensive linemen Ky Montgomery and DJ Wesolak, wide receiver Demariyon Houston and offensive tackle Hyrin White were all declared out for Thursday’s game. No one is probable, questionable or doubtful. Running back Nate...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman softball walks it off against Monroe City
A walk-off sacrifice fly from freshman Ava Hanson gave Hickman softball a 4-3 win over Monroe City in nine innings Wednesday in Columbia. Hickman started off the game with a run in both the first and second innings to give it an early advantage.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri lands new transfer Marcus Clarke from Miami
It has been a very busy start to the week for Marcus Clarke. The cornerback spent his Monday in Columbia wandering the campus of MU and on Tuesday made his transfer to the Midwest official, trading the Miami Hurricanes’ classic green-and-orange look for Missouri’s black and gold. Matt...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri focuses on La. Tech's Harris in Week 1
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz mentioned two Louisiana Tech players by name in his opening statement at Sunday’s press conference. One was transfer quarterback Matthew Downing, who he noted spent years in new coach Sonny Cumbie’s offensive system at TCU. The other was slot receiver Smoke Harris. He’s 5-foot-7,...
Columbia Missourian
How to watch Mizzou football season opener
The Missouri Tigers will be taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for the first game of the season at 7 p.m. this Thursday. The weekday game is set to display freshman fan favorite Luther Burden III and bring a crowd of fans to Memorial Stadium. All city parking garages in...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman comes back to win softball home opener
Hickman defeated Boonville 10-7 after coming back from a four-run deficit. Kewpies pitcher Anna Baker had a rough start to the game, allowing six runs in the first three innings. She recovered to finish the game, though, only allowing one more run the rest of the way.
Columbia Missourian
Indictment: Boy forcibly taken to Missouri boarding school
The mother of a California teenager conspired with a former Missouri boarding school dean on a plan that resulted in the boy being forced into a car, handcuffed for more than 24 hours and driven to a Missouri school for troubled youths, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. The indictment accuses Shana...
Columbia Missourian
Susan Elizabeth Hazelwood Sept. 8, 1948 — Aug. 28, 2022
As we Missourians drink our clean water and enjoy the sights and sounds of birds around us, we have Susan Hazelwood in part to thanks. She was a generous mentor, activist and advocate for Missourians and the world around us. For all of that, it was the heart that she brought to all her activities and the people around her for which she will be most sorely missed.
Columbia Missourian
GUEST COMMENTARY: Facing the challenges that lead to teacher shortages
The beginning of the school year is usually met with feelings of excitement for students and teachers to reconnect as they reimagine their routines for the new academic year. However, as school resumes for students across Missouri, this anticipation runs parallel with some discouraging professional challenges that aren’t unique to school districts within Boone County.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College welcomes big freshman class as fall semester begins
The fall semester kicked off Monday at Columbia College, where enrollment is at its highest level in several years. Incoming freshmen and transfer students participated in the school’s “Storm the Gate” tradition on a pre-pandemic scale Sunday night. Participating students lined up at the parking lot outside the campus on Rogers Street and walked through the school gates.
Columbia Missourian
Court weighs appeal of Missouri ruling that struck down local power to impose COVID-19 orders
KANSAS CITY — A coalition of counties and local health centers on Tuesday urged judges on the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals to review a lower court’s ruling that struck down state health regulations regarding the control of infectious diseases. Attorneys for St. Louis County, Jackson County,...
Columbia Missourian
Two Columbia students attacked on Lange Middle school bus Tuesday morning
Two Lange Middle School students were assaulted on a school bus Tuesday morning, according to a letter from the school’s principal, Dominique Falls, to families of students that ride the bus. The attack occurred on bus No. 228, shortly after 7 a.m. A juvenile was taken into custody, said...
Columbia Missourian
Read Across Columbia event brings 650 literacy kits to local elementary schools
About 50 hands shot up in the air when Brian Yearwood, superintendent of Columbia Public Schools, asked a group of Blue Ridge Elementary School students if they liked to read. District administration, students and others gathered Tuesday afternoon in the Blue Ridge library to celebrate the Read Across Columbia event, through which district elementary schools will receive literacy kits from Heart of Missouri United Way and MU Health Care.
Columbia Missourian
What to know for Labor Day: Weather, travel, gas prices and more
Several city offices and services across Columbia will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. According to a news release from the city, public transit will not be operating and parking enforcement will be suspended. The city of Columbia offices will be closed, as will administrative offices for Columbia police and the Columbia Fire Department.
Columbia Missourian
EDITORIAL: Allowing extremes on both sides to prevail is a formula for disaster
The examples abound of America’s lurch toward greater extremism on both the right and left. It’s getting to the point where free speech is being stifled by self-righteous word police on the left and screaming, armed lunatics on the far right. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s...
Columbia Missourian
Jerald William Slavens June 15, 1931 — Aug. 25, 2022
Jerald William Slavens, 91, of Columbia passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Center in Marceline. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Parker-Millard Funeral Service with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Columbia Missourian
Man in critical condition after shooting in Columbia
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Columbia. Columbia Assistant Police Chief Jill Schlude said a 34-year-old male was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery, Schlude said.
