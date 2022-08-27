ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Horoscope today, Sunday August 28: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

By Mystic Meg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zM7Xk_0hY8XaEQ00

♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 2

IF you feel you need to keep revisiting a money arrangement, then things are not quite right for you just yet.

Uranus prompts you to get creative plans moving.

As for love, Venus fills your chart with fun and frolics – so put serious hopes on ice and just enjoy the moment.

Single? A sporty Libra sets the pace.

Get all the latest Aries horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

PLAY MYSTIC MEG BINGO TO WIN A SHARE OF £19,000

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

As the sun settles in your fun zone, getting together with two key people can accelerate a business plan because each of you fills a gap in a group’s skills and ambitions.

Your sign is full of Uranus surprises, so even if feelings are unexpected, see where they take you.

You are impulsive in spending – so be aware of this.

Get all the latest Taurus horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

Horoscope traits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SBfZf_0hY8XaEQ00

What does your star sign mean for you?

Aries - The best and worst characteristics of the head of the zodiac

Aquarius - The traits you need to know for the air sign

Capricorn - What does this star sign mean for your personality?

Cancer - The key traits for the sign include a keen love of food

Gemini - The traits to be aware of for the sign with a symbol of twins

Leo - The best and worst characteristics of the fire sign

Libra - What does the seventh star sign mean for your personality?

Pisces - The key traits for the sign include an interest in the arts

Sagittarius - The traits you need to know for the fire sign

Scorpio - What does this star sign mean for your personality?

Taurus - The best and worst characteristics of the earth sign

Virgo - The key traits for the sign include loyalty and kindness

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

You have Mars fire in your sign, but also Mercury creative skills to sift through ideas and select the most likely to succeed.

Love dreams you thought you had dealt with may come back stronger than ever, and this time you know exactly what to do.

Luck links to something in the pocket of a second-hand item.

Get all the latest Gemini horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

Your family zone is owned by Mercury – so rethink what home means to you and how you can make this happen.

One minor adjustment can start a process of change, but you must speak up.

A new moon of communication reconnects love names you have missed.

Avoid blame games and build back respect instead.

Get all the latest Cancer horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

Words you feared you would never find can flow freely as Mercury calms down and wakes up communication.

Above all, be honest, even if it feels kinder to soften the truth.

With the sun sizzling in your cash zone, you see hot ways to earn extra money.

Third time lucky can be the theme of your passion chart.

Get all the latest Leo horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

You have bold ambition thanks to Mars, and the chance to start using it.

You can keep pushing forward even when others fall back.

As soon as you select the right dream in love or life, you see how to turn it into a reality.

A neighbour who reminds you of a music star can be a lucky link.

Get all the latest Virgo horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

The moon lights up your deepest desires all week, so by the weekend you can be talking to someone who ticks all your love boxes.

If you’re already attached, partners get back on the same future page, and this means you can let go of so many “what ifs”.

Mercury makes you unique and this shines out from any CV.

Get all the latest Libra horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

Horoscopes - your latest astrology reading from Mystic Meg

Capricorn - Born between December 22 and January 20, Capricorns have a tendency to be practical, resourceful and patient, as well as dedicated and ambitious.

Aquarius - The free-spirited Aquarius is a water sign born between January 21 and February 18.

Pisces - Pisces is the last star sign in the Zodiac and its symbol is the fish.

Aries - Aries is the first of the 12 Zodiac signs and its symbol is the ram.

Taurus - Taurus is the second Zodiac sign and its symbol is the bull.

Gemini - Gemini is the third Zodiac sign and its symbol is said to depict the twins Castor and Pollox.

Cancer - Cancer is the fourth Zodiac sign and its symbol is the crab.

Leo - Leo is the fifth sign of the Zodiac, falling between July 23 and August 23.

Virgo - Virgo is the sixth sign in the Zodiac calendar and is represented by the maiden, or virgin, symbol.

Libra - Libras are an air sign, and are compatible with Geminis, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius.

Scorpio - Ruled by the planet Pluto, Scorpios are the most compatible with Cancer, Capricorn and Pisces.

Sagittarius - The symbol of Sagittarius is an archer, and they are most compatible with Aries, Aquarius and Leo.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

Follow your heart instead of sticking to out-of-date romance rules.

If you are single, the way a smart Virgo looks straight into your eyes can be the signal you’ve been waiting for.

The sun is mega-sociable, and saying yes to all invites can introduce you to some unlikely but influential new friends.

Luck wears purple.

Get all the latest Scorpio horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 2

It’s time to share your secret ideas with the world, because you need to hear other people’s input.

This is what can make a good concept great.

Mars may spark some explosive passion times, but the love heat is strong and steady this week.

If you are single, this can bring a sudden jolt when you see an “F” face.

Get all the latest Sagittarius horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 2

Working through a set of love or life decisions can show you where things took a surprise turn.

You can see how to fix this, so trust your instincts.

If you’re looking for love, Venus stirs feelings where simple food is on offer.

With Mars energising your work mode, you have the strength to tackle time-wasters.

Get all the latest Capricorn horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

The positive vibes of an image-changing moon are affecting your chart, and trying new styles can work out well.

In love, as Venus focuses on lasting promises, you are ready to celebrate things as they are.

Passion may not be perfect, but it’s yours.

Single? The last name on a selection sheet can be your soulmate.

Get all the latest Aquarius horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

The sun and moon brighten up your marriage chart and you feel confident to look far into the future.

If you are fancy-free, this can include an “N” date.

Turning deep feelings into honest words is Mercury’s gift, and as soon as you do this at work you feel the pressure lift.

Positive property news can link to a square.

Get all the latest Pisces horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

Comments / 0

Related
Allure

Your September 2022 Monthly Horoscope Predictions Are Here

September brings Libra season, the start of autumn, and a Mercury retrograde on September 9. See how your sign needs to prepare — and why the end of the month is ultra-romantic. Welcome to September, star babies. This month brings Libra season, the start of autumn, and a Mercury...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Thursday, 9/01/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Handle negotiations with a deft touch. Any show of hesitation only slows the process. Be upbeat and others follow your lead. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): It's hard to accept that the bane to your existence is also the key to your success, but mixed blessings are nothing new. Alliances are what you make of them.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week (& They’re Probably Feeling More Disorganized Than Usual)

The cosmos always have a plan, and the more you surrender to the divine flow of the universe, the more you will thrive! That said, if you’re one of the zodiac signs that will have the worst week of August 22 to 28, this is a reminder to stop holding onto what is no longer in alignment with your truest self. A new astrological season is now in session, and the sun is bringing focus to the house that belongs to Virgo in your birth chart. This means it’s time to get organized. Virgo placements, stand up! Don’t be discouraged if...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#Sun And Moon#Your Love#Taurus
The US Sun

What does the 1111 angel number mean?

TO the mathematicians out there the digits 1111 might translate to one thousand one hundred and eleven. But for the spiritual among us, this specific number has its own equally specific divine significance. What does 1111 mean?. This number, among the more spiritually inclined, is thought to have divine significance...
ASTRONOMY
TODAY.com

September horoscopes: What this month has in store for your zodiac sign

Welcome to September. Virgo, Beyoncé included, and Libras, now is your time. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a peek at what else is happening astrologically, which will have an impact on the collective. Venus enters Virgo on Sept. 5, making us want to work hard for life...
LIFESTYLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Horoscope: Luckiest day of the week for each Zodiac sign

Best of luck to you File The horoscope can inform you of many things: Health, wealth, the future, even good fortune on a specific day. What day of the week does the horoscope infer is your luckiest? With the help of elitedaily.com we have the answers. Leo File Luckiest day of the week: SundayCancer (June 22 to July 22) (AP Photo/Gabriela Sanchez) Luckiest day of the week: MondayAries (March 21 to April 20) and Scorpio (October 24 to November 22) (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: TuesdayGemini Gemini (May 22 to June 21) and Virgo (August 23 to September 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: WednesdaySagittarius (November 23 to December 21) and Pisces (February 20 to March 20) (AP Photo/Caleb Jones) Luckiest day of the week: ThursdayTaurus (April 21 to May 21) and Libra (September 24 to October 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: FridayCapricorn (December 22 to January 20) and Aquarius (January 21 to February 19) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: Saturday11
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Cancer, Leo, Virgo: This is what your rising zodiac sign says about you

You’re much more than your sun sign—you have a whole birth chart that details each part of your life, and your rising sign concerns what people think of you the first time you meet. It is determined by the position of the sun on the horizon the moment you were born. If people keep telling you that you give off Pisces vibes but you were born during Libra season, there’s a good chance you have a Pisces rising. If your sign isn’t on the list, be sure to check the other parts in our series!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Because They’re Finally Getting What They Want

Time to hunker down and get organized, because the sun is officially entering Virgo! Also—not that there’s ever been such a thing as coincidences in astrology—what are the odds that Virgo season starts around the same time as the hustle and bustle of going back to school? If you’re wondering who the zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 22 to 28 are, it comes as no surprise that they happen to be earth signs. There’s a seasonal shift at play this week, so be sure to pay attention to synchronicities! If you want to get to the...
LIFESTYLE
NYLON

Your September 2022 Horoscope Brings Drama & Closure

Once it has begun, nothing can stop it. Of course, we’re referring to the fall edition of Mercury retrograde, beginning on September 10 in Libra before progressing into Virgo on the 23rd, finally ending its backward lurch on October 2. Those with cardinal (Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn) and mutable (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces) rising signs will feel the brunt of this retrograde most profoundly. Much has been said about 2022 as the karmic crucible for the fixed sign girlies (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius). It’s not to say that they’ll have it particularly easy in September, but at least the other signs, for once, can experience the feeling of waking up in anesthesia. Enjoy!
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin

Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Loyal, So Add Them To Your Friend Group ASAP

Click here to read the full article. Loyalty is invaluable—heck, even lone wolves need a support system. When you’re riding solo in the world and need someone to help you out, who’s going to be there for you? A best friend who has your back is essential! And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who are the most loyal, you know you have people’s backs no matter what. You keep your promises, you stay committed and when you enter a relationship with someone, you always want it to be for the long haul! Ride-or-dies are hard to come by, especially...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Sagittarius—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Feeling Nostalgic For The Good Old Days & Finding Closure

Your social life is about to get so much more interesting this month and your Sagittarius horoscope for September 2022 proves it! In fact, it will likely bring you blessings in love too. After all, on September 2, Mercury will oppose Jupiter in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which is highlighting your desire to have the time of your life. You deserve to feel that exhilarating joy that only comes when life is at its most beautiful! However, let’s not forget this month is only just beginning, and by September 9, you may find that conflicts are beginning to...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Get Ready, Because Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Is Predicting Major Changes In Your Relationships

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of August 15 to August 21 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Love At First Sight, So Get Ready For A Whirlwind Romance

Get ready, because your love horoscope for the week of August 15 to 21 proves that things are about to get spicy! You’re coming away from a heavy full moon in Aquarius that took place last week, a lunar event that showed you what is and isn’t working in your love life. Relationships take work, and this week, you’re about to see some of the results of your efforts. In fact, if you’re keeping an open mind (and an open heart), you might find yourself crushing on someone when you least expect it. On August 16, chatty Mercury will form a...
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These zodiac signs are the best matches for Leo

Finding the perfect person for oneself can be a task, however, what is astrology if it doesn’t make your life easy? Leos are the Kings and Queens of the zodiac signs and what’s a King without a Queen or vice-versa? Famous Leos like Barack Obama has Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle has Prince Harry. So, who would serve as the perfect match for you, lovely Leo? Bustle analyses three zodiac signs who make the most compatible matches for Leos, they are:
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Fear Of Commitment, But It’s Only Temporary

Astrology is currently influencing and impacting your relationships on a major level, which makes your love horoscope for the week of August 22 to 28 that much more relevant to your life. Even though challenges are presenting themselves and conflicts feel inevitable, you’re learning so much about what is and *isnt* working in your social life as a whole. For better or worse, the cosmos are calling attention to the way you perceive love this week. The sun enters selfless and practical Virgo on August 22, shifting the temperature from sexy Leo heat to a more down-to-earth vibe. Instead of relying...
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
707K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy