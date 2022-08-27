Read full article on original website
Martin Scorsese Once Shared That No One Would Come Near Him After ‘The King of Comedy’ Flopped
Martin Scorsese's confidence took a hit after 'The King of Comedy' flopped, leading the filmmaker to temporarily flee Hollywood since no one would touch him.
Collider
13 Completed Movies That Were Never Released, From 'Batgirl' to 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt'
The news of Batgirl getting canned in August 2022 was like a shot heard around the world. The prospect of a $90 million budgeted movie that had already finished shooting just getting set on a shelf somewhere was staggering to consider. Though there haven’t been any other films at that budgetary level that have been shelved after they were nearly finished, though, Batgirl is far from the first movie to finish shooting but never see the silver screen.
Collider
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': Everything We Know So Far About the Netflix Series
Who’s In the Cast of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?. When Is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Coming Out?. Is There A Trailer For Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?. Jeffrey Dahmer is one of America’s most notorious and infamous serial killers. Between 1978 and 1991, he was responsible for the deaths and dismemberment of 17 men and boys. He earned the “cannibal” nickname after it was discovered that he had actually consumed the flesh of some of his victims and stored their remains inside his refrigerator. Since then, there have been five feature-length films and documentaries, several books, and multiple television documentaries that tell his story. Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and Ian Brennan (The Politician) have teamed up with Netflix to create a new limited series about Dahmer. The series will consist of 10 episodes, each told from the different perspectives of Dahmer’s various victims. The pilot will be directed by Carl Franklin (High Crimes), and the remaining episodes will be directed by Paris Barclay (Glee) and Janet Mock (Hollywood), in addition to Franklin.
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’
The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
‘Law Abiding Citizen’: Gerard Butler and Jamie Foxx Are Returning for a Sequel 13 Years After the Action Film Premiered
Although details about the 'Law Abiding Citizen' sequel are sparse, Gerard Butler is set to produce, lining up another helping of bloody revenge for action crowds.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Zac Efron and Russell Crowe's new real-life movie
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile star Zac Efron and Thor: Love and Thunder actor Russell Crowe have teamed up for a new film based on a wild yet true story. Directed by Green Book's Peter Farrelly, The Greatest Beer Run Ever is about a down-on-his-luck man who decides to support the American troops by giving them all some beer.
Armie Hammer’s Aunt Reveals How He Became ‘a Monster’
In January 2021, after nearly a year living under relative COVID isolation, an anonymous Instagram account with the name @HouseOfEffie began posting screenshots of DMs the actor Armie Hammer had sent to a number of women detailing rape and cannibalism fantasies. The viral messages prompted a number of his recent exes to come forward, including Courtney Vucekovich, an entrepreneur who’d accused him of emotional abuse, and Paige Lorenze, a college student who alleged that he branded her and spoke of removing and eating one of her ribs. Eventually, the owner of the Instagram account, Effie, materialized at a press conference...
John Wayne Once Admitted ‘Undoubtedly 1 of My Worst Movies Ever’
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne once explained which of his movies he considered to be one of his worst over the course of his career.
Collider
'Vesper': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
In today's globally integrated community, it can feel easy to get swept up by the unstoppable force of Disney or Netflix in the search for the next film to watch. With so many great movies being produced in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, it can often feel comfortable to not tread into unknown waters for many audiences. However, occasionally, a film appears that seems to transcend those subconscious borders many have created in their minds and molds its way into our everyday viewing. Vesper is one such film, having been created as a Belgian/French/Lithuanian co-production and with filming taking place entirely in Vilnius, Lithuania. It is, geographically speaking, new ground for most modern audiences.
Oscars: Adam Sandler And Emma Thompson Movies Among First To Go To Academy Voters
They start handing out Emmys next weekend with back-to-back Creative Arts ceremonies, followed on Monday, September 12 with the Primetime Emmys on NBC. But even as the TV awards season still has a couple of weeks to go before becoming history, the Oscar season is officially getting underway. Of course that means the fall festival trifecta of Venice, Telluride and Toronto kicking off the season that sets the plate for the Academy Awards, but it also means screener season is beginning. Unfortunately for AMPAS members who loved to collect those DVD screeners to show off for their friends, that practice is...
Collider
The Best Projects From New DCEU Head Dan Lin, From 'The LEGO Movie' to 'Godzilla vs. Kong'
The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has had a rocky history. DC’s attempt to form a connected universe starting with Man of Steel was misguided from the beginning. One of the primary issues with Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice is that it tried to cram years of storytelling into a single, over-packed narrative. Ironically, the DC universe has found greater success in the past few years when it told stories outside the DCEU. Both The Batman and Joker were acclaimed for their ability to tell isolated, standalone stories.
Collider
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Casts Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, and More
The cast for director Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming project Megalopolis grows even larger as several prominent actors have recently joined the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Coppola's sister Talia Shire, who previously collaborated with the filmmaker on The Godfather trilogy as the character Connie Corleone, is set to star in the film with her son Jason Schwartzman, who will also appear in next year's Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ official title, new cast members, and more for the Netflix movie
The Beverly Hills Cop franchise is one of the most iconic movie franchises in history. And, ever since Beverly Hills Cop III landed in 1994, fans have been eager for a sequel movie. And now it has been announced that the long-anticipated 4th Beverly Hills Cop movie will be made...
Collider
'Daliland' Images Offer Surreal Look at Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller as Salvador Dali
Ahead of its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival, Mary Harron’s Daliland has revealed the first look at Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller as the surrealist painter Salvador Dalí. The new images released by Vanity Fair see Kingsley as Dali in the 70s, standing hand in hand wife Gala, played by Barbara Sukowa. Other images see a portrait of Kingsley as Dali standing next to Andreja Pejic as Amanda Lear. On the other hand, Miller is seen alone in another image as a younger iteration of the renowned painter.
Collider
Best Willem Dafoe Villains: From Green Goblin to Bobby Peru
Willem Dafoe is at his best when he is playing villains. Throughout the years, directors and producers have taken advantage of Dafoe's nefarious acting abilities to craft memorable works of cinema. Whether he is playing a criminal, cop, or a more straightforwardly unhinged individual, casting Dafoe as an antagonist always feels like it makes the stakes a little bit higher. Here are several of Dafoe's most notable roles as the foe.
tvinsider.com
Jason Bateman to Join Taron Egerton in Upcoming Netflix Thriller ‘Carry On’
Jason Bateman is continuing in the dark thriller genre as the Ozark star is reportedly set to star opposite Taron Egerton (Black Bird) in the upcoming Netflix film Carry On. According to Deadline, Bateman is in negotiations to star in the action thriller, which comes from Steven Spielberg‘s Amblin Entertainment and is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Black Adam). The screenplay was penned by TJ Fixman and Michael Green, with Dylan Clark on board as producer. It is the first project to come out of the Amblin/Netflix deal made in June 2021.
ComicBook
New Christian Bale Netflix Movie Revealed
Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale's next big project has officially been announced. Bale will star in the upcoming Scott Cooper helmed film The Pale Blue Eye for Netflix. The film will be getting a limited theatrical release later this year on December 23, 2022, and will hit Netflix on January 6, 2023. The actor has been having a pretty busy year starting in three massive films. Bale also has the David O'Russell directed Amsterdam that will costar Margot Robbie and John David Washington. Amsterdam will make its bow in theaters on October 7th, 2022.
