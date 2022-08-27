Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Leo Marino will discuss his new book “Wooster Place” at booksigning at Hagaman Library
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Branford’s Leo Marino, author of the acclaimed “The House on Greene Street: Life and Times of a First Generation Italian American” will discuss his new book “Wooster Place” at Hagaman Library in East Haven. “Wooster Place” is a page-turner about a...
NewsTimes
12,000 Stamford students to get three free books each. Here’s why.
STAMFORD — About 12,000 Stamford students will each receive three free books, and more than half will also gain access to a large digital database of books thanks to a recent congressional grant of $250,000. The award was formally announced last week during a press conference with Mayor Caroline...
NewsTimes
25+ things to do on Labor Day Weekend in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This Labor Day Weekend might be one of the busiest of the summer as some of the largest country fairs in the state open their gates to the public. Here are some things to do this holiday weekend:. Woodstock...
NewsTimes
Danbury’s finance director is on paid leave with separation talks underway. Here’s what we know.
DANBURY — The city’s finance director who oversees hundreds of millions of dollars in operating money, capital borrowing, pension plans and utility funds is on paid leave as talks progress toward a separation agreement. News that David St. Hilaire is no longer working as the city’s chief financial...
NewsTimes
Celebrity gossip and sightings in and around Connecticut, August 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. August's celebrity highlights include the "Jersey Shore" crew rolling into Connecticut for filming and several big-name musicians performing in front of hungry fans during the Hey Stamford! Food Festival. Here are some of the Hollywood sightings and murmurings that...
NewsTimes
Demolition of historic New Haven home shouldn’t have happened, preservationists say
NEW HAVEN — The two-century-plus-old Captain Chandler Pardee House, likely the oldest home in the Morris Cove neighborhood, was also a Pioneer Guesthouse in the 1870s that welcomed city dwellers to enjoy the cove as a summer resort. It is the kind of structure associated not only with a...
NewsTimes
Dentist was ‘lying in wait’ for woman before murder-suicide, Wethersfield chief says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A dentist from Branford who police say fatally shot a 21-year-old with whom he had a relationship was lying in wait for her, a police official said Tuesday. Dr. Michael Mollow, 59, shot Caroline Anne Ashworth multiple times about...
NewsTimes
In Photos: Stamford students head back to school
STAMFORD — Students at Springdale Elementary School — and across the district — headed back to school on Monday. All Stamford Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Monday.
NewsTimes
Miniature horse in North Haven who recently got a wheelchair dies, sanctuary announces
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Turbo, a baby miniature horse that was born with little use of his hind legs and recently gained some mobility from a wheelchair, died on Monday, the Road To Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven announced on Instagram. Road...
NewsTimes
One of New England’s largest book fairs opens this weekend to support Redding’s Mark Twain Library
REDDING — A longstanding Labor Day tradition for the local community, The Mark Twain Library Book fair returns to the Redding Community Center this holiday weekend. Samuel Clemens, who used a number of pen names before settling on Mark Twain, founded the Mark Twain Library in Redding in 1908.
NewsTimes
Greenwich Public Schools hires special education program coordinator from Trumbull day program
GREENWICH — The Greenwich Public Schools added to its multitude of hiring announcements Monday with news that Daniel Katz will become the special education program coordinator in September. Katz currently serves as the program administrator at Cooperative Educational Services’ Therapeutic Day Program in Trumbull. In his new role,...
NewsTimes
Greenwich school board seeks $1.4 million for security cameras, campus monitors, police patrols
GREENWICH — To make an investment in security in the upcoming year, the Greenwich Public Schools plans to request over $1.4 million from the Board of Estimate and Taxation. The Board of Education met for a special meeting Monday that was dedicated to security. It has held numerous executive sessions, or meetings away from the public, before this meeting.
NewsTimes
Warner Theatre presents Yes for Close to the Edge anniversary tour
TORRINGTON — The Warner Theatre will welcome the band Yes to the Oneglia Auditorium Main Stage at 8 p.m. Nov. 15. General tickets go on sale Friday; member tickets are now availa ble. Pioneers of progressive rock, YES has achieved worldwide success with a history spanning 47 years and...
NewsTimes
Danbury pressures its biggest water users as drought worsens and reservoir levels deplete
DANBURY — Worsening drought conditions across Connecticut have city officials “requiring” all commercial property owners and condominium complexes to cease using irrigation systems while asking residents to “voluntarily” cut back on watering their lawns. “We are taking the steps to get in front of this...
NewsTimes
Warner Theatre announces fall film series
TORRINGTON - The Warner Theatre’s fall film series begins Sept. 8, with screenings scheduled on Fridays through Oct. 20. The series begins with The Goonies, followed by Friday Night Lights Sept. 15; Big Fish on Sept. 22; Good Will Hunting Sept. 29; Monster House Oc. 6; Lost Boys Oct. 13; and Beetlejuice Oct. 20.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield business, 2 Blue Hens, hatches storefront offering creative children’s programs
RIDGEFIELD - After building momentum in the community during the height of COVID-19, 2 Blue Hens owners Rosie Voulgaris and Liz Raymond are looking forward to opening a storefront at 80 Grove Street for their creative business this month. Catering to toddler and elementary school children of all abilities, Voulgaris...
