Ridgefield, CT

NewsTimes

12,000 Stamford students to get three free books each. Here’s why.

STAMFORD — About 12,000 Stamford students will each receive three free books, and more than half will also gain access to a large digital database of books thanks to a recent congressional grant of $250,000. The award was formally announced last week during a press conference with Mayor Caroline...
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

25+ things to do on Labor Day Weekend in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This Labor Day Weekend might be one of the busiest of the summer as some of the largest country fairs in the state open their gates to the public. Here are some things to do this holiday weekend:. Woodstock...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Ridgefield, CT
Connecticut Society
Ridgefield, CT
NewsTimes

Celebrity gossip and sightings in and around Connecticut, August 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. August's celebrity highlights include the "Jersey Shore" crew rolling into Connecticut for filming and several big-name musicians performing in front of hungry fans during the Hey Stamford! Food Festival. Here are some of the Hollywood sightings and murmurings that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
#Ukraine#Independence Day#Ridgefield Playhouse#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Ridgefield Responds#Russian#Ukrainians#Ridgefield First
NewsTimes

Warner Theatre presents Yes for Close to the Edge anniversary tour

TORRINGTON — The Warner Theatre will welcome the band Yes to the Oneglia Auditorium Main Stage at 8 p.m. Nov. 15. General tickets go on sale Friday; member tickets are now availa ble. Pioneers of progressive rock, YES has achieved worldwide success with a history spanning 47 years and...
TORRINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

Warner Theatre announces fall film series

TORRINGTON - The Warner Theatre’s fall film series begins Sept. 8, with screenings scheduled on Fridays through Oct. 20. The series begins with The Goonies, followed by Friday Night Lights Sept. 15; Big Fish on Sept. 22; Good Will Hunting Sept. 29; Monster House Oc. 6; Lost Boys Oct. 13; and Beetlejuice Oct. 20.
TORRINGTON, CT

