Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

Family of 13-year-old killed in 2018 crash waiting for justice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sitting on the porch of her West Louisville home Wednesday afternoon, Ernestine Tyus reflected on her late grandson. "He'd be 17 years old. This would be his last year in school. There's no telling what Ki'Anthony would be doing," she said. But she will never know....
Greg Fischer
WLKY.com

24-year-old shot and killed in Portland neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 24-year-old man who was killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Officer identified the man as 24-year-old Kelvin Sam Jr. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of North 19th Street on Tuesday...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Motorcyclist killed in Okolona crashed identified as 20-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed on his motorcycle in Okolona on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 20-year-old Nathan Young. Louisville Metro Police Department said its seventh division responded to a crash on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive just after 6...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man found shot in vehicle Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division responded to the shooting on West Chestnut and 11th streets around 4:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The man, who age is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
#Corrections Officer#Wlky#Lmpd#Lmdc
WLKY.com

JCPS security officer arrests convicted felon with handgun on school grounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A convicted felon was arrested outside of a Jefferson County Public School on Tuesday for having a gun on the property. An arrest slip said that 30-year-old Dillon Sutherland was outside of Atkinson Elementary looking into vehicles when a staff member reported him. The slip said when an SSO approached him that Sutherland reached for something in his right pant pocket, which the SSO said was a gun.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Former KSP trooper convicted by federal jury of weapons misappropriation

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police Lieutenant Colonel has been convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to the department. KSP says Michael Crawford, 58, was found guilty after evidence at trial showed he conspired with former Scott County coroner John Goble and KSP armorer Mitch Harris to unlawfully misappropriate 21 firearms belonging to KSP.
FRANKFORT, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville Metro council helping LMPD rebuild trust with community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Council Public Safety Committee got an update on Wednesday on one of the recommendations made in the top to bottom review of Louisville Metro Police Department. The Hillard Heintze review was ordered following the death of Breonna Taylor and subsequent protects. Louisville contracted...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man indicted after hit and run that killed Kansas man, injured family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being indicted after a deadly hit and run that killed a Kansas man and injured the family. According the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, a Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against Michael Hurley. Hurley is being charged...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle at Boone Square Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was found shot dead inside of a vehicle at Boone Square Park in the Portland neighborhood. Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the park, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. When officers arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY

