Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Black Louisville Corrections Officer Fired Over Video Mocking Breonna Taylor’s Police Killing
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer Turhan Knight was fired over a video mocking Breonna Taylor's death. The post Black Louisville Corrections Officer Fired Over Video Mocking Breonna Taylor’s Police Killing appeared first on NewsOne.
WLKY.com
Funeral home owner turns self in, faces first criminal charges since bodies discovered
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The first criminal charges against a disgraced southern Indiana funeral home owner have been filed nearly two months after police discovered decomposing bodies and the cremated remains of over a dozen people. Randy Lankford turned himself in at the Clark County Jail Tuesday after three felony...
wdrb.com
Man who hit Kansas family in downtown Louisville indicted on murder, assault, DUI charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who admitted to doing drugs before hitting a Kansas family with his car on a downtown Louisville sidewalk was officially charged in the case. WDRB News cameras caught the moment Michael Hurley, 33, sat in handcuffs on the back of his car with the windshield shattered at 2nd and Market streets on July 5.
wdrb.com
Madison school resource officer resigns amid investigation into reported misconduct
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A school resource officer at Madison Consolidated Schools in southern Indiana has resigned. Tim Armstrong is a deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department in Indiana. The district said he resigned on Tuesday from the SRO job and as the varsity baseball head coach. The district...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Family of 13-year-old killed in 2018 crash waiting for justice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sitting on the porch of her West Louisville home Wednesday afternoon, Ernestine Tyus reflected on her late grandson. "He'd be 17 years old. This would be his last year in school. There's no telling what Ki'Anthony would be doing," she said. But she will never know....
WLKY.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of striking family while driving in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A grand jury has indicted a southern Indiana man accused of driving into a family from Kansas in downtown Louisville. Michael Hurley is charged with murder, assault and driving under the influence. Police said he drove his car onto a curb on Market Street last month,...
Wave 3
TARC driver finds lost child on route, helps police reunite child with mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A TARC bus driver assisted in reuniting a lost child with their mother while on route on Tuesday morning. Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, TARC said the driver was on duty and found a child, whose age was not given, wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets.
wdrb.com
Father in disturbing video on JCPS school bus apologizes, regrets actions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A father's anger and rage spilled out onboard a Jefferson County Public School bus on Friday. The disturbing video recorded of Delvantae King onboard a JCPS bus on Friday has been making the rounds on social media. King, the father of a student at Carter Traditional...
RELATED PEOPLE
WLKY.com
24-year-old shot and killed in Portland neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 24-year-old man who was killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Officer identified the man as 24-year-old Kelvin Sam Jr. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of North 19th Street on Tuesday...
WLKY.com
Change of trial venue requested by former LMPD officer's lawyer in Breonna Taylor case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The lawyer for former Louisville Metro Police officer Joshua Jaynes has requested that his trial be moved to a different location. Jaynes is a defendant in the federal case regarding the death of Breonna Taylor. Specifically, Jaynes has been charged with federal civil rights and obstruction...
WLKY.com
Motorcyclist killed in Okolona crashed identified as 20-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed on his motorcycle in Okolona on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 20-year-old Nathan Young. Louisville Metro Police Department said its seventh division responded to a crash on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive just after 6...
wdrb.com
Man found shot in vehicle Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division responded to the shooting on West Chestnut and 11th streets around 4:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The man, who age is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
JCPS security officer arrests convicted felon with handgun on school grounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A convicted felon was arrested outside of a Jefferson County Public School on Tuesday for having a gun on the property. An arrest slip said that 30-year-old Dillon Sutherland was outside of Atkinson Elementary looking into vehicles when a staff member reported him. The slip said when an SSO approached him that Sutherland reached for something in his right pant pocket, which the SSO said was a gun.
WLWT 5
Former KSP trooper convicted by federal jury of weapons misappropriation
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police Lieutenant Colonel has been convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to the department. KSP says Michael Crawford, 58, was found guilty after evidence at trial showed he conspired with former Scott County coroner John Goble and KSP armorer Mitch Harris to unlawfully misappropriate 21 firearms belonging to KSP.
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro council helping LMPD rebuild trust with community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Council Public Safety Committee got an update on Wednesday on one of the recommendations made in the top to bottom review of Louisville Metro Police Department. The Hillard Heintze review was ordered following the death of Breonna Taylor and subsequent protects. Louisville contracted...
Former Lieutenant Colonel of KSP convicted of theft of government property
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Former Lieutenant Colonel of Kentucky State Police (KSP), 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown, Ky., was convicted on Tuesday by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP. In 2016, according to evidence at trial, Crawford conspired with John Goble, the former coroner of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Jefferson County Attorney's Office drops charges against Louisville activist following death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just a week after a well-known Louisville activist died, the Jefferson County Attorney's Office dismissed all criminal charges against him. Chris Wells had been charged with disorderly conduct and inciting a riot. Wells, who was just 33, died on Aug. 21. Police said they found him...
WLKY.com
Former LMPD officers charged in Breonna Taylor case have protective order filed for them
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two of the former LMPD officers charged in the Breonna Taylor raid have filed for a protective order. According to court documents, the Department of Justice and attorneys for Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany, have requested a protective order for their case. The documents say the...
Wave 3
Man indicted after hit and run that killed Kansas man, injured family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being indicted after a deadly hit and run that killed a Kansas man and injured the family. According the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, a Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against Michael Hurley. Hurley is being charged...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle at Boone Square Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was found shot dead inside of a vehicle at Boone Square Park in the Portland neighborhood. Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the park, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. When officers arrived, they...
Comments / 11