wdrb.com

Man found shot in vehicle Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division responded to the shooting on West Chestnut and 11th streets around 4:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The man, who age is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

24-year-old shot and killed in Portland neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 24-year-old man who was killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Officer identified the man as 24-year-old Kelvin Sam Jr. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of North 19th Street on Tuesday...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Motorcyclist killed in Okolona crashed identified as 20-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed on his motorcycle in Okolona on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 20-year-old Nathan Young. Louisville Metro Police Department said its seventh division responded to a crash on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive just after 6...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle at Boone Square Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was found shot dead inside of a vehicle at Boone Square Park in the Portland neighborhood. Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the park, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. When officers arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

25-year-old man found shot to death in New Albany, police say

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in New Albany. New Albany police said they were called around 2 a.m. on Thursday to the 1300 block of Beechwood Avenue for reporters of a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found Dajour...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

2 arrested in July homicide on E. St. Catherine St.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested two people in connection with a July homicide in the Germantown neighborhood. Josiah S. Hart, also known as Josie Samantha Hart, 37, of Louisville, and Gregory D. Rhodes, 52, of Louisville, are each charged with murder, theft of an auto over $10,000 and tampering with evidence.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Motorcyclist killed in accident on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Preston Highway on Tuesday evening. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division responded to the crash on Preston Highway and Oaklawn Drive around 6 p.m., according to police. Investigators believe a car driving southbound on Preston...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Family of 13-year-old killed in 2018 crash waiting for justice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sitting on the porch of her West Louisville home Wednesday afternoon, Ernestine Tyus reflected on her late grandson. "He'd be 17 years old. This would be his last year in school. There's no telling what Ki'Anthony would be doing," she said. But she will never know....
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Homicide suspect who fled home incarceration arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested for a 2018 homicide who escaped from home incarceration just over one year ago has been recaptured. Brandon Johnson, 31, of Louisville, was arrested August 29 and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. He is now facing additional charges of escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and theft.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Four people sent to hospital after hit and run on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a driver running from police hit several cars Tuesday morning. Shively Police said an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop around 1:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Gagel Avenue. The driver did not stop, and the officer...
LOUISVILLE, KY

