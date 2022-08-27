Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Man found shot in vehicle Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division responded to the shooting on West Chestnut and 11th streets around 4:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The man, who age is...
WLKY.com
24-year-old shot and killed in Portland neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 24-year-old man who was killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Officer identified the man as 24-year-old Kelvin Sam Jr. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of North 19th Street on Tuesday...
WLKY.com
Motorcyclist killed in Okolona crashed identified as 20-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed on his motorcycle in Okolona on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 20-year-old Nathan Young. Louisville Metro Police Department said its seventh division responded to a crash on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive just after 6...
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after being found shot in vehicle near Central High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Russell neighborhood near Central High School on Wednesday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of South 11th Street and West Chestnut Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle at Boone Square Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was found shot dead inside of a vehicle at Boone Square Park in the Portland neighborhood. Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the park, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. When officers arrived, they...
WLKY.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of striking family while driving in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A grand jury has indicted a southern Indiana man accused of driving into a family from Kansas in downtown Louisville. Michael Hurley is charged with murder, assault and driving under the influence. Police said he drove his car onto a curb on Market Street last month,...
wdrb.com
Police identify 25-year-old man shot and killed near Charlestown Road in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police released the name of a man who was shot to death early Thursday in New Albany. Around 2 a.m., officers were called to reports of a shooting at a home in the 1300 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to a news release from New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey. That's near Charlestown Road.
WLKY.com
25-year-old man found shot to death in New Albany, police say
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in New Albany. New Albany police said they were called around 2 a.m. on Thursday to the 1300 block of Beechwood Avenue for reporters of a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found Dajour...
Wave 3
2 arrested in July homicide on E. St. Catherine St.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested two people in connection with a July homicide in the Germantown neighborhood. Josiah S. Hart, also known as Josie Samantha Hart, 37, of Louisville, and Gregory D. Rhodes, 52, of Louisville, are each charged with murder, theft of an auto over $10,000 and tampering with evidence.
Wave 3
Arson investigators looking for persons of interest in Dollar General fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Arson Bureau are looking for persons of interest believed to be involved in a structure fire at the Dollar General in the Auburndale neighborhood near Fairdale. According to the Arson Bureau, on August 21 around 5:00p.m. fire companies were dispatched to the 7400 block...
LMPD's Traffic Unit investigating fatal collision on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened on Preston Highway Tuesday. LMPD said officers responded to a vehicle accident on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive just after 6 p.m. near Leslie's pool supply store. When officers arrived, police said they found that a...
WLKY.com
TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist killed in accident on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Preston Highway on Tuesday evening. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division responded to the crash on Preston Highway and Oaklawn Drive around 6 p.m., according to police. Investigators believe a car driving southbound on Preston...
WLKY.com
Family of 13-year-old killed in 2018 crash waiting for justice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sitting on the porch of her West Louisville home Wednesday afternoon, Ernestine Tyus reflected on her late grandson. "He'd be 17 years old. This would be his last year in school. There's no telling what Ki'Anthony would be doing," she said. But she will never know....
Officials looking for identity of these subjects in relation to Dollar General fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Safe dispatched fire companies to 7427 3rd Street Rd. on a report of a structure fire at Dollar General on Aug. 21 around 5 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a large working fire. Louisville Metro Arson Bureau is actively investigating the origin and cause of...
Wave 3
Homicide suspect who fled home incarceration arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested for a 2018 homicide who escaped from home incarceration just over one year ago has been recaptured. Brandon Johnson, 31, of Louisville, was arrested August 29 and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. He is now facing additional charges of escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and theft.
wdrb.com
Four people sent to hospital after hit and run on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a driver running from police hit several cars Tuesday morning. Shively Police said an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop around 1:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Gagel Avenue. The driver did not stop, and the officer...
Wave 3
TARC driver finds lost child on route, helps police reunite child with mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A TARC bus driver assisted in reuniting a lost child with their mother while on route on Tuesday morning. Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, TARC said the driver was on duty and found a child, whose age was not given, wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets.
WLKY.com
Suspect on the run after causing crash, injuring 4 people in Pleasure Ridge Park
SHIVELY, Ky. — A suspect is on the run after causing a crash early Tuesday morning that injured four people. Shively Police say they attempted to pull over a driver for speeding around 1:14 a.m. on Dixie Highway around Gagel Avenue. When the driver would not pull over, the...
Family member unsatisfied with charges against Lankford Funeral Home owner, says it 'almost seems like it's a set back'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The owner of the southern Indiana funeral home, where 31 decomposing bodies and 17 cremated remains were found, is facing criminal charges. Lankford Funeral Home's Randy Lankford has been charged with three counts of theft. Investigators said a tip led them to the funeral home in...
