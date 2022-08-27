Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warning issued for Spencer, Warrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Spencer; Warrick FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN SPENCER AND EAST CENTRAL WARRICK COUNTIES At 528 PM CDT, while Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rain has come to an end, some flooding has been reported in the Gentryville and Santa Claus areas. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Santa Claus, Chrisney, Tennyson and Gentryville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chaves, Roosevelt by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 15:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-29 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chaves; Roosevelt The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico Northeastern Chaves County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 318 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Elida, or 25 miles southwest of Portales, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kenna. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crosby, Dickens, Garza, Kent, Lubbock, Lynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Garza; Kent; Lubbock; Lynn The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Kent County in northwestern Texas Western Dickens County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Lubbock County in northwestern Texas Eastern Lynn County in northwestern Texas Garza County in northwestern Texas Crosby County in northwestern Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Mcadoo to 3 miles west of Southland, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Slaton, Post, Crosbyton, Spur, Dickens, Lake Alan Henry, White River Lake, Ralls, Kalgary, Grassland, Justiceburg, Caprock, Southland and Mcadoo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
2NM W Henderson Harbor NY
This Afternoon W wind around 11 kt. Sunny. Waves around 1 ft. W wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Mostly clear. Waves 1 ft or less. S wind 8 to 10 kt. Sunny. Waves 1 ft or less. Friday Night. SSE wind 6 to...
Flood Advisory issued for Guadalupe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Guadalupe FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Guadalupe. * WHEN...Until 245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1245 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include New Braunfels, Seguin, McQueeney, Geronimo, Zipp and Nolte. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Robertson, Sumner by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 13:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Robertson; Sumner FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Robertson and Sumner. * WHEN...Until 300 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1240 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms repeatedly developing around the White House and Cross Plains areas. Radar estimates up to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the past hour. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include White House and Cross Plains. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Presidio by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 03:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-01 21:32:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Presidio The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. .Heavy rainfall in the Rio Grande and Rio Conchos basins has resulted in elevated flows along the Rio Grande, including Presidio International Bridge which is forecast to crest at minor flood through early this morning. Additional rainfall is expected through this afternoon and may prolong flooding. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio International Bridge, Johnson Ranch, Boquillas...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge. * WHEN...From early this morning to late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull, after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood. No damage is expected. At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage, and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.1 feet (4.9 meters). - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:15 AM CDT Thursday was 16.1 feet (4.9 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.3 feet (5.0 meters) this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this morning. - Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters). - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Thu Thu Thu Fri Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7am 1pm 7pm 1am Rio Grande Presidio Internation 15.5 16.1 Thu 3am 16.3 14.4 12.8 13.8 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Thu Thu Thu Fri Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7am 1pm 7pm 1am Rio Grande Presidio Internation 4.7 4.9 Thu 3am 5.0 4.4 3.9 4.2
Fire Weather Watch issued for Lower Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY ARE EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR611, OR639, OR641, AND WA691 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Southeastern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 00:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. to reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency - call 911. Target Area: Southeastern Elko County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the upper 90s, and lows in the lower 70s for an extended period of time. * WHERE...Southeastern Elko County. * WHEN... Now through 11PM Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Exposure to hot temperatures for long periods may lead to heat illnesses.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Washington County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Washington County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 expected each afternoon. * WHERE...Lower Washington County. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 8 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 02:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 02:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 03:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-01 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District; East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY ARE EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR611, OR639, OR641, AND WA691 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent.
Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-02 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties; Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Little Rockies; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120, 122, 134, 135, 136, AND 137 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to midnight MDT tonight. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 120, 122, 134, 135, 136 and 137. * TIMING...10 AM MDT this morning until midnight MDT tonight. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Mid 90s to the low 100s. * IMPACTS...Any fire starts could rapidly spread to the southeast.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Zion National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Zion National Park EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 104 to 108 each afternoon in Zion Canyon. * WHERE...Zion National Park. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 8 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 02:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures over 100 degrees in many locations. * WHERE...Esmeralda, Central Nye, and Lincoln County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of excessive heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Those without access to adequate or reliable cooling or hydration will be at most risk, but much of the population could be susceptible to impacts as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minimum temperatures will struggle to fall below 65 degrees for many locations, which could set early September records, across the southern Great Basin. This, coupled with the increased recreation due to the upcoming holiday weekend, make this heat event particularly unique and potentially impactful.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 03:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-01 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 03:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 02:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 114. * WHERE...Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
