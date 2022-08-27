Wichita police are asking for help finding the men pictured in connection to a shooting on south Broadway. On August 24, these men were involved in an argument in a business near Broadway and Lincoln. The men left the store around 11:36 p.m. and met in an alley. The man in the gray shirt is believed to have shot the man in the black shirt, before leaving the area on a silver mountain bike. The man in the black shirt was seen leaving the area on foot headed north, but did not appear to ever seek medical attention.

WICHITA, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO