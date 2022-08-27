ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Florida Society
Daytona Beach, FL
cohaitungchi.com

One Day in Orlando, Florida: Itinerary & Where to Go in 24 Hours

Almost every Florida trip itinerary starts with at least one day in Orlando. Located in central Florida, Orlando is the most popular tourist destination in the United States. Over 75 million visitors from the US and around the world roam around Orlando every year. You are reading: Things to do...
ORLANDO, FL
edmidentity.com

EDC Orlando Reveals Final Lineup Additions for 2022

Insomniac announced even more artists who are set to play at Tinker Field during the upcoming edition of EDC Orlando this year. Each fall, thousands of dance music lovers descend upon Tinker Field to experience a weekend filled to the brim with epic beats, immersive production, and more at EDC Orlando. This year’s edition is set to take place on November 11-13 and has already begun to spark up some energy with the trailer and initial lineup that was jam-packed with talented artists. This includes legends in the scene such as Afrojack, Chris Lake, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Above & Beyond, Gareth Emery, Green Velvet, Zeds Dead, and Audien, along with rising stars ranging from John Summit to JEANIE.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
usatales.com

10 Amazing Restaurants At Ormond Beach That You Must Definitely Visit!

Ormond Beach is located in Florida. As we all know, Ormond Beach is a terrific beach filled with parks, gardens, and historical and cultural landmarks. It is undeniably one of the exceptional holiday destinations. However, Ormond Beach is not only about the beaches, there are so many amazing restaurants with different cuisines all over Ormond Beach. Here are some of the exceptional restaurants to check out in Ormond Beach. The taste, price, and dining options are considered for this list.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Laura Slawny

Sunshine Mobile Home Park Brings Neighbors Together

Sunshine Mobile Home Park showers homeowners with free flowersSunshine Mobile Home Park. The space coast is home to Sunshine Mobile Home Park, a cozy affordable housing property located in Cocoa, where homeowners can enjoy the Florida sun and good neighbors. Recently, the community's manager wanted to give something back to the residents, so she hosted a park-wide initiative to plant flowers throughout the community.
COCOA, FL
mynews13.com

Space Coast diner owner looks to make Artemis launch special

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Steve's Family Diner features a touch of space everywhere you look. Hungry diners can tell they are eating on the Space Coast, from the restaurant's logo to the sauce bottles. What You Need To Know. Steve's Family Diner in Titusville offers a good vantage point to...
TITUSVILLE, FL
msn.com

Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

