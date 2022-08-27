Read full article on original website
Mother Shocked After Elderly Man Offered to Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter for $100KBriana BelcherPort Orange, FL
Man Offers To Buy Child For $100,000, Is ArrestedJeffery MacPort Orange, FL
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild OakL. CaneFlagler Beach, FL
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52%
DELAND, Fla. – Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are scrambling to figure out how to keep their homes with just a month until their rent goes up beyond many of their means. There’s over 40 mobile home and RV owners in the Lakeside Village, 55+ community, right...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Holy Dormition Church in Ormond Beach celebrates parish Feast Day with special tribute
For the parishioners of Holy Dormition Byzantine Catholic Church in Ormond Beach, their Patronal Feast Day arrived one day early on the pre-feast for the Dormition, according to a press release. The parishioners celebrated with their annual "covered dish dinner," though this year the day celebration had a special meaning.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Lagoon offers free waterpark admission to first responders on these days
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Calling all first responders! Daytona Lagoon is offering free waterpark admission during its fifth annual First Responder Weekend to honor those who serve and protect the community. All active firefighters, lifeguards, emergency medical service (EMS) professionals and law enforcement must present a valid professional ID or...
click orlando
Here’s a full list of concerts left in 2022 at Amway Center, Camping World Stadium
ORLANDO, Fla. – With COVID-19 cases decreasing worldwide and the return of live music, many concertgoers are making up for lost time. This year, Orlando venues have already seen their fair share of artists and bands, but more are ready to close out 2022 in the City Beautiful. [TRENDING:...
cohaitungchi.com
One Day in Orlando, Florida: Itinerary & Where to Go in 24 Hours
Almost every Florida trip itinerary starts with at least one day in Orlando. Located in central Florida, Orlando is the most popular tourist destination in the United States. Over 75 million visitors from the US and around the world roam around Orlando every year. You are reading: Things to do...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Volusia County invites residents and visitors to enjoy Labor Day weekend at the beach
With the Labor Day holiday marking the unofficial end to summer and the last big hurrah for the beach season, Volusia County’s Beach Safety Division is expecting big crowds, a mix of sun and storms, traveling marine life and moderate surf. As residents and visitors make plans, Beach Safety...
click orlando
Hundreds of thousands of visitors leave disappointed after Artemis scrub
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Over 1,000 people packed into Space View Park on Monday hoping to see the Artemis launch but were unfortunately left disappointed after it was scrubbed. Some had even traveled many miles to try to witness history. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis I moon mission from Florida’s Space...
edmidentity.com
EDC Orlando Reveals Final Lineup Additions for 2022
Insomniac announced even more artists who are set to play at Tinker Field during the upcoming edition of EDC Orlando this year. Each fall, thousands of dance music lovers descend upon Tinker Field to experience a weekend filled to the brim with epic beats, immersive production, and more at EDC Orlando. This year’s edition is set to take place on November 11-13 and has already begun to spark up some energy with the trailer and initial lineup that was jam-packed with talented artists. This includes legends in the scene such as Afrojack, Chris Lake, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Above & Beyond, Gareth Emery, Green Velvet, Zeds Dead, and Audien, along with rising stars ranging from John Summit to JEANIE.
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
usatales.com
10 Amazing Restaurants At Ormond Beach That You Must Definitely Visit!
Ormond Beach is located in Florida. As we all know, Ormond Beach is a terrific beach filled with parks, gardens, and historical and cultural landmarks. It is undeniably one of the exceptional holiday destinations. However, Ormond Beach is not only about the beaches, there are so many amazing restaurants with different cuisines all over Ormond Beach. Here are some of the exceptional restaurants to check out in Ormond Beach. The taste, price, and dining options are considered for this list.
Spectators camp out for historic Artemis I launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crowds started to form Sunday ahead of the historic Artemis I launch, especially at Kirk Point Park in Titusville. People have parked their cars and campers up and down the side of the road, with a determination to be present for the launch Monday morning, no matter what.
Missing 7-year-old Daytona Beach girl found safe
The Missing Child Alert that was issued for a 7-year-old Daytona Beach girl Wednesday has been canceled.
Sunshine Mobile Home Park Brings Neighbors Together
Sunshine Mobile Home Park showers homeowners with free flowersSunshine Mobile Home Park. The space coast is home to Sunshine Mobile Home Park, a cozy affordable housing property located in Cocoa, where homeowners can enjoy the Florida sun and good neighbors. Recently, the community's manager wanted to give something back to the residents, so she hosted a park-wide initiative to plant flowers throughout the community.
‘I’m tired of crying’: Local woman battles new-home builder over 30% price increase
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County woman claims a builder raised the price of her new home by over 30% a year after signing the contract, and she’s been trying to get her home built for nearly two years. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
mynews13.com
Space Coast diner owner looks to make Artemis launch special
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Steve's Family Diner features a touch of space everywhere you look. Hungry diners can tell they are eating on the Space Coast, from the restaurant's logo to the sauce bottles. What You Need To Know. Steve's Family Diner in Titusville offers a good vantage point to...
WFTV
Photos: Bojangles returns to Central Florida
Bojangles Bojangles in Sanford is now open. The restaurant is located near the intersection of Interstate 4 and State Road 46. (WFTV.com News Staff)
fox35orlando.com
Florida family hopes to thank couple who found soldier's decades-old personal items
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The DeLand Naval Air Station Museum helped reunite personal items – almost 80 years old – belonging to a soldier after someone found them at a garage sale. Scott Storz is a volunteer at the museum. He said about a month ago a couple...
fox35orlando.com
Circle K Fuel Day: How to save 40 cents per gallon at Circle K gas stations on Sept. 1 in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla - Better check the fuel tank because drivers will be able to save 40 cents per gallon on gas at Circle K locations across the country on Thursday, Sept. 1, including here in Central Florida. It's part of the convenience store's "Circle K Fuel Day" promotion. In a...
Secluded Hiking Spots in Orlando and Central Florida To Explore Together
The dreaded Florida summer is winding down and much-needed cooler weather is around the corner! Cooler weather for us means packing up our backpacks and hitting the trails for a picnic. Take a sneak peek at our go-to secluded spots... The post Secluded Hiking Spots in Orlando and Central Florida To Explore Together appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
msn.com
Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
