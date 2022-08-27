Read full article on original website
Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
Record (2021): 5-6 (3-5 Missouri Valley) North Dakota was, in many ways, the FCS mirror of Nebraska last season. The Fighting Hawks finished with a positive point differential in spite of a losing record, as all five of their losses to FCS foes came by a touchdown or less. North Dakota had one of its best seasons ever in the spring 2021 campaign, reaching the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs, but the Fighting Hawks found themselves overwhelmed last fall in their first full season of play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. That makes sense, considering it’s hardly a hyperbole to call it the SEC of the FCS level.
Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
With Nebraska now all but certain to fire skipper Scott Frost on October 1 we’ve now prematurely reached the point of the season where Iowa State fans think they matter, as head coach Matt Campbell is almost certain to be one of the names on the top of Nebraska’s shortlist. Let me just rip this band aid off for you now, Cyclone fans: if offered, Matt Campbell is 100% taking the job.
With the first week of classes in the books, the Daily Nebraskan will once again be crowning the top performing freshman athlete every week, starting on Aug. 29. The winner will be determined based on the athlete’s performance from Monday to Sunday. However, due to the low number of...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
It’s another balmy night in Omaha, but glamorous Nebraska socialites barely notice the sweat trickling down the back of their necks as they stare up at the expansive catwalk stationed in the middle of the Omaha Design Center. Electronica beats begin to pour from the speakers as models strut out, showing off various stunning garments. Patrons sit back and fan their faces with programs as another season of Omaha Fashion Week begins under twinkling chandeliers.
The Bourbon Theatre and 104.1 The Blaze will be hosting Lincoln Emerging this weekend. The two-day local rock music showcase will be Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Bourbon Theatre in downtown Lincoln. The all-ages showcase will start at 7:30 p.m. each night on the Bourbon’s main...
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts talk about the matchup and the past week in Ireland. Lincoln Northwest plays first football game. Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT. It...
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New details in a fatal crash in Lincoln. Two people are facing legal trouble after the deadly crash in Lincoln this weekend. Friday night witnesses reported seeing a motorcyclist speed through a red light at north 27th and Cornhusker before crashing into a Ford truck. The...
