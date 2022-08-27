Record (2021): 5-6 (3-5 Missouri Valley) North Dakota was, in many ways, the FCS mirror of Nebraska last season. The Fighting Hawks finished with a positive point differential in spite of a losing record, as all five of their losses to FCS foes came by a touchdown or less. North Dakota had one of its best seasons ever in the spring 2021 campaign, reaching the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs, but the Fighting Hawks found themselves overwhelmed last fall in their first full season of play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. That makes sense, considering it’s hardly a hyperbole to call it the SEC of the FCS level.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 11 HOURS AGO