Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Related
bhhschicago.com
574 Ada Street
Gorgeous home with a huge fenced yard! The first floor features a living room and family room with a 2 sided fireplace and a vaulted pine ceiling in the family room. There is also a bedroom on the first floor with hardwood floors. The family room has a skylight, ceiling fan and a large updated sliding glass door bringing in lots of natural light. The large kitchen has lots of cabinets, a pantry and views the back yard. The dining room has a nice garden window for growing any small plant. There is also a huge 1st floor bathroom with ability to wheel a wheelchair into the shower. The 2nd floor has 2 large bedrooms with a vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom and a cathedral ceiling in the 2nd bedroom. The Master bedroom also has a spacious balcony to sit outside and enjoy nature. Every bedroom has a ceiling fan. As a bonus, there is a large studio above the garage that can be used as a studio or a guest suite. The large fenced yard has a great deck for entertaining and an extra storage shed. Pets are allowed but 2 pets maximum with a $100/pet extra security deposit. Close walking distance to Briargate Elementary School.
bhhschicago.com
15 Portwine Road
Three bedroom Townhouse in Lake Hinsdale Village (LHV)... where it's vacation every day. Enjoy the many LHV amenities including the Lake, in-ground pool, walking paths, club house, tennis courts and much more. Updated kitchen with a breakfast bar, lots of counter space, built-in desk and breakfast area, access to large deck. Living Room and Dining Room have access to another deck. Family Room with Fireplace, wet bar, access to private patio. Main level and lower level each have 1/2 baths, multiple walk-in closets on second level. Lots of storage space. An updated Bathroom features a walk-in shower and tub. Attached 2 car garage. Easy location to Whole Foods, restaurants, major highways, Oakbrook Mall and Business Center. Owners prefer a six month lease with month-to-month option after. No pets or smoking.
bhhschicago.com
224 Bertram Drive #L
Second floor Bristol Bay condo. 2 bedroom / 2 full bath. Vinyl plank flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings. Large living room open to kitchen. Large bedrooms with ample closet space. Laundry with washer and dryer. One car detached garage. Water included in rent. $750 non-refundable pet deposit. Pets under 25 lbs ok. No evictions or bankruptcy. 650 Credit score. $4800 per month income. $40 application completed online.
bhhschicago.com
13613 Arborview Boulevard
Situated on a premium lot location with water views in the sought after Grande Park. This home boasts a spacious and open floor plan of over 4300 square feet with an amazing walk out lower level including access to the paver brick patio which captures the pristine rear yard/water views. This single family 5 bedroom and 4 bath home offers maintenance free living - there is no compromising here! An elegant spacious foyer guides you inside to the formal dining room. The gourmet kitchen is a timeless statement with all well maintained appliances including double oven, five burner gas cooktop, refrigerator/freezer and dishwasher. Welcoming large island with seating and separate dinette and a wall of windows to capture the expansive rear yard/water views. High ceilings in the family room embrace the abundance of light filled spaciousness and elevate the sense of comfort beaming throughout this home with a fireplace and stunning water views. Elevated deck offers pristine views and is a great entertaining/relaxing outdoor room. Extraordinary Master Bed with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, lavishly appointed primary bath with oversize shower & spa tub and double bowl vanities. 3 more second level bedrooms with additional bathroom on 2nd floor. The finished lower level highlights include high ceilings, a spacious recreation room, entertainment area with full bathroom, custom fireplace, an exercise/gym room and extensive storage. Sliding glass doors allow access to another great outdoor paver patio/entertaining space. Extensive upgrades in this custom home include a premier water view private location, surround sound speaker system, gorgeous hardwood floors and custom lush landscaping. This home is truly a refined private oasis offering an exquisite vision for daily family living or grand scale entertaining! Recent Upgrades: Roof 2017 with warranty, New water heater, High-End Washer & Dryer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bhhschicago.com
8537 Niles Center Road #2C
Rare 1 bedroom unit in Skokie available now, rent includes heat, water & parking. Beautifully updated unit with quartz countertops, new appliances, new cabinets, recess can lights, with lots of cabinet storage & large island. Custom shower doors, entirely updated! A must see!! Walking distance to Skokie swift & restaurants. Garage Parking, Heat & Water included in the rent. Laundry on site.
bhhschicago.com
1541 Westminster Drive #103
Luxurious Renovated Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom 1st Floor 1140 SF Apartment, with Patio, Pondview, and In-Unit Washer and Dryer in Prime Naperville Location! Master Bedroom Suite has Door to Balcony! Resort-style Living with State-the-Art Gym, Apple Computer Bar, Outdoor Pool with BBQ and Lounge with Fireplace, Tennis Courts, Bark Park and More! Garage Space Available upon Availability! All Units have Walk-in Closets and Patio's or Balconies. Fantastic Location Close to Expressways, Shopping, Restaurants, Award-Winning Schools and Downtown Naperville! Many other Units Available in 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes! **Prices subject to change**
bhhschicago.com
2357 W WALNUT Street W #2-NW
A LARGE APARTMENT IN THE HEARTH OF BLUE ISLAND. READY TO MOVE-IN. NICE AND SUNNY. PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. SECOND FLOOR. GREAT VIEW FROM THE APARTMENT. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, TRANSPORTATION AND RESTAURANTS. METRA BUS A FEW STEPS FROM MAIN DOOR, A COUPLE OF MINUTES FROM METRA TRAIN STATION. AND A FEW MINUTES FROM MAJOR EXPRESSWAY. CONVENIENT LAUNDRY FACILITIES IN THE BUILDING. YOU WILL ENJOY A VERY QUIET AND CALM ATMOSPHERE. FROM MAIN ENTRANCE YOU WILL ENCOUNTER A VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM, AND TO THE RIGHT YOU WILL SEE A BIG EAT-IN KITCHEN. TO THE LEFT YOU WILL SEE THE LARGE BEDROOMS. THIS IS THE BEST PLACE TO CALL "HOME". NON SMOKING BUILDING. APPLICATION AND CREDIT CHECK FROM EACH ADULT REQUIRED. NO PETS. YOU DESERVE TO LIVE WITH PEACE AND TRANQUILITY.! THIS IS A VERY SPACIOUS APARTMENT THAT YOU MUST SEE!!
bhhschicago.com
9600 Marion Avenue
Ranch home for rent with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms and two car attached garage. Fenced in yard for your small pet (under 25 lbs.) New refrigerator and stove will be installed. Ideal location near 95th Street and Chicago Ridge Mall. Showings start Thursday 9/1/22. Owner is looking for pretty good credit rating. Credit and background check will be run by listing Realtor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bhhschicago.com
1530 E 59th Street #G1
Beautiful light cascading thru this lovely unit, on Uchicago campus,1bdrm/1ba vintage cooperative in a thoughtfully landscaped serene courtyard bldg. Tenant will have use of a washer/dryer in basement, large storage locker and gym access. Street parking is free. One Year lease, freshly painted. Tenant pays only ComEd. Internet, gas, heat, water included in rent. No pets, firm. Non smoking unit, firm. Location is incredible! Divy Bike station and Metra to downtown steps away. The Museum of Science & Industry, and the shopping district of Hyde Park right around the corner. Jackson Park's beauty at your foot steps for all outdoor sports walking/golf/sailing. It has a 95 bike score. On Uchicago Bus route and around the corner from The Early Childhood Lab School.
Troubled Oak Lawn bar closing after deadly crash
The restaurant was temporarily closed pending a village hearing.
Bar with history of problems will voluntarily close, Oak Lawn officials say
The owner of an Oak Lawn bar linked to a deadly crash over the weekend has agreed to close the business for good, village officials announced Friday.
Man fatally shot at gas station on Far South Side
CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police said the man was at a gas station when two offenders approached him and began firing […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'It only took seconds': Six-year-old drowns at Bear Paw Beach in Caledonia
The Caledonia Police Department provided a sad update regarding a drowning in the village on Saturday evening.
Thunderstorms moving east through the I-39 corridor are packing gusty winds and brief downpours but are not severe at this time
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1056 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 ILZ003-004-008-010-011-291700- DE KALB IL-BOONE IL-WINNEBAGO IL-OGLE IL-LEE IL- 1056 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 ...GUSTY THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN OGLE, CENTRAL LEE, DE KALB, EASTERN WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES THROUGH NOON CDT... AT 1054 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING GUSTY WINDS, MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH. THIS LINE OF STORMS MAY INTENSIFY. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROCKFORD, DEKALB, BELVIDERE, LOVES PARK, MACHESNEY PARK, SYCAMORE, DIXON, ROSCOE, ROCHELLE, SOUTH BELOIT, ROCKTON, POPLAR GROVE, GENOA, AMBOY, SHABBONA, ROCKFORD AIRPORT, CANDLEWICK LAKE, CORTLAND, CHERRY VALLEY AND DAVIS JUNCTION. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 80 AND 123. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 48 AND 95. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 31. THIS INCLUDES... NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, BOONE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, LEE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, ROCK CUT STATE PARK, ROCK VALLEY COLLEGE, ROCKFORD AVIATORS BASEBALL, AND ROCKFORD SPEEDWAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. && LAT...LON 4249 8871 4176 8870 4163 8894 4179 8963 4200 8926 4222 8918 4249 8917 TIME...MOT...LOC 1554Z 281DEG 36KT 4209 8925 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH $$ BORCHARDT.
nypressnews.com
Dr. Willie Wilson to giveaway nearly $200K in grocery store gift cards in Chicago, suburbs
CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is returning to his giveaways on Saturday. This time, it is in the form of nearly $200,000 worth of groceries. He will be handing out $25 gift cards on a first come, first serve basis at several locations across the city.
Skydiver dies after accident in LaSalle County: Sheriff
LaSalle County Sheriff’s deputies found a person dead in a cornfield near Skydive Chicago, a company that describes itself as the Midwest’s premier skydiving facility.
Man killed after vehicle crashes into wall in Prospect Heights, catches fire, lands in river
A 32-year-old Elk Grove Village man was killed in the fiery north suburban crash, authorities said.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Is On Top Of A Person, Rockford FD Doing A Possible Technical Rescue
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Chicago Mother, daughter attacked by mob outside CTA station
A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
'Drifters' take over Chicago intersection, blocking road with reckless driving and crowds
CHICAGO - People living near Wacker and Columbus in Chicago's Loop were woken up early Saturday by cars and crowds blocking the intersection and driving recklessly in a style known as "drifting." This comes one month after a chaotic scene near North Avenue Beach, which prompted Chicago City Council members...
Comments / 0