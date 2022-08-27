Located in the recently developed Plant Riverside District in downtown Savannah, the JW Marriott redefines the expectations of a hotel. The unique architecture can be credited to the property’s previous adventure of being Savannah’s 1912 power plant. Which has now been repurposed as a Riverside retreat that maintains its spunky character, making it a unique feature of Savannah Riverside.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO