Fun Day at the Statesboro Farmers Market
In this video, I go to the local Farmers market in Statesboro to shop and hangout with my friends. We also go to different antique shops around downtown Statesboro.
Hidden Gems in Savannah: JW Marriott
Located in the recently developed Plant Riverside District in downtown Savannah, the JW Marriott redefines the expectations of a hotel. The unique architecture can be credited to the property’s previous adventure of being Savannah’s 1912 power plant. Which has now been repurposed as a Riverside retreat that maintains its spunky character, making it a unique feature of Savannah Riverside.
