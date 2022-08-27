Tug-of-war over Title IX highlights law’s shortcomings, advocates and lawyers say

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has already been under scrutiny for pressing lawmakers to overturn Biden’s victory in Arizona. On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that she did the same in another battleground state, Wisconsin, according to emails obtained under state public-records laws. In these emails, dated Nov. 9, 2020, Thomas contacted state Sen. Kathy Bernier, who was then the chair of the Senate elections committee, and state Rep. Gary Tauchen, saying: “Please stand strong in the face of media and political pressure...Please reflect on the awesome authority granted to you by our Constitution. And then please take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen for our state.” Thomas’ involvement in the 2020 election as a conservative activist has led to calls for her husband to recuse himself from Supreme Court cases related to the election, but he has made no sign that he will do so. Read it at The Washington Post

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO