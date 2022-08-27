ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Tug-of-war over Title IX highlights law’s shortcomings, advocates and lawyers say

By EMILY NITCHER Omaha World-Herald
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Education
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ginni Thomas Also Urged Wisconsin Lawmakers to Overturn the 2020 Election

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has already been under scrutiny for pressing lawmakers to overturn Biden’s victory in Arizona. On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that she did the same in another battleground state, Wisconsin, according to emails obtained under state public-records laws. In these emails, dated Nov. 9, 2020, Thomas contacted state Sen. Kathy Bernier, who was then the chair of the Senate elections committee, and state Rep. Gary Tauchen, saying: “Please stand strong in the face of media and political pressure...Please reflect on the awesome authority granted to you by our Constitution. And then please take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen for our state.” Thomas’ involvement in the 2020 election as a conservative activist has led to calls for her husband to recuse himself from Supreme Court cases related to the election, but he has made no sign that he will do so. Read it at The Washington Post
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy