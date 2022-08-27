ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota State Fair 2022: Not-so-obvious foods on-a-stick

By Haley Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23r7pq_0hY8QjUq00
Haley Nelson

Are foods served on a stick better than those that aren’t?

When you’re at the Minnesota State Fair, I would argue that the answer is yes!

On-a-stick foods are ideal for moseying around the Minnesota State Fair. When you’re among thousands of fellow fair-goers, walking from attraction to attraction, nothing beats the ease and portability of a food served on a stick.

We decided to explore some perhaps lesser-known foods served on a stick at the fair. We skipped the obvious, like corn dogs, Pronto Pups, egg rolls, and candy bars.

Here are some unique picks that are totally worth trying:

Fried Olives On A Stick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thH3D_0hY8QjUq00
Haley Nelson

Location: Fried Fruit and Fried Olives stand, West of Nelson Street, just south of the Grandstand

Four different versions of fried olives are available at this stand: Cream cheese-stuffed, bacon-wrapped, blazin’ jalapeno, and peppadew.

We tried the original cream cheese-stuffed and loved them. Salty,crunchy, and creamy all in one bite!

Fresh Made Nut Rolls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473dos_0hY8QjUq00
Haley Nelson

Location: Northeast corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Underwood Street

We saw someone eating a chocolate-covered nut roll and had to buy one ourselves. The nut rolls are made on site, dipped in chocolate, and served on a stick. A great sweet-and-salty treat.

Shrimp On A Stick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09d1RL_0hY8QjUq00
Haley Nelson

Location: West side of Underwood Street, between Carnes and Judson avenues

Several vendors sell shrimp on a stick in different varieties: Grilled, fried, breaded etc. We tried grilled shrimp with garlic butter from Shrimp Shack.

When is the least busy day to go to the State Fair?

The Blue Barn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mGcWq_0hY8QjUq00
Haley Nelson

Location: At West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

The Nashville hot chicken on a stick has a delicious bite to it and will satisfy your hot southern fried chicken craving at the fair.

Breakfast Sausage In A Waffle On-A-Stick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Of2s5_0hY8QjUq00

Location: North side of Randall Avenue at Cosgrove Street, outside of Progress Center

New vendor Waffle Chix sells three different kinds of waffles on a stick: Chicken and sausage in a waffle on a stick, and a brownie on a stick.

We like the sausage option, especially when generously drizzled with maple syrup.

Comments / 0

Related
minnesotamonthly.com

RANKED: The Best Not-New Foods at the Minnesota State Fair

I ran into chef Thomas Boemer at the State Fair standing by Baba’s Hummus and Scenic 61, near Little Farm Hands, and we were talking about State Fair classics. The things most of us eat, while peppering in a new food here or there. It is a funny thing—the new food gets all the hype and coverage and lines, while most of us really want the classic, old foods.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Popular Texas Crêpe Restaurant/Café is Coming to Minnesota

I am all about the food, especially today, and so once again, I heard about a wonderful restaurant and had to share the news. Ever since I was in middle school and had a crepe in my French class, I have been in love with crêpes! I mean it’s like a Swedish pancake but bigger and thinner! So, when I heard that there is a crêperie coming to Minnesota I freaked!
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Minnesota State Fair#Candy Bars#Breakfast Sausage#North Side#Food Drink#Fried Fruit#Fried Olives#Judson
AM 1390 KRFO

New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location

A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
AM 1390 KRFO

This Minnesota Pup Just Did Something No Other Dog Has Done

Talk about being a good boy: This Minnesota dog has just achieved an honor that no other dog in the country has ever won!. If you're a dog-lover, like I am, this story will hit you right in the feels. It's the story of Eebbers, who lives and works right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. And he just won a way-cool award, courtesy of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Spot is One of The Best Places To See Fall Colors In The World!

As summer winds down, it's not too early to begin planning a road trip to check out some of the beautiful fall colors we have right here in Minnesota. Ask me and I'll be the first to tell you how much I LOVE summer, with the sun kissing my skin, long days with the smell of BBQ lingering in the air, fresh cut grass, and enjoying time in one of our 10,000 plus lakes, it doesn't get much better. However, in my book, fall competes closely.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend

(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Will a lobe of extreme heat in Death Valley impact Minnesota?

The weather heating up in Minnesota, but nowhere near the potential all-time global September temperature record that could be set this week in Death Valley. The normal high this time of year in the Twin Cities is 78, so upper 80s and 90s this time of year are well above normal. We're getting the upper-80s now, with 90s not out of the question next week.
MINNESOTA STATE
mnprairieroots.com

The Minnesota experience: Going Up North to the cabin

FOR MANY MINNESOTANS, summer means going Up North. That escape to lake and cabin country has been, for me, elusive, not part of my personal history, until recently. Now, thanks to the generosity of a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, who own lake shore property in the central Minnesota lakes region, going Up North is part of my summertime, and sometimes autumn, experience.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
76K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy