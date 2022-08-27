Minnesota State Fair 2022: Not-so-obvious foods on-a-stick

Haley Nelson

Are foods served on a stick better than those that aren’t?

When you’re at the Minnesota State Fair, I would argue that the answer is yes!

On-a-stick foods are ideal for moseying around the Minnesota State Fair. When you’re among thousands of fellow fair-goers, walking from attraction to attraction, nothing beats the ease and portability of a food served on a stick.

We decided to explore some perhaps lesser-known foods served on a stick at the fair. We skipped the obvious, like corn dogs, Pronto Pups, egg rolls, and candy bars.

Here are some unique picks that are totally worth trying:

Fried Olives On A Stick

Haley Nelson

Location: Fried Fruit and Fried Olives stand, West of Nelson Street, just south of the Grandstand

Four different versions of fried olives are available at this stand: Cream cheese-stuffed, bacon-wrapped, blazin’ jalapeno, and peppadew.

We tried the original cream cheese-stuffed and loved them. Salty,crunchy, and creamy all in one bite!

Fresh Made Nut Rolls

Haley Nelson

Location: Northeast corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Underwood Street

We saw someone eating a chocolate-covered nut roll and had to buy one ourselves. The nut rolls are made on site, dipped in chocolate, and served on a stick. A great sweet-and-salty treat.

Shrimp On A Stick

Haley Nelson

Location: West side of Underwood Street, between Carnes and Judson avenues

Several vendors sell shrimp on a stick in different varieties: Grilled, fried, breaded etc. We tried grilled shrimp with garlic butter from Shrimp Shack.

The Blue Barn

Haley Nelson

Location: At West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

The Nashville hot chicken on a stick has a delicious bite to it and will satisfy your hot southern fried chicken craving at the fair.

Breakfast Sausage In A Waffle On-A-Stick

Location: North side of Randall Avenue at Cosgrove Street, outside of Progress Center

New vendor Waffle Chix sells three different kinds of waffles on a stick: Chicken and sausage in a waffle on a stick, and a brownie on a stick.

We like the sausage option, especially when generously drizzled with maple syrup.