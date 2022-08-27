Read full article on original website
Man arrested after cops find buckets of stolen body parts he allegedly bought on Facebook
In what authorities are calling one of the most bizarre investigations they’ve ever encountered, a Pennsylvania man is facing charges for allegedly buying stolen human remains off Facebook.
Search Is On For 'Dangerous' Missouri Woman Accused Of Shooting Husband As He Slept
Authorities say Dawn Renee Wynn shot her husband, Harold Lee Wynn, in the back of the head as he slept in their southwestern Missouri camper. She later allegedly left a note and vanished from her mother's house while out on bond. The search is on for a Missouri woman accused...
Walmart Store Engulfed by Flames, Officers Injured Getting People Out
Officials said the three officers suffered too much smoke in their lungs as they told people to exit the Georgia store.
Coroner IDs woman found dead on East St. Louis street
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the name of the victim. East St. Louis Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on a street Saturday morning. Residents in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue looked out of their windows and saw what...
Elderly dog missing for two months discovered by explorers in 22-mile Missouri cave system
An elderly dog who had been missing for two months was unexpectedly found by cave explorers in Missouri.Rick Haley said he found the dog along with fellow cave explorer (also known as a “spelunker”) Gerry Keene while exploring a cave system in Perry County, Missouri, last week.The Tom Moore Cave system where the dog “Abby” was found is located between Brewer and Perryville, Missouri, and is the second longest cave system in the state at more than 22 miles long, Fox2 reported.Mr Haley told his Facebook followers in a post on Thursday: “Here’s a feel good story of survival....
Former Lincoln County sheriff sentenced for covering up son's crash
(The Center Square) - Former Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers pleaded guilty this week to third-degree rendering criminal assistance, a charge stemming from his efforts to cover up his son’s alleged drinking and driving incident in 2021. Magers, who retired from his elected position in June, was sentenced Wednesday...
Student Killed, Teacher Injured in Stabbing at North Carolina High School
An attack at a Jacksonville high school left one student dead and two people injured Thursday morning. One student was stabbed and a teacher was cut just inside the entrance of Northside High School. The teacher was treated by EMS at the scene, while the two unnamed students were rushed to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune for emergency care, county officials said at a press conference. “The school resource officer who was on campus rapidly responded to the scene within 20 seconds, and he was able to take somebody into custody,” said Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero. Officials called it an isolated incident. North Carolina District Attorney Ernie Lee said the suspect was being processed as a juvenile. An investigation is underway in collaboration with the FBI to determine if the stabbing was related to gang activity, Yaniero said. “I don’t know at this time how it could have been done any better than the way it was handled,” said Onslow County Schools Superintendent Barry Collins.Read it at NBC WITN
