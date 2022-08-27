An attack at a Jacksonville high school left one student dead and two people injured Thursday morning. One student was stabbed and a teacher was cut just inside the entrance of Northside High School. The teacher was treated by EMS at the scene, while the two unnamed students were rushed to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune for emergency care, county officials said at a press conference. “The school resource officer who was on campus rapidly responded to the scene within 20 seconds, and he was able to take somebody into custody,” said Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero. Officials called it an isolated incident. North Carolina District Attorney Ernie Lee said the suspect was being processed as a juvenile. An investigation is underway in collaboration with the FBI to determine if the stabbing was related to gang activity, Yaniero said. “I don’t know at this time how it could have been done any better than the way it was handled,” said Onslow County Schools Superintendent Barry Collins.Read it at NBC WITN

