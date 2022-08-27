Read full article on original website
Cary Academy's tenth grade class at Concord Mills Mall when man shot by police
Concord, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers near Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday. Police said they were called to the mall in the afternoon after receiving a report three men stole credit cards from someone inside the mall. When officers attempted to approach the three people outside the mall, police said they ran back into the mall and a chase began.
In his second arrest on the same day, video shows a man hit by a Raleigh police cruiser, shocked by Taser
Raleigh, N.C. — Video captured by a bystander shows a Wayne County man get hit by a Raleigh police cruiser and shocked by a Taser in what was his second arrest on the same day. Lance Mitchell Scott’s second arrest happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday on South Bloodworth...
cbs17
Man shot in north Durham, taken to hospital, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in north Durham, police said. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Castle Road. Officers said they found an adult male with...
Apex man killed in Atlantic Beach, police believe he witnessed burglary
Atlantic Beach, N.C. — A man from Apex was killed while visiting Atlantic Beach this week, according to police. According to The Atlantic Beach Police Department, investigators believe the man stumbled across a burglary and was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. "It appears to be...
Woman found shot inside car after Raleigh crash
Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was found Wednesday morning shot inside a crashed car along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Raleigh Boulevard before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they...
cbs17
Victim identified in Hope Mills shooting: deputies
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after being shot in Hope Mills, according to Cumberland County deputies. This happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Scipio Court in Hope Mills. Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital before...
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a person dead. Officers said they responded to a shooting call at approximately 6:17 p.m. When they arrived at Hillsborough Road, they discovered that an adult man had been shot. EMS...
N.C. Mom Accused of Murdering Young Daughters Left Them in Hot Car: Grandfather Says
A North Carolina mom accused of killing her two children reportedly left them in a hot car leading up to their deaths, according to their grandfather, who was at the mother's bond hearing, WRAL-TV reports. Launice Shanique Battle, 29, faces two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of...
Cumberland County man killed in early morning shooting
A 24-year-old Hope Mills man was shot and killed about 1:15 a.m. near the 400 block of Scipio Court, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.
Man dies at hospital after shooting near Hope Mills
Hope Mills, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after a shooting in a neighborhood near Hope Mills. At 1:15 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a home near the 400 block of Scipio Court. A man with a gunshot wound was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical...
NC town manager terminated weeks after police force resigned
KENLY, N.C. — A North Carolina council voted Tuesday to terminate the contract of their town's manager weeks after the entire police department resigned over what it called a hostile work environment. The Kenly Town Council voted 3-2 during a special session to terminate Justine Jones’ contract, news outlets...
'Nobody deserves this': Church family looks for comfort as 12-year-old boy remains in coma after hit-and-run
Moore County, N.C. — Twelve-year-old Tyler Mabe remains at UNC hospital with numerous injuries, including a brain injury and broken ribs, after being the victim in a hit-and-run. On Wednesday night, the search continues for the driver who struck him and took off just outside of Robbins in Moore...
Durham's unarmed first responders are making an impact, data shows
Durham, N.C. — The city of Durham’s new team of unarmed first responders is helping lighten the load on police by responding to hundreds of calls, new data released Monday shows. In late June, Durham’s Community Safety Department launched new crisis pilot programs as part of its Holistic...
From engineer to artist: Long-time UNC Rex employee paints mural to brighten hospital
Raleigh, N.C. — UNC Rex Healthcare in Raleigh has added new artwork to brighten up a courtyard. It began with an employee challenge to submit ideas for a large outdoor mural -- and ended with a long-term employee painting the mural by hand. When the hospital asked employees to...
Candidate for Person County Sheriff says someone shot at campaign signs in yard
Person County, N.C. — A gunman opened fire on a Person County Sheriff's candidate campaign sign in his own front yard. It happened on Monday night around 9:30, according to candidate Keith Daye. Daye, a Democrat, said he and his family were home at the time. The bullet holes...
Sheriff: More than 80 street signs stolen in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said Monday that more than 80 street signs were stolen in Fayetteville last weekend. He's looking for the public's assistance to help find those who are responsible for these thefts. The county had to pay around $20,000 to replace these stolen...
cbs17
Mid-August Durham head-on collision turns fatal after man succumbs to injuries, police confirm
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department confirmed Tuesday a man involved in a mid-August head-on collision on Interstate 85 has died of his injuries as of Friday. Christopher Beazley, 43, and Brayan Josue Amador-Alonso, 24, were involved in the head-on collision just after 4 a.m. on Aug. 14. Police said Beazley was struck by Amador-Alonso.
Wakefield High locked down on first day of school after shooting nearby
Raleigh, N.C. — The first day of the 2022-23 school year saw the first Code Red lockdown at Wakefield High School in Raleigh. No one was allowed to enter or exit the building for about 20 minutes, according to a letter from Principal Malik Bazzell to parents. Bazzell cited...
msn.com
Man jailed in hit-and-run that injured six at Stoney Point and Gillis Hill roads in Fayetteville
A man was arrested Saturday afternoon in a hit-and-run accident Friday night that sent six people to the hospital, Fayetteville police said. Cyrus Hayes, 24, is charged with felony hit-and-run, possession of an open container and a red light violation, according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release,. The charges...
Body of Rocky Mount firefighter found in wooded area
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The Rocky Mount Fire Department announced this week the body of 61-year-old Bobby Wilson, a retired firefighter, was found Wednesday. Wilson was found around 1 p.m. in a wooded area along North Winstead Avenue. "The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit and the North...
