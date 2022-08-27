Amy Lauby, JR., Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend. In a week full of standouts on the softball diamond, FCEMF’s Amy Lauby turned in about as strong a week in the circle as possible. The junior went a perfect 3-0 in her three outings, helping the Panthers to a 3-1 week. In a complete-game win over Fairbury, Lauby allowed six runs in seven innings with a season-high nine strikeouts. She added wins over Raymond Central and Southern/Diller-Odell to her resume and finished the week with a 3.50 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched. At the plate, Lauby batted .300 for the week with a double and a pair of RBIs.

YORK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO