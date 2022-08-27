Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Punts, passes and flags: Nebraska finds notable silver linings from loss
Stuck in the moments between a gut punch and a long overseas flight home Saturday, Nebraska players agreed they need to be better. But obscured in the outcome against Northwestern were a few notable areas in which the Huskers performed well in their season debut. Amid obvious struggles — missed...
York News-Times
Red zone efficiency key as Dukes trek to Hastings
YORK – A look at the stat sheet from last Friday’s game between York and Lexington would have suggested a rout rather than a 14-7 Duke win. The hosts racked up over 400 yards of offense and held the Minutemen to just 170 of offensive yardage – yet the game went into overtime because the Dukes could not finish drives in the red zone.
York News-Times
Hastings clobbers four home runs in 11-1 rout of Dukes
HASTINGS – The York Dukes went into Tuesday night’s matchup with Class B, No. 4 Hastings sporting a 6-1 record. The game, however, would be the toughest test to date for York when Hastings delivered a big blow early on their way to an 11-1 win over the Dukes.
York News-Times
Fillmore Central drops 3-0 match at Superior
SUPERIOR – Behind 5-9 junior Teegan Duncan the Superior Wildcats improved to 2-0 on Tuesday night with a 3-0 sweep of the Fillmore Central Panthers in Southern Nebraska Conference volleyball. Superior won the match by scores of 25-19, 25-15, 25-18. The Panthers fall to 0-5 on the year. Superior...
York News-Times
Nebraska volleyball drops from No. 1 in rankings despite 3-0 start
The Nebraska volleyball team did not stay in the No. 1 spot in the AVCA rankings despite starting the season with three sweeps. When the AVCA poll was released Monday, Texas was No. 1, followed by Nebraska at No. 2. Nebraska was No. 1 in the preseason poll. The voting...
York News-Times
Knights’ aerial attacks stymies East Butler 51-2 in season opener
WACO — One of the most prolific passing combinations in the state in 2021 was Trey Richert to Trevor Hueske of Nebraska Lutheran, a pair of juniors. On the very first play of the game on offense for Nebraska Lutheran on Friday night, Richert hooked up with Hueske on a 63-yard scoring toss and the Knights were off and running on their way to a 51-2 win over the East Butler Tigers.
York News-Times
Broncos take down Tigers 22-19
UTICA – The Centennial Broncos threw for just 13 yards in their season opener Friday night, but a big game on the ground propelled the hosts past North Bend Central 22-19. Centennial quarterback Maj Nisly only completed 2 of 8 passes for a paltry 13 yards, but the senior more than made up for it with his performance in the rushing game. Nisly ran 32 times for 121 yards and a trio of touchdowns to spark a Broncos ground attack that racked up 187 yards on the night.
York News-Times
Peters leads Huskies past Shelby-Rising City
HENDERSON – Trev Peters kicked off his senior season with a flourish, as the quarterback threw for a touchdown and ran for three more to guide Heartland past Shelby-Rising City 44-22 in the season opener. Fresh off a playoff berth last fall, the Huskies led 14-6 after one quarter...
York News-Times
Hawks get past Mustangs and Tigers at East Butler Tri
BRAINARD – The East Butler Tigers hosted an all Crossroads Conference volleyball triangular on Tuesday night. The McCool Junction Mustangs and the Hampton Hawks joined the Tigers in prep action at East Butler High School. In the first match of the night it was the host Tigers with a...
York News-Times
York tennis rolls past Beatrice
BEATRICE – The York Dukes made quick work of Beatrice on Tuesday, dispatching the Orangemen with a 9-0 sweep. “I was very surprised by the results because Beatrice has a very solid team,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “We really improved some things since our first outing. It's hard to single out anybody when the entire team played well.”
York News-Times
Centennial drills 43 kills in 3-1 win over Central City
UTICA – The Bronco home opener Tuesday night was a successful one as they climbed to 3-2 on the year with a 3-1 win over the Central City Bison in non-conference volleyball. Centennial was aggressive at the net producing 43 kills to just 24 for the Bison in the 25-13, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15 win.
York News-Times
Duke’s long trip west pays off with second at Scottsbluff Invite
SCOTTSBLUFF – With Chimney Rock in the background, the annual trip west to the Scottsbluff Invite is an enjoyable and scenic adventure for the York girls golf team. The Scottsbluff Country Club course offers a tough layout and a challenge for all golfers. Scottsbluff’s experience on the course showed...
York News-Times
Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend goes 2-0 at home quad
GENEVA - The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers won the first two games of their home quad on Saturday, before the rains came and washed out the third game. The Panthers picked up the 10-0 win over the Raymond Central Mustangs behind a three-hitter from Amy Lauby. It took some late inning...
York News-Times
Hampton Hawks hold on for 58-56 win at Lewiston
LEWISTON — The Hampton Hawks built a 44-20 halftime lead and then held on for the 58-56 win over the Lewiston Tigers in D-6 prep football Friday night. Hampton’s 24-point halftime cushion was whittled to 52-36 through three quarters. Despite being outscored 20-6 over the final 12 minutes the Hawks were able to secure a fun bus ride home as they held on for the two-point win.
York News-Times
York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week
Amy Lauby, JR., Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend. In a week full of standouts on the softball diamond, FCEMF’s Amy Lauby turned in about as strong a week in the circle as possible. The junior went a perfect 3-0 in her three outings, helping the Panthers to a 3-1 week. In a complete-game win over Fairbury, Lauby allowed six runs in seven innings with a season-high nine strikeouts. She added wins over Raymond Central and Southern/Diller-Odell to her resume and finished the week with a 3.50 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched. At the plate, Lauby batted .300 for the week with a double and a pair of RBIs.
York News-Times
Carbon monoxide suspected in deaths of 3 in Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Three people were found dead Wednesday evening inside a west Omaha home, and police are investigating whether carbon monoxide was to blame for their deaths. Officers were called to a home and found three people dead, said Lt. Candace Phillips. A fourth person was taken...
York News-Times
Task force offering $10,000 reward in connection with Kearney homicide, Omaha robbery
The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with crimes committed in Kearney and Omaha. Romeo Chambers, 25, is wanted in Kearney in connection with a homicide and in Omaha in...
York News-Times
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for York
This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2022 in York, NE
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
York News-Times
Annual soggy doggy day a success
YORK — It was a paw perfect Sunday at the York Aquatic Center when dog owners and their four legged friends took an afternoon dip in the pool. It was YAC’s 17th year of hosting the soggy doggy take over. For only five bucks a dog, they had free range of the pool from 5 to 7 p.m. before it was drained for the summer.
