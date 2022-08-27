Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
In a team full of freshmen, Eisenhower grad and Millikin senior linebacker Kendall Dehority stands out
DECATUR — As Millikin head football coach Carlton Hall heads toward his first game leading the Big Blue on Saturday against Greenville, the road ahead will be a challenging one. Hall moved from defensive coordinator to head coach following Dan Gritti's resignation after last year's 3-7 season, and Hall...
Herald & Review
Photos: Millikin football prepares for season opener against Greenville University
The Big Blue will have a new offense and defense under new head coach Carlton Hall this season. Eisenhower graduate Kendall Dehority (2) and MacArthur graduate Caleb Patton (89) will start for Millikin at linebacker and tight end, respectively.
Herald & Review
Peoria artwork to be featured in Decatur gallery
DECATUR — The Decatur Area Arts Council will feature artists from the Contemporary Art Center of Peoria throughout September. The exhibit, titled “CAC at DAAC,” will begin with the monthly First Friday Gallery Walk from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, in the Madden Art Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St., Decatur. William Butler, the Peoria art center’s director, will speak to the audience at 6 p.m.
Herald & Review
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Decatur: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Herald & Review
LIFT vocational training center in Mattoon opens for classes
MATTOON — Approximately 100 students from 11 area high schools have begun attending classes at the Mattoon school district's new vocational training center less than a year and a half after development of this site started. Since the school board voted in April 2021 to purchase the former Consolidated...
Herald & Review
Decatur lawncare worker given chance to mow the straight and narrow
DECATUR — Sometimes, in Macon County Circuit Court, you can get by with a little help from your friends. Which proved the case Monday for convicted methamphetamine dealer Bryan T. Slayton, who stood before the court with a long record of previous crimes ranging from unlawful use of weapons to felony firearm possession.
Herald & Review
KEVIN HALE: Friend keeps trucking through sadness
I entered my truck in a car show. My truck is a 2019 4-wheel drive truck. Nothing special. Nothing grand at all. I entered my truck to see what it would be like to be in a car show and to support an incredibly courageous and brave woman by the name of Dawn Hutchins.
Herald & Review
Fight lands Moweaqua man in prison
MOWEAQUA — A Moweaqua man was sentenced to three years in prison in connection with a fight at a local restaurant. According to Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke, Timothy Sutton, 27, of Moweaqua, was sentenced Wednesday for the offense of aggravated battery. Sutton was charged in Shelby...
Herald & Review
Lincoln man charged in COVID paycheck fraud indictment
LINCOLN — A Lincoln man is among six defendants indicted by a federal grand jury with fraud related to Paycheck Protection Program payments designed to help people cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. A statement from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois said Alex Jennings,...
Herald & Review
Repair of William Street bridge to commence Sept. 12
DECATUR — Work to repair the William Street bridge crossing Lake Decatur will begin on Sept. 12. Illinois Department of Transportation spokesman Paul Wappel said the work had been planned to begin on Sept. 1, but utility issues delayed the start date. The work should be complete by November 2023 and will cost $8.5 million.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Crews make tearing down old Mount Zion water tower look easy
MOUNT ZION — Eight-year-old Trenton Qualls filmed the demolition of the old Mount Zion water tower on Tuesday with the hopes of seeing something exciting. “It’s a little interesting,” he said. “I’m hoping to see it tip over.”. Unfortunately for Trenton, the former water tower,...
Herald & Review
Police hunt two more suspects in Decatur murder
DECATUR — Detectives Tuesday named two more suspects they are hunting in a Decatur murder case that has already seen one arrest. Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery named the new suspects as Omari C. Walker, 18, and Kyle Escoe, also aged 18. Both are being sought on preliminary charges of first degree murder on warrants set with $2 million bail.
Herald & Review
Decatur serial robber beyond rehabilitation, prosecutor says
DECATUR — A judge told an aging serial robber and career criminal that it was high time he found a new way to make a living as he sentenced the Decatur man to 12 years in prison Monday. Charles M. Anderson, 57, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court for...
Herald & Review
Decatur man accused of pulling gun during argument
DECATUR — A Decatur man accused of pulling a gun during an argument and threatening to “shoot-up” a victim’s house is now facing multiple weapons charges. David L. Bratcher, 48, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court on charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and being an armed habitual criminal. He has yet to enter a formal plea.
Herald & Review
Decatur son jailed after giving dad a birthday gift he didn't want
DECATUR — An adult son on parole who presented his father with a birthday gift he didn’t want — a .50 caliber long gun — appeared in court Wednesday denying a weapons charge. A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the father of 30-year-old Nicholas A....
Herald & Review
Decatur man set police officer's pant leg on fire with Molotov Cocktail, affidavit says
DECATUR — Anthony Neal III is due to appear in court Wednesday, charged with hurling a gasoline bomb at a Decatur police officer and setting the officer’s pant leg on fire. Neal, 22, is also accused of inflicting a bleeding injury on a police officer after they had...
