voiceofalexandria.com
Wilson helps Aces even WNBA playoff series with Storm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 33 points and 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 78-73 in Game 2 of the semifinals and even the WNBA playoff series. Chelsea Gray finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for the Aces, while Kelsey Plum added 18 points. Game 3 is Sunday in Seattle. Breanna Stewart led the Storm with 32 points and seven rebounds.
Two dead in plane crash near Brainerd
(Emily, MN)--Authorities say a Minnesota pilot and his passenger from Las Vegas are dead after an amphibious plane crashed in woods near Emily in the Brainerd Lakes area. Sixty-one-year-old Douglas A. Johnson operated a business called Fly the Swan, which advertises “a bird's eye view of the lakes and the land” along with the exhilaration of taking off and landing on the water. The F-A-A’s initial report says the aircraft crashed Sunday “under unknown circumstances” while attempting to land.
