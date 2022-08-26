ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff for overdose victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear ordered all state buildings to lower flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday. The order is part of Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky. According to a release from the Governor’s office, the Governor’s Mansion will be lit purple, which...
FRANKFORT, KY

