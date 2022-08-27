Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12thman.com
MATCH PREVIEW: at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Illinois – The No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies look to extend their season-opening unbeaten string to five matches when they battle the Illinois Fighting Illini in Thursday's 7 p.m. contest at the recently minted Demirjian Park, opened in 2021. The Aggies are coming off a 2-1 victory over...
12thman.com
Lucchese Becomes the “Official Boot” for Texas A&M Athletics
EL PASO, Texas – Lucchese, the 140-year old iconic Western lifestyle brand, and Texas A&M Athletics announced today that Lucchese is the "Official Boot" for the historic Texas A&M Athletic Department as a part of a three-year multifaceted sponsorship. "Partnering with Lucchese was a natural fit for Texas A&M....
