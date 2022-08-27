ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Sponsored lunches provided by Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dKkbb_0hY8LQvW00

PUEBLO, Colo. — Sponsored lunches were provided at the Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen (PCSK) for underprivileged communities early morning.

The lunches were provided by Peterson Beckner Industries (PBI), a construction company offering services such as steel and equipment installation.

Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen, located in downtown, has served the city of Pueblo and the surrounding areas since 1976. The Soup Kitchen provides meals for needy families and individuals. It is supported by the communities of Pueblo and Pueblo County, along with other donors.

PCSK serves meals to 115-200 people per day, according to Colorado Gives, an online ‘giving tool’ to support nonprofit organizations. 15 percent of citizens and 26 percent of children are not able to eat half of the time or more due to costs, says Colorado Gives.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Peak Vista provides back-to-school physicals for students

COLORADO SPRINGS — Peak Vista Community Health Centers provided students with nearly 600 back-to-school physicals. The physicals were held at Care Fair events hosted by Peak Vista on three different Saturdays to reach parents who may not be able to secure a physical for their child during the week. “We love back-to-school season and providing […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police invites public to half-day citizen’s academy

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is hosting a half-day citizen’s academy on Saturday, September 10 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The citizen’s academy will be hosted at the Municipal Justice Center located on 200 South Main Street. PPD said the event will be a series of presentations by various departments within PPD. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CASA volunteers sworn in at the El Paso County Courthouse

COLORADO SPRINGS — National Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) is a non-profit child advocacy organization that supports abused and neglected children within the justice system. CASA helps children in the family court system and child welfare system by pairing them with a CASA volunteer. “We have 18 programs in Colorado and across all of those […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

CASA to host ‘Night of Hope’ at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s time to saddle up for a good cause, as CASA of the Pikes Peak Region, is going country for its inaugural, Night of Hope event. CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the Pikes Peak Region is a volunteer-based nonprofit organization, serving El Paso and Teller counties, that “trains and supervises volunteers […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
City
Pueblo, CO
State
Colorado State
Pueblo, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Sports
Pueblo County, CO
Sports
County
Pueblo County, CO
Pueblo, CO
Sports
KXRM

Governor’s Plate winners named at State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. — Nine food trucks competed for culinary honors during the second annual Governor’s Plate competition on Tuesday at the Colorado State Fair.  This year, contestants were instructed to bring their most creative twist to the competition theme, “Your Take on Fair Food,” and Governor Jared Polis and event attendees voted on their favorite. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Economic Update: Care Forward Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado is trying to get more people into a career in health care. UCCS Economic Forum director Tatiana Bailey talks about the Care Forward Colorado program. Bailey said that Colorado would invest $26 million from federal COVID stimulus funds to guarantee free schooling for high-demand jobs in healthcare. These line up with […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

A full weekend of activities for Labor Day Lift Off

COLORADO SPRINGS — A free and family-friendly event is set to take flight over Labor Day weekend, and will bring more than 75 hot air balloons to the Pikes Peak Region. The 46th Annual Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off, is set to begin on Saturday, September 3 and will continue through Monday, September 5. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Soup#Charity#Pcsk#Colorado Gives#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Meet Kona & Kiwi, FOX21’s Pets of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Kona, a five-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, and Kiwi, a ten-year-old Chihuahua mix. The pair are bonded together and will need to be adopted together. Kona & Kiwi came into HSPPR as strays together, and the Humane […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

The Colorado Springs School celebrates 60 years

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs School (CSS) kicked off its 60th academic year on Wednesday, August 24, which will be celebrated in September when the school will host a 60th Anniversary Celebration. According to CSS, the school “was established in 1962 by a group of parents, educators, and other individuals who desired to provide […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Behind the scenes workers at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — Colorado State Fair is in full swing, but it wouldn’t be possible without some unsung heroes. “We enjoy doing what we’re doing,” Richard Roman said. Many have been working at the fair for decades. “I’ve been a seasonal employee here for about 22 years,” said Richard Walker, a security employee at the fair. […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
KXRM

Popsicle Promenade returns to First Friday Downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS — For September’s First Friday Downtown, the popular Popsicle Promenade progressive dessert tasting returns with sweet treats at 13 venues. Participants present their popsicle passports at participating restaurants and galleries to receive summer-themed gourmet treats and chances to win a Downtown gift card. This event sells out every year, so early registration is strongly […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSFD investigates shed fire in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was on the scene of a shed fire early morning of September 1. Around 12:15 a.m. CSFD reported that they were called to Heywood Court near East Woodman Road and Rangewood Drive. According to CSFD, the fire was isolated to an outbuilding and was under control. CSFD […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Bunzy’s and Booze! Your next favorite local eatery

COLORADO SPRINGS- Crafty sandwich pockets, pizza and drinks packed with flavor, a new hot spot in town  is sure to have your mouth watering. Bunzy’s and Booze is a local restaurant in Colorado Springs known for their stone pizzas, stuffed sandwiches, also known as a ‘Bunzy,’ along with great cocktails. Owner, Nicole Martinez said the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Polka Dot Powerhouse

COLORADO SPRINGS — Women looking to build business and community connections are encouraged to attend Polka Dot Powerhouse’s open house next week. Melissa Snow, Managing Director of the Colorado Springs Chapter says Polka Dot Powerhouse is a networking group for women who want to build connections that turn into friendships. The local chapter is hosting […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Have you seen this work truck stolen from Pueblo?

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance looking for a work truck that was reported stolen on Wednesday. The truck is a 1996 GMC with “Coty’s Truck Service” written on the door. If you see the truck or know anything about the crime, call PCSO at (719) […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

CSFD knocks down second grass fire on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) knocked down a second incident of grass fires in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, CSFD responded to “multiple grass fires” in the area of Research Parkway and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Those fires were put out around 1:30 p.m., and the cause was being […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy