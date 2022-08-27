Sponsored lunches provided by Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen

PUEBLO, Colo. — Sponsored lunches were provided at the Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen (PCSK) for underprivileged communities early morning.

The lunches were provided by Peterson Beckner Industries (PBI), a construction company offering services such as steel and equipment installation.

Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen, located in downtown, has served the city of Pueblo and the surrounding areas since 1976. The Soup Kitchen provides meals for needy families and individuals. It is supported by the communities of Pueblo and Pueblo County, along with other donors.

PCSK serves meals to 115-200 people per day, according to Colorado Gives, an online ‘giving tool’ to support nonprofit organizations. 15 percent of citizens and 26 percent of children are not able to eat half of the time or more due to costs, says Colorado Gives.

