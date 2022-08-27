Read full article on original website
Walk-on meeting set for Sept. 12
NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State baseball team will host a meeting for potential walk-ons Sept. 12. The event will take place at 4 p.m. in the Stroud Room, located in the Donald G. Kelly Athletic Fieldhouse. To be eligible for walk-on tryouts, participants must be a full-time Northwestern State...
Mitchell set for return to Big Sky country
NATCHITOCHES – When Northwestern State Director of Athletics Kevin Bostian welcomed the Demon football team to campus on report day in early August, he asked the team a simple question. "Who in here has been to Montana?" Among the 100-plus NSU football players, a single hand went up –...
Tailgate spots, tents on sale for Sept. 10 Shreveport Classic
NATCHITOCHES – Tailgate spots and a limited number of reserved tent seating are available for the Sept. 10 Shreveport Classic presented by the Caddo Parish Commission. There are five total tents available for Northwestern State fans, two located behind the north end zone of Independence Stadium and three on the concourse near the Stadium Club for the matchup with state rival Grambling.
