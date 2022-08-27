Read full article on original website
New England Patriots great rips offensive dysfunction: ‘Josh McDaniels’ team looks more like the Patriots’
New England Patriots great Ted Johnson is stunned by how dysfunctional the team’s offense has been this summer as they
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady’s true feelings after landing no. 1 on NFL Top 100 list
Tom Brady has been voted by his peers as the no. 1 player on the NFL Top 100 list, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB doubled down on his earlier remarks that he didn’t do it alone. While the Top 100 list is more of an individual honor, Brady...
Bill Belichick’s comments fuel worry about the Patriots’ 2022 season?
Every new year in the NFL, there are always overreactions to how teams perform in preseason games whether it be for good or not-so-good reasons. The Patriots were atop of the list this season as they appeared to struggle throughout both training camp and their three preseason games. Concerns began...
Patriots’ latest tight end release adds to Bill Belichick’s disastrous recent draft resume
Another New England Patriots early-round draft pick has been shown the door in Foxborough. Per Dov Kleiman, tight end Devin Asiasi was released by New England as it cuts its roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. Asiasi had a fair amount of receptions while working with the backups in...
AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots
Dolphins GM Chris Grier said undrafted TE Tanner Conner (knee) is not at risk of going on the injured reserve: “Tanner Conner improved every day,” Grier said. “No IR for Tanner. Talent-wise we would have lost him.” (Joe Schad) Grier added that they do not feel...
Rams' Aaron Donald on helmet-swinging incident: 'It was just practice'
Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald appeared to downplay his helmet-swinging incident at a joint practice in an interview Wednesday as the Super Bowl champion prepared for another season. Donald was a part of a heated skirmish last week when the Cincinnati Bengals were in town. Donald was seen swinging...
Julian Edelman responds to Dolphins fan saying he has the 'most punchable' face in NFL
Former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is retired and telling legendary stories of how he got kicked out of a Super Bowl press box with Guy Fieri. Meanwhile, back in Miami, there are hardcore Dolphins fans that still don’t like him. The rivalry runs deep in South Beach.
Patriots Reportedly Make Decision On Travel To Miami
Bill Belichick is known for pulling out all the stops--and sometimes doing a bit more--to make sure his team is prepared. That seems to be the case with his plans for the New England Patriots' season opener in Miami. The Patriots and Dolphins are kicking off Week 1 on Sunday, September 11.
Kansas City Chiefs release WR Josh Gordon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs released veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon on Tuesday as they trimmed down to their initial 53-man roster. Gordon said a public farewell to the Chiefs and their fans in a pair of tweets Tuesday. "Appreciate all the @Chiefs kingdom has done for me and...
