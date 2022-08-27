ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins GM Chris Grier said undrafted TE Tanner Conner (knee) is not at risk of going on the injured reserve: “Tanner Conner improved every day,” Grier said. “No IR for Tanner. Talent-wise we would have lost him.” (Joe Schad) Grier added that they do not feel...
NFL
Fox News

Rams' Aaron Donald on helmet-swinging incident: 'It was just practice'

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald appeared to downplay his helmet-swinging incident at a joint practice in an interview Wednesday as the Super Bowl champion prepared for another season. Donald was a part of a heated skirmish last week when the Cincinnati Bengals were in town. Donald was seen swinging...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Make Decision On Travel To Miami

Bill Belichick is known for pulling out all the stops--and sometimes doing a bit more--to make sure his team is prepared. That seems to be the case with his plans for the New England Patriots' season opener in Miami. The Patriots and Dolphins are kicking off Week 1 on Sunday, September 11.
MIAMI, FL
ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs release WR Josh Gordon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs released veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon on Tuesday as they trimmed down to their initial 53-man roster. Gordon said a public farewell to the Chiefs and their fans in a pair of tweets Tuesday. "Appreciate all the @Chiefs kingdom has done for me and...
KANSAS CITY, MO

