Missoula Police SWAT Team Responds to Armed Barricaded Suspect
UPDATE: 11:09 p.m. - Aug. 31, 2022. Missoula Police Public Information Office Lydia Arnold provided the following update:. SWAT is in the process of clearing the scene. While SWAT was on scene, initial information was confirmed to be unfounded. Additional information will continue to be investigated keeping the public safety the top priority. If there are developments in the investigation I will update.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for Felony DUI on Highway 10
On August 25, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer observed a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound on Highway 10 near Flynn Lane. The officer watched as the Jeep quickly approached the rear of a large passenger transport vehicle. The Jeep almost struck the rear of the large passenger transport vehicle and had to quickly apply the brakes to avoid a collision. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Woman on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and a Gun in Missoula
On August 29, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was asked to assist a Probation Officer with a residence check on 30-year-old Ronnie Linton, who is on probation. The probation officer requested help after finding a loaded 9mm handgun, suspected methamphetamine, and paraphernalia inside Linton’s apartment. The probation officer...
Missoula Police With Terrifying Facts about Meth and Fentanyl
On Friday’s Talk Back show, the special guest on City Talk was Missoula Police Department Lieutenant Matt Stonesifer, the local HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) Program Task Force Commander. Stonesifer spent the hour describing the sometimes terrifying facts about the drug trade, specifically methamphetamine and fentanyl, at work...
Missoula Man Points Gun at His Ex-Girlfriend and His Neighbor
On August 27, 2022, at around 9:00 pm, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of Iowa Avenue. It was reported that a male held a handgun at a victim’s head. Deputies arrived and located suspect Thomas McCormick...
Missoula Bike Shop Helps Police Catch a Theft Suspect
On August 23rd, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was contacted regarding a potential bike theft. An employee of the Bicycle Hanger informed dispatch that a male whom he recognized as 27-year-old Kincaid Jensen from prior contacts, had come into the store to attempt to have the suspension adjusted for his size and weight. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
UPDATE: Missoula Crews Still on Scene at Fire on Whitaker Drive
KGVO News has learned more about the structure fire being fought by the Missoula City Fire Department Thursday afternoon on Whitaker Drive. Missoula Fire Department spokesperson Charity Stubb provided these details about the blaze which sent smoke high in the air over the south hills of Missoula. “The information that...
Can You Hike The M Trail In Missoula At Night?
Missoula's best-known trail up Mt Sentinel is one of the most iconic in the State of Montana. The summit of "The M" offers a great view of the University of Montana, the City Of Missoula, and both mountain ranges (the Sapphire and Bitterroot ranges) I even liked my first trip up The M so much I documented it for posterity:
Woman With Warrant Gets Caught With Fentanyl in Missoula
On the evening of August 22, 2022, the Missoula Police Department received a call reporting drug use in a parking lot located at 111 South Avenue West. Missoula Police officers quickly responded. While en route, the officers were advised that the two involved individuals were in a green vehicle with no license plates. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Man Gets Caught With Meth in the Missoula Jail Parking Lot
On August 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed 51-year-old Nunzio Schepis riding a bike in the parking lot of the Missoula County Detention Facility. The officer arrested Schepis after learning that he had a large warrant out for his arrest. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers...
Six Missoula Mayoral Finalists Named Out of 18 Applicants
The process to replace the late City of Missoula Mayor John Engen is moving along to the point where there are now six individuals vying for the seat that will be chosen by the City Council as a whole. We talked to Missoula City Councilor Sandra Vasecka on Tuesday’s Talk...
Man With a .317 BAC Causes Trouble at the Poverello Center in Missoula
On August 20, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a reported disturbance at the Poverello Center. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Poverello staff who advised that 50-year-old Michael Ansbaugh-Zimmerman had been placed on a 7-day out from the Poverello Center, which bars a person from the center for a 7-day period.
CASA Helps Children in Foster Care Get Back to School Safely
The first week back at school is exciting for most Missoula children, but kids in foster care face a time of uncertainty and insecurity. We spoke to Emilie Landsiedel, Development and Outreach Manager for CASA of Missoula about what her organization does to help the Missoula area foster children. “CASA...
Missoula Commissioners Talk 2023 Budget and Proposed Tourist Tax
Once a month, the Missoula County Commissioners gather on KGVO to answer questions from listeners and share important information about county policies in a special program called ‘County Talk’. Due to their early morning meeting schedules, we host the commissioners from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and then replay...
Record Heat Wave Expected for First Week of School in Missoula
Summer is long from being over in Missoula, despite the fact that the school year is underway both for elementary and high schools as well as the University of Montana. We spoke with Meteorologist Joe Messina with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Monday about the heat wave to start the school year.
Two People Walk Away From Small Plane Crash in St. Ignatius
Two Lake County residents are thankful to be alive after walking away with only minor injuries after a small plane crashed near St. Ignatius on Tuesday afternoon. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell described what happened. “The pilot and the passenger were just leaving the St. Ignatius airport and they had...
A Garden Party With MUD is a Down to Earth Good Time, Missoula
Did you know Missoula has a Tool Library featuring over 2,700 tools that can be checked out?. Yep, do-it-yourselfers can take advantage of checking out all kinds of items to take on those projects for a lot less than you would if you had to buy or rent the tools you need. And if you need a little expert advice to go with the tools, they can offer that, too. And they can be checked out for free as part of an extremely low annual membership fee with the Missoula Urban Demonstration Project, or MUD! Instead of checking out books, you're checking out tools.
Missoula Crime Report: Kidnapping and Drugs Dominate This Week
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints this week, which is two more than last week and above the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, six of those cases were crimes against persons, and half of those involved interpersonal violence. “We charged the kidnapping...
Man Runs From Missoula Police, Gets Caught With Meth on Him
On August 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound near the Scott Street Bridge. The vehicle would slow randomly in the roadway despite there being no obstructions and then turn without using a signal. The vehicle eventually turned onto Bulwer Street, which is closed to traffic.
Missoula Man Assaults Girlfriend, Gets Caught With Cocaine
On August 17, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Stoddard Street for a reported disturbance involving one person reportedly taking a door off the hinges and striking his partner with it. While responding, the officer learned the male suspect party had left the residence. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
