BOSTON – The Boston University women's soccer program begins a new month with a trip to Yale on Thursday (Sept. 1). Opening kick is tabbed for 7 p.m. BU begins a stretch that will feature five road games in its next six matches. The Terriers have won their lone contest away from Boston this year, beating UMass Lowell back on Aug. 25. Yale, meanwhile, is in the midst of four consecutive home games to open the season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO