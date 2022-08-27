Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
Vox
Starbucks is not playing nice with its new union
Workers at a Starbucks right outside the University of Texas campus in Austin filed to unionize in March and won their election by a landslide in June. It’s now nearing the end of August, and union workers say their requests to begin bargaining for a contract have largely been ignored by Starbucks.
Starbucks' Busiest Month Of The Year Will Come As No Surprise
When you think of a coffee shop, the first one to come to mind is probably Starbucks. There's a reason for that. According to a September 2021 Business Insider article, there are over 30,000 Starbucks coffee shops around the world with more than 15,000 in the U.S. alone. At the end of the second quarter for 2022, Starbucks Investor Relations reported a 17% increase in North American net revenues. However, the popular coffee chain reported that the higher costs of ingredients have become a set-back for profits, per Reuters.
12tomatoes.com
Starbucks Employee Teaches Us How To Save Money On Coffee
Coffee is one of those drinks that wakes us up in the morning and many of us make coffee at home. Every once in a while, however, or perhaps even every day, we might enjoy a special treat. That treat often comes in the form of a stop at Starbucks...
BBC
'Starbucks fired me for being three minutes late'
Staff at roughly 220 Starbucks stores across the US have voted to unionise, making unexpectedly successful inroads at the popular chain of coffee shops. But the movement is facing a precarious moment, as the economy slows and the company mounts a furious response. Joselyn Chuquillanqui had worked for Starbucks for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starbucks Drinkers Take Note–McDonald’s Has New Drinks That Are Actually Affordable
While there’s no denying that sipping on a delicious drink from Starbucks can make your tastebuds happier than ever (pumpkin spice latte, anyone?) your wallet, on the other hand, may not be the biggest fan of their pricey menu items. Luckily, McDonald’s offers more affordable alternatives, including one that rivals the ever popular frozen drinks known as Frappuccinos. They call their version the Frappe.
Starbucks Is Facing A Federal Lawsuit After Their Refresher Drinks Reportedly Found To Be Missing Fruit Ingredients
Starbucks Refreshers serve as a lightly caffeinated, fruity coffee-alternative that many customers love to sip on for their afternoon pick-me-up. However, a recent lawsuit alleges that the “fruity” part of these beverages may be deceiving; according to the complaint Joan Kominis filed in Manhattan, these drinks don’t contain the fruits they claim to.
Popculture
McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing
McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
A quarter of Starbucks baristas quit their job within 3 months — and complicated iced coffee drinks might be to blame
To improve employee retention, Starbucks is testing new store layouts and faster methods for making cold beverages, the Wall Street Journal reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
America is in the middle of a labor mobilization moment – with self-organizers at Starbucks, Amazon, Trader Joe’s and Chipotle behind the union drive
Labor Day 2022 comes smack bang in the middle of what is increasingly looking like a pivotal year in the history of American unions. The summer has seen a steady stream of workforce mobilizations. Employees at Trader Joe’s locations in Massachusetts and Minneapolis both voted to unionize. Meanwhile, restaurant chain Chipotle saw the first of […] The post America is in the middle of a labor mobilization moment – with self-organizers at Starbucks, Amazon, Trader Joe’s and Chipotle behind the union drive appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 1