When you think of a coffee shop, the first one to come to mind is probably Starbucks. There's a reason for that. According to a September 2021 Business Insider article, there are over 30,000 Starbucks coffee shops around the world with more than 15,000 in the U.S. alone. At the end of the second quarter for 2022, Starbucks Investor Relations reported a 17% increase in North American net revenues. However, the popular coffee chain reported that the higher costs of ingredients have become a set-back for profits, per Reuters.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO