Wheeling, W. Va. - A new era of Wheeling University Women's Soccer began last Thursday as Head Coach Emmanuel Awotula led his team in their opener against Clarion University. That new era continues Thursday when the Cardinals (0-1, 0-0) look for a bounce-back effort on the road as they take on Ursuline College on Thursday with kick-off at 4 PM. It will be the first road test for the Cardinals this season as they look to keep battling as they did in their home opener.

WHEELING, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO