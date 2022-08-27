Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wucardinals.com
Women’s Soccer Looks for Road Bounce Back Against Ursuline
Wheeling, W. Va. - A new era of Wheeling University Women's Soccer began last Thursday as Head Coach Emmanuel Awotula led his team in their opener against Clarion University. That new era continues Thursday when the Cardinals (0-1, 0-0) look for a bounce-back effort on the road as they take on Ursuline College on Thursday with kick-off at 4 PM. It will be the first road test for the Cardinals this season as they look to keep battling as they did in their home opener.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Basketball Releases 2022-23 Schedule in Start of New Era
Wheeling, W. Va. – the Wheeling University Women's Basketball team will be taking the court in just under two months as they begin a new era under Head Coach Anna Kowalska. As they get ready, they released their 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday featuring 13 home contests. They will host all their classic Mountain East Conference (MEC) rivals as well as some strong non-conference competition across the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) and the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC).
wucardinals.com
SEASON PREVIEW: Women’s Golf Looks to Defend MEC Title Entering 2022
Wheeling, W. Va. - As the calendar moves to September, the Wheeling University Women's Golf team gets ready to take the course for the start of the 2022 season. They are prepared to defend their Mountain East Conference (MEC) championship with four of their five top golfers from last season returning to the roster. They were picked #3 in this season's MEC Preseason Poll and are looking to bring home another MEC Championship in 2022.
Comments / 0