Our entire Wildcat Family is excited for game week for Arizona Football. Coach Fisch and the Wildcats will open the season on Saturday afternoon at San Diego State with a marquee national television broadcast on CBS. There is a tremendous amount of energy around the program, and the start of the college football season is always an important time in Southern Arizona.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO