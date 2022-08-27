ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

KRON4 News

Fight breaks out at ‘Straight Pride’ event at abortion clinic

MODESTO (KRON) – Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight broke out outside an abortion clinic where people rallying for “Straight Pride” were met with counter-protests, according to the Modesto Police Department. Sharon Bear, a public information officer for the department, told KRON4 that the arrests were of a mixture of “Straight Pride” demonstrators […]
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Shooting at liquor store allegedly started over cigarettes

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — What started off as just another sale escalated to gunshots Monday night at a Stockton liquor store on Jamestown Street. “Just before 10 p.m., our officers responded to a disturbance at Victoria’s Liquor Store,” Officer Joe Silva said. The store owner’s son told FOX40 the disturbance started over a pack of […]
STOCKTON, CA
Modesto, CA
Modesto, CA
Society
CBS Sacramento

Man, 66, arrested in deadly stabbing on I-5 offramp in Modesto

MODESTO – A suspect has now been arrested in connection to a stabbing on an Interstate 5 offramp in Modesto that left a man dead. The incident happened on the southbound I-5 offramp to Stuhr Road back on the morning of Aug. 26. California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the scene to investigate a report of a bleeding man. At the scene, officers found a man who had suffered severe stab wounds. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Officers issued a "Be On The Look-Out" alert for the area after getting enough information about the suspect and his vehicle. Just over an hour later, CHP officers noticed a suspect matching that description at the Loves Travel Stop in Santa Nella. The suspect was then arrested as he walked out of the convenience store. He has since been identified as 66-year-old Bellflower resident Keith Alexander Forrest. Authorities have identified the victim as 39-year-old San Bernardino resident Erin Michael Anderson. Exactly what led up to the stabbing is still under investigation. 
MODESTO, CA
sanbenito.com

Mountain lion dies after shooting by police in Hollister

A young mountain lion that was shot by police on Aug. 26 in a residential area of Hollister died in the care of emergency veterinarians, according to authorities. The Hollister Police Department said its officers fired their weapons at the animal as it charged at the police, following a failed attempt by state Fish and Wildlife officials to strike the mountain lion with a tranquilizer dart. Local police and the game wardens had been at the scene, on the 1400 block of Diablo Drive in southeast Hollister, since early morning Aug. 26 in an effort to secure the neighborhood from the wild animal, according to authorities.
HOLLISTER, CA
FOX40

Police: ‘Apparent’ bullet found inside deceased Stockton 19-year-old

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said an “apparent” bullet was found inside the body of a 19-year-old who was picked up by medics on Porterfield Court. The police said they received a call on Saturday about a person “down in the road” just before noon. Responding medics transported the man to a […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

DUI suspect arrested after crashing into Modesto bank

MODESTO – A DUI suspect was arrested in Modesto early Monday morning after they crashed into a bank.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Standiford Avenue and Dale Road.Police say the driver failed to stop at a red light before crashing into the front of a Chase bank.The driver was hurt but is expected to be OK, officers say.Authorities have not released the name of the driver. 
MODESTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested on Warrant for Attempted Murder

Photos: (Cover) Suspect Angelo Smith, (In Story) Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: San Joaquin County Sheriffs Facebook Page. “Just before 3:00am on Wednesday, August 17th, Patrol Deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of Grant Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for running a red light. The vehicle’s registration also expired last January. The driver was cited for the red light violation and expired registration.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

One dead from multiple gunshot wounds, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being shot in Stockton, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department. According to the post, when officers arrived on the scene at the 600 block of E. Oak Street, they found a 57-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said that the victim […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

200-car sideshow broken up in Stanislaus County; one driver arrested after speeding away, crashing

PATTERSON – Law enforcement officers broke up a large sideshow that reportedly involved more than 200 cars in Stanislaus County over the weekend. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says the sideshow was taking place at NASA Crows Landing Airport. People started to leave once deputies and a Stanislaus County Air Support unit showed up. One car in particular got the attention of deputies. That silver Mustang, deputies say, took off at more than 110 mph towards Turlock despite law enforcement officers never even initiating a chase. Instead, the air unit started following the suspect and noted it was driving erratically. Deputies soon decided to deploy stop sticks and were able to slow the suspect down considerably. However, the suspect soon crashed into another vehicle near West Main Street and Highway 99. The driver who was speeding got out and ran but that person was soon arrested. Reckless driving, engaging in speed contests, and hit-and-run are among the charges the driver is now facing, deputies say. 
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Stockton PD reportedly confiscates over $100K in meth

Originally Published By: Stockton Police Department Facebook Page. “Today, at 3:30 p.m., Stockton Police Community Response Team Officers conducted a traffic stop at Arch Airport Road and Sperry Road. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located 55 pounds of Methamphetamine, estimated at approximately $110,000. San Joaquin County Metro Task Force were called to assist with the investigation. Arrested were Norberto Sanchez, 39, of Ceres and Cesar Osuna, 40, of Los Angeles. They were booked in the San Joaquin County Jail for narcotics trafficking charges.”
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 21, found fatally shot in car on E. Hammer Lane in Stockton

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway in Stockton after a man was found fatally shot in a car Tuesday morning. Stockton police say officers responded to the 800 block of E. Hammer Lane around 6:40 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man in a car who had been shot. Medics soon pronounced him dead at the scene, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. The name of the man killed has not been released, but police say he was 21 years old. 
STOCKTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Minor Arrested After Alleged Attempted Robbery

Originally Published By: Stockton Police Department Facebook Page. “Stockton Police Strategic Community Officers were patrolling in the area of Center Street and Anderson Street when they observed an attempted robbery in progress. The victim, a 31-year-old man, told officers the suspect was armed with a firearm. The suspect fled from officers and surrendered after a short foot pursuit. Arrested was a 15-year-old male for attempted robbery, resisting arrest, and weapon charges.”
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Woman fatally shot after stabbing officer, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was shot and killed by police after an officer was stabbed in the arm near Plaza Avenue and Del Paso Boulevard Saturday night, according to Sacramento Police. Just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area after receiving a call about a woman attacking another woman. When officers arrived, […]

