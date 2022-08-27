Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During SeptemberDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Women's Equality Weekend at Hotel ZiggySusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented HereLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
fullertonobserver.com
Fullerton Police Provide Free Vacation Check Program
Earlier this summer, before my family went on a brief trip, we filled out a vacation check application through the Fullerton Police website. The Vacation Check, which is open only to residences located within the geographical boundaries of the city of Fullerton, is a free program designed to assist residents who are away from their homes and have no one else checking on or staying at their residence. The program is staffed by volunteers of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), who are not armed and do not carry weapons but do have a direct line to Police Dispatch for emergencies. Volunteers for the Vacation Check wear modified police uniforms and travel in white vehicles marked with the words, “Fullerton Police Community Services.” I visited the Police Station at the end of August to interview Sergeant Eric Bridges about the Fullerton Police Vacation Check Program.
oc-breeze.com
City of Los Alamitos invites all Los Alamitos High School Juniors or Seniors to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program
The City of Los Alamitos invites all Juniors or Seniors attending Los Alamitos High School to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program launching September 2022. This free program will benefit students who want to be civically engaged within their community and learn about their local government.
oc-breeze.com
Garden Grove’s cooling center to open Wednesday, August 31 through Monday, September 5
Due to temperatures forecast to exceed 95 degrees, the City of Garden Grove will open a public cooling center on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 through Monday, September 5, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The cooling center will be located at the Garden Grove Sports and Recreation Center, located at 13641 Deodara Drive, in Garden Grove Park.
Lack of air conditioning leaves Bell High School students sweating in classrooms through heat wave
The heat is being felt at Bell High School, where some classrooms do not have air conditioning.
orangecountytribune.com
It’s “Tip-A-Cop” on Tuesday
In an effort to raise awareness and support for Special Olympics Southern California, the Westminster Police Department will be hosting its first Tip-A-Cop at The Lazy Dog Restaurant, 16310 Beach Blvd., Westminster on Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 5-9 p.m. The public is invited to attend and support the local Special...
aenews.org
Anaheim High School’s New Principal
This school year is full of new beginnings, and not just for our students. The previous year, Robert Saldivar, Anaheim’s previous principal, was promoted to Executive Director of Educational Services of AUHSD. This led to Ruben Calleros becoming the new principal at Anaheim High School. Three years ago was his first year at Anaheim, but he quickly proved to be an incredible leader and will now serve a much larger role.
newsantaana.com
The Garden Grove Police Department will conduct a DUI Checkpoint on Sep. 3
The Garden Grove Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint September 3rd from 2100-0300 hours at an undisclosed location within the city of Garden Grove in the County of Orange. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not...
cityofsouthgate.org
Free Food-Drive Thru Giveaway
Free Food Giveaway hosted by LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn. Line formation begins at 8:30 a.m. Strictly enforced.
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Police investigating traffic fatality at East 7th Street and West Campus Drive
On Aug. 22, 2022, at approximately 1:41 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian walking in lanes of traffic at East 7th Street and Campus Drive, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unconscious female pedestrian on the roadway suffering...
Long Beach went back to school today. Here’s what’s new in the LBUSD this year
Longer kindergarten, later high school start times and a lot fewer masks: School looks different this year in Long Beach. The post Long Beach went back to school today. Here’s what’s new in the LBUSD this year appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
Help the Boys and Girls Clubs make a Field of Dreams a reality for our Club youth
Please join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim-Cypress in thanking the Angels Baseball Foundation as we plan our annual gala and auction. This year’s gala titled the Field of Dreams will be held at Angel Stadium on September 24th from 5:30 – 11:00 pm. This year’s gala will raise money to provide free and low-cost summer and afterschool program activities for children and teens in Anaheim, Cypress and surrounding areas. We are also committed to providing Club scholarships to children from military-affiliated families. Without the Club, many local children and teens would be home alone, unsupervised and vulnerable to dangerous influences.
fullcoll.edu
August 30 – COVID Announcement
Fullerton College provides bi-weekly reporting if a COVID-19 exposure occurred on campus. Since the last COVID-19 announcement on Aug. 10, Fullerton College contact tracing concluded that from Aug. 11 through Aug. 25, twenty (20) on-campus students and seventeen (17) on-campus employees tested positive for COVID-19. In the event anyone is...
oc-breeze.com
LASD bicycle and pedestrian safety operation planned for August 30, 2022
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a traffic safety operation on, Tuesday, August 30, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk. These violations include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to...
onscene.tv
Firefighters Battle Commercial Fire | Anaheim
08.30.2022 | 12:18 AM | ANAHEIM – Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to a working commercial fire with heavy flames and smoke at a commercial building. The fire was held to one unit in the building. A fire investigator has been called to the scene to investigate the cause but as of now the cause of the fire is unknown. The fire took around 15 minutes to knock down. No more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Here’s Who Wants to Run your Public Schools and Community Colleges
Around 650,000 students attend Orange County’s public schools and community colleges – and control of their education is on the ballot this fall. Education races often are overlooked on ballots. But they have an enormous impact on decisions like classroom mask rules, in person-versus-online classes, charter schools and...
coastreportonline.com
Car stolen at OCC Swap Meet
An auto theft was reported by Orange Coast College Public Safety at the OCC Swap Meet on Sunday. The stolen vehicle is a gold colored 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe and was taken from the Adams parking lot. OCC Public Safety has surveyed the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
thedowneypatriot.com
Sebastian Valencia's life to be celebrated at Downey Elks Lodge
DOWNEY — A gathering to celebrate the life of Sebastian Valencia, the Downey resident who died in a traffic collision last week, will take place this Saturday, Sept. 3, starting at 5 pm at the Downey Elks Lodge. Food and beverages will be provided. There will also be a...
L.A. Weekly
4 Hospitalized after Head-On Accident on Orangethorpe Avenue [Fullerton, CA]
Four Injured in Head-On Collision near Lemon Street. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the scene just east of Lemon Street. Reports indicate that a Nissan Altima and another vehicle collided head-on in the area. However, further events leading up to the collision remain unclear. First responders located both vehicles...
oc-breeze.com
La Palma police blotter, August 18 to August 24, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. August 18, 2022. Counseling...
Montebello poultry business burns
A commercial fire burned a poultry business in Montebello Sunday afternoon. QC Poultry at 1111 W. Olympic Blvd. sustained building damage, and several commercial vehicles may also have been burned, a spokesperson for the city of Montebello said. Footage from the scene shows burn damage near the building’s windows and doors, as well as at […]
