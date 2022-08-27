ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

fullertonobserver.com

Fullerton Police Provide Free Vacation Check Program

Earlier this summer, before my family went on a brief trip, we filled out a vacation check application through the Fullerton Police website. The Vacation Check, which is open only to residences located within the geographical boundaries of the city of Fullerton, is a free program designed to assist residents who are away from their homes and have no one else checking on or staying at their residence. The program is staffed by volunteers of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), who are not armed and do not carry weapons but do have a direct line to Police Dispatch for emergencies. Volunteers for the Vacation Check wear modified police uniforms and travel in white vehicles marked with the words, “Fullerton Police Community Services.” I visited the Police Station at the end of August to interview Sergeant Eric Bridges about the Fullerton Police Vacation Check Program.
FULLERTON, CA
oc-breeze.com

City of Los Alamitos invites all Los Alamitos High School Juniors or Seniors to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program

The City of Los Alamitos invites all Juniors or Seniors attending Los Alamitos High School to apply for the new Los Alamitos Youth in Government Program launching September 2022. This free program will benefit students who want to be civically engaged within their community and learn about their local government.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Garden Grove, CA
orangecountytribune.com

It’s “Tip-A-Cop” on Tuesday

In an effort to raise awareness and support for Special Olympics Southern California, the Westminster Police Department will be hosting its first Tip-A-Cop at The Lazy Dog Restaurant, 16310 Beach Blvd., Westminster on Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 5-9 p.m. The public is invited to attend and support the local Special...
WESTMINSTER, CA
aenews.org

Anaheim High School’s New Principal

This school year is full of new beginnings, and not just for our students. The previous year, Robert Saldivar, Anaheim’s previous principal, was promoted to Executive Director of Educational Services of AUHSD. This led to Ruben Calleros becoming the new principal at Anaheim High School. Three years ago was his first year at Anaheim, but he quickly proved to be an incredible leader and will now serve a much larger role.
ANAHEIM, CA
oc-breeze.com

Help the Boys and Girls Clubs make a Field of Dreams a reality for our Club youth

Please join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim-Cypress in thanking the Angels Baseball Foundation as we plan our annual gala and auction. This year’s gala titled the Field of Dreams will be held at Angel Stadium on September 24th from 5:30 – 11:00 pm. This year’s gala will raise money to provide free and low-cost summer and afterschool program activities for children and teens in Anaheim, Cypress and surrounding areas. We are also committed to providing Club scholarships to children from military-affiliated families. Without the Club, many local children and teens would be home alone, unsupervised and vulnerable to dangerous influences.
ANAHEIM, CA
fullcoll.edu

August 30 – COVID Announcement

Fullerton College provides bi-weekly reporting if a COVID-19 exposure occurred on campus. Since the last COVID-19 announcement on Aug. 10, Fullerton College contact tracing concluded that from Aug. 11 through Aug. 25, twenty (20) on-campus students and seventeen (17) on-campus employees tested positive for COVID-19. In the event anyone is...
FULLERTON, CA
onscene.tv

Firefighters Battle Commercial Fire | Anaheim

08.30.2022 | 12:18 AM | ANAHEIM – Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to a working commercial fire with heavy flames and smoke at a commercial building. The fire was held to one unit in the building. A fire investigator has been called to the scene to investigate the cause but as of now the cause of the fire is unknown. The fire took around 15 minutes to knock down. No more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
ANAHEIM, CA
coastreportonline.com

Car stolen at OCC Swap Meet

An auto theft was reported by Orange Coast College Public Safety at the OCC Swap Meet on Sunday. The stolen vehicle is a gold colored 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe and was taken from the Adams parking lot. OCC Public Safety has surveyed the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
ORANGE, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Sebastian Valencia's life to be celebrated at Downey Elks Lodge

DOWNEY — A gathering to celebrate the life of Sebastian Valencia, the Downey resident who died in a traffic collision last week, will take place this Saturday, Sept. 3, starting at 5 pm at the Downey Elks Lodge. Food and beverages will be provided. There will also be a...
DOWNEY, CA
L.A. Weekly

4 Hospitalized after Head-On Accident on Orangethorpe Avenue [Fullerton, CA]

Four Injured in Head-On Collision near Lemon Street. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the scene just east of Lemon Street. Reports indicate that a Nissan Altima and another vehicle collided head-on in the area. However, further events leading up to the collision remain unclear. First responders located both vehicles...
FULLERTON, CA
oc-breeze.com

La Palma police blotter, August 18 to August 24, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. August 18, 2022. Counseling...
LA PALMA, CA
KTLA

Montebello poultry business burns

A commercial fire burned a poultry business in Montebello Sunday afternoon. QC Poultry at 1111 W. Olympic Blvd. sustained building damage, and several commercial vehicles may also have been burned, a spokesperson for the city of Montebello said. Footage from the scene shows burn damage near the building’s windows and doors, as well as at […]
MONTEBELLO, CA

