Earlier this summer, before my family went on a brief trip, we filled out a vacation check application through the Fullerton Police website. The Vacation Check, which is open only to residences located within the geographical boundaries of the city of Fullerton, is a free program designed to assist residents who are away from their homes and have no one else checking on or staying at their residence. The program is staffed by volunteers of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), who are not armed and do not carry weapons but do have a direct line to Police Dispatch for emergencies. Volunteers for the Vacation Check wear modified police uniforms and travel in white vehicles marked with the words, “Fullerton Police Community Services.” I visited the Police Station at the end of August to interview Sergeant Eric Bridges about the Fullerton Police Vacation Check Program.

