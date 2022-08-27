ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma County officials on scene of barricaded suspect

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a barricaded suspect near South Pennsylvania Avenue and 16th Street. Authorities told KOCO 5 that deputies arrived at the home to serve a warrant. When they pulled up, the suspect immediately fled in a vehicle, circled the area before he came back and entered the RV, officials said.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Suspect accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy formally charged

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The suspect accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy has been formally charged. On Wednesday, Benjamin Plank was formally charged. The suspect was accused of shooting and killing a deputy in Oklahoma County. Initially, the suspect was arrested on several charges, including shooting with intent...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

El Reno Police Arrests Pursuit Suspect, Jailed On Other Complaints

El Reno police caught up with and later arrested a 21-year-old suspect who evaded law enforcement Tuesday night. Authorities said the suspect, identified as Bradley Goodbear, was spotted by an El Reno police officer driving through a neighborhood at a high rate of speed. The officer then attempted to follow...
EL RENO, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Deceased Shooter In Logan County Shooting Identified As Wanted Suspect of Embezzlement, Kidnapping

A man who died following an exchange of gunfire at a rural Logan County home was wanted for violating bond for another criminal case in Cleveland County. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home near West Cooksey Road and North Meridian Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies found Delbert “Trey” Middleton deceased behind home.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

2 people arrested in connection to weekend murder in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people have been arrested in connection to a weekend murder in Oklahoma City. The murder occurred Saturday morning when police said a body was found at a homeless camp alongside Kilpatrick Turnpike near Western. Officers arrested a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman on complaints...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Former Ripley man avoids trial by plea to reduced charge

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A former Ripley man avoided a jury trial this week on a felony child abuse charge by pleading guilty to a prosecution-reduced charge of misdemeanor domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, court records show. Carl Herbert Tucker IV, 38, who now lives...
RIPLEY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma County Deputies Warn Drivers: Watch Your Speed

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office issued a warning for drivers to keep an eye on their speedometers. The sheriff's office said they did the math on how speeding isn't worth the risk. "The New York City Department of Transportation has stated that a pedestrian struck by a driver at 25...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

1 person dead after shooting in Logan County

CIMARRON CITY, Okla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Logan County. On Tuesday morning, authorities told KOCO 5 they responded to a scene on Cooksey Road and Meridian Avenue in Logan County where one person was dead following a shooting. KOCO 5 will provide updates as...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK

